I don't think Mo staying wide or cutting in is an evolution of the system. Trent is coming in after what Southgate did to him. I don't think Klopp wants that from his FBs specifically. If so, Robbo would also be coming inside and he isn't.



Personally I think it is definitely an evolution of the system. It makes sense because when we had Sadio, Bobby and Mo starting week in week out then Bobby would drop off take one of the centre backs with him and Mo would make an out to in run into the space Bobby vacated.With Jota playing through the middle I think it has been a conscious decision for Mo to play much wider. It started midway through last season. Defenders are very conscious of showing Mo the outside when he starts more centrally. With Mo starting wider he has much more opportunity to come inside. If Mo is going to do that then it makes perfect sense for Trent to play narrower.One of our main tactics currently is for Mo to come inside and drag the full back with him, he can then pass to Trent and we overload the right flank with the likes of Elliot or Hendo.It is reminiscent of Henry, Pires and Cole for Arsenal.As for Robbo he is far more comfortable overlapping than he is playing narrower. His right foot is basically just for standing on.