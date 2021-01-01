« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 21 22 23 24 25 [26]   Go Down

Author Topic: Kostas Tsimikas  (Read 99393 times)

Offline deFacto please, you bastards

  • farKnow.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 35,665
Re: Kostas Tsimikas
« Reply #1000 on: Yesterday at 11:29:21 pm »
Quote from: Max_powers on Yesterday at 11:28:20 pm
With some players, it just takes time for them to fit into our set-up. It took Robbo and Fabinho a good 6 months before they started to boss consistently.

Kostas is now just getting into his groove. His crossing is better than even Robbo I think.

I don't think his exclusion last year was because he needed just time, he had a couple of injuries that kept him out and he had Covid.
Logged

Offline Max_powers

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,182
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Kostas Tsimikas
« Reply #1001 on: Yesterday at 11:35:00 pm »
Quote from: deFacto please, you bastards on Yesterday at 11:29:21 pm
I don't think his exclusion last year was because he needed just time, he had a couple of injuries that kept him out and he had Covid.

He had a stop-start season last year but when he played he didn't stand out, he wasn't terrible or anything.

This season perhaps just due to having game fitness, he looks like so much more a Klopp player.
Logged

Offline Dim Glas

  • Die Nullfünfer. State of this profile. Its like something youd see on an Everton or Man Utd forum.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 30,076
Re: Kostas Tsimikas
« Reply #1002 on: Yesterday at 11:54:05 pm »
Full-backs are very much Kloppos project players. Some dont ever get it, some are simply not suited to his football, but it takes most a while to learn the role.

Logged
"Im pretty much used to nothing more in my life than to get up after a knock. Nothing has happened more often to me than this, so thats no problem - Jürgen Klopp

Offline Ghost Town

  • Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory"......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,403
  • mundus vult decipi
Re: Kostas Tsimikas
« Reply #1003 on: Today at 12:10:07 am »
Plus due to Kostas's own injury issues and covid, and also our wider injury ravaged state and the many, many depletions Klopp made a decision to play the experienced Robbo every game, rather than throw a new player into the deep end into a makeshift defence at such a tricky time

These are the decisions we pay Klopp good money to make. It didn't mean there was anything lacking in Kostas or that he would have no future (as so many on this thread tried to claim). It was a policy decision, effectively.
Logged
"Football is a nice game without you, but with you its the best game in the world"
Jurgen Klopp

"Giving absolutely everything doesn't mean you get anything... but its the only chance to get something
Jurgen Klopp

Offline Kalito

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 104
  • ***JFT97***
Re: Kostas Tsimikas
« Reply #1004 on: Today at 01:13:46 am »
Quote from: Hazell on Yesterday at 10:05:12 pm
Anyone notice Salah point to him on Saturday after we scored the first goal? Might be nothing and it wasn't an assist but another great delivery that one.

He's got a serious delivery on him.
Yup, both Salah and Thiago were the first to acknowledge him straight away.

Boss little player!
Logged
"I want to build a team that's invincible, so that they have to send a team from bloody Mars to beat us." - Mr Bill Shankly

Online Dave McCoy

  • "Don't you know who I am?!"
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,254
  • 11,053ft up
Re: Kostas Tsimikas
« Reply #1005 on: Today at 03:14:50 am »
I just think it's another notch in the belt for Edwards and his team.  They clearly saw something in him and man were they right.  He probably will end up with no where near the amount of minutes he deserves the way things are going but that's only due to how great Robertson truly is.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 21 22 23 24 25 [26]   Go Up
« previous next »
 