Kostas might be one of my favourite players in the squad. Looks like a wonderful (and bonkers) character to have around, doesn't mind sitting on the bench and when he does get a game, he's often brilliant.



Hope he's with the club for many years, people like him aren't easy to find.



every bit of this. He's a fucking nut, he celebrates the same whether he's just owned the left side all day or not played in a month, and gives people who look like they never ever sleep hope that they too can be top athletes.He's a cool dude. Another credit to Klopp and the coaching staff