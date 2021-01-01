« previous next »
Quote from: PoetryInMotion on Yesterday at 07:23:41 pm
I hope you're joking. Although Lahm wasn't a LB for long. He became a RB and then DM in his later years.
I was joking. Lahm was a great player even into his latter years, but he couldn't do what Milner does from either fb position
Quote from: PoetryInMotion on Yesterday at 08:51:42 pm
I don't think Mo staying wide or cutting in is an evolution of the system. Trent is coming in after what Southgate did to him. I don't think Klopp wants that from his FBs specifically. If so, Robbo would also be coming inside and he isn't.

Personally I think it is definitely an evolution of the system. It makes sense because when we had Sadio, Bobby and Mo starting week in week out then Bobby would drop off take one of the centre backs with him and Mo would make an out to in run into the space Bobby vacated.

With Jota playing through the middle I think it has been a conscious decision for Mo to play much wider. It started midway through last season. Defenders are very conscious of showing Mo the outside when he starts more centrally. With Mo starting wider he has much more opportunity to come inside. If Mo is going to do that then it makes perfect sense for Trent to play narrower.

One of our main tactics currently is for Mo to come inside and drag the full back with him, he can then pass to Trent and we overload the right flank with the likes of Elliot or Hendo.

It is reminiscent of Henry, Pires and Cole for Arsenal.

As for Robbo he is far more comfortable overlapping than he is playing narrower. His right foot is basically just for standing on.
Getting better and better.
Quote from: fucking appalled on Yesterday at 04:25:14 pm
Yeah right footed left backs don't seem that rare, but can't think of one left footer playing right back. But as Al says, there's a much smaller percentage of left footers in football. Don't see any reason why Tsimikas couldn't play there if we needed.
I'm left-footed, and have played every position on the field in my time, but right-back was the absolute last one I tried, in my very last season of playing.

It was actually quite fun. Maybe the winger I was up against wasn't up to much, but I found it easy to predict what he was about to do with his left foot, and when I was going forward it was simple to cut inside past him and have all the time in the world to pick a pass.
