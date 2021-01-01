Still want to know if he can play right back as cover

(part of my continued amazement there arent more inverted fullbacks given how teams set up to attack in modern football)



Defending on your weak foot side is one of the hardest things in the game, even against a winger who likes to come inside. I've tried it a few times and it just feels unnatural, everything you do is going against the usual movements of defending and you lose a yard or two just adjusting for each passage of play. Managers would simply switch their wingers and the fullback would be fucked.Imagine a wrong side fullback against Mo and Sadiothey would take them outside on their wrong foot constantly then take them inside just to throw a spanner in the works. There's a reason it's rarely used, its the left sided CB right sided CB discussion x 1000