« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 16 17 18 19 20 [21]   Go Down

Author Topic: Kostas Tsimikas  (Read 86101 times)

Online wampa1

  • Should probably leg it while he can......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,167
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Kostas Tsimikas
« Reply #800 on: August 22, 2021, 09:26:25 pm »
Quote from: Red-Soldier on August 22, 2021, 09:49:32 am
From the little I've seen, it looks like his delivery is more precise than Robbos'
Our best corner taker.
Logged

Offline So... Howard Phillips

  • Penile Toupé Extender
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,549
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: Kostas Tsimikas
« Reply #801 on: August 22, 2021, 09:28:14 pm »
Quote from: Dim Glas on August 22, 2021, 09:05:51 pm
Ian Woan most likely? Think hes Dyches assistant.

Ian Woan, a Wirral wanker through and through.
Logged

Online Max_powers

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,114
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Kostas Tsimikas
« Reply #802 on: August 22, 2021, 09:31:16 pm »
Even if Robbo comes back against Chelsea, with his performances in pre-season and first two games Kostas has insured that he will get plenty of minutes in cup games and CL  throughout the season.
Logged

Online Dim Glas

  • Die Nullfünfer. State of this profile. Its like something youd see on an Everton or Man Utd forum.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 29,695
Re: Kostas Tsimikas
« Reply #803 on: August 22, 2021, 09:46:08 pm »
Quote from: Max_powers on August 22, 2021, 09:31:16 pm
Even if Robbo comes back against Chelsea, with his performances in pre-season and first two games Kostas has insured that he will get plenty of minutes in cup games and CL  throughout the season.

indeed, he very much looks the perfect Jürgen Klopp full-back. Should keep Robbo on his toes and offer him a few breaks even if he doesnt think he needs them  :D  And even get picked ahead of him in some games. 

Love his set piece delivery, he can fling a really good corner in.
Logged
"Im pretty much used to nothing more in my life than to get up after a knock. Nothing has happened more often to me than this, so thats no problem - Jürgen Klopp

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 46,517
Re: Kostas Tsimikas
« Reply #804 on: August 22, 2021, 09:51:04 pm »
His also got a Right foot not for standing on only like Robbo.  ;D
Logged

Offline Ghost Town

  • Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory"......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,199
  • mundus vult decipi
Re: Kostas Tsimikas
« Reply #805 on: August 22, 2021, 09:51:23 pm »
Last season Klopp, on several occasions, said that if he had had five subs available he'd have brought Kostas on, but due to the precarious injury situation he didn't want to waste a sub while Robbo was fine and playing OK (as someone might pull up later and a sub be needed).

Now that the injury situation has passed, and Kostas has proved himself, I wouldn't be surprised if he gets subbed on at times, to reduce Robbo's minutes and to inject some new energy and crossing and corner prowess later in a game
Logged
"Football is a nice game without you, but with you its the best game in the world"
Jurgen Klopp

"Giving absolutely everything doesn't mean you get anything... but its the only chance to get something
Jurgen Klopp

Offline redgriffin73

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,153
  • Thanks for everything Rafa. Nunca Caminarás Solo.
Re: Kostas Tsimikas
« Reply #806 on: August 23, 2021, 11:32:39 am »
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on August 22, 2021, 09:28:14 pm
Ian Woan, a Wirral wanker through and through.

Absolute wet wipe as a player too, Kostas has ten times more stamina and balls than that little gobshite ever had.
Logged
Rafa Benitez: "I'll always keep in my heart the good times I've had here, the strong and loyal support of the fans in the tough times and the love from Liverpool. I have no words to thank you enough for all these years and I am very proud to say that I was your manager. Thank you so much once more and always remember: You'll never walk alone."

Offline an fear dearg

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 792
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Kostas Tsimikas
« Reply #807 on: August 23, 2021, 12:01:00 pm »
Quote from: redgriffin73 on August 23, 2021, 11:32:39 am
Absolute wet wipe as a player too, Kostas has ten times more stamina and balls than that little gobshite ever had.

Complete wet wipe.was as cowardly as them come,  described as languid which in my memory translated to being scared of his own shite!  Had Psycho Pearce behind him for Forest which meant that he didnt have to fight his own fights.
Logged

Offline FLRed67

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 742
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Kostas Tsimikas
« Reply #808 on: August 23, 2021, 12:08:06 pm »
That left foot.  8)

Most consistent and controlled delivery of the ball from out wide of anyone in the team.
Logged

Offline MD1990

  • Makes your eyes bleed and your brain hurt.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,183
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Kostas Tsimikas
« Reply #809 on: August 23, 2021, 12:16:55 pm »
he would start for Man City.

He did look good in his brief games last year.

Wonder cold he do a job on the right. He is quite two footed..
Logged

Offline sushared

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 145
Re: Kostas Tsimikas
« Reply #810 on: August 23, 2021, 12:25:20 pm »
this guy is a monster. our recruitment is amazingly good.
Logged

Offline redgriffin73

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,153
  • Thanks for everything Rafa. Nunca Caminarás Solo.
Re: Kostas Tsimikas
« Reply #811 on: August 23, 2021, 03:25:30 pm »
Quote from: MD1990 on August 23, 2021, 12:16:55 pm
he would start for Man City.

He did look good in his brief games last year.

Wonder cold he do a job on the right. He is quite two footed..

Pep would have forked out £60m for him in a heartbeat, the full-back loving weirdo ;D
Logged
Rafa Benitez: "I'll always keep in my heart the good times I've had here, the strong and loyal support of the fans in the tough times and the love from Liverpool. I have no words to thank you enough for all these years and I am very proud to say that I was your manager. Thank you so much once more and always remember: You'll never walk alone."

Offline Funky_Gibbons

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,075
  • Follow the gourd
Re: Kostas Tsimikas
« Reply #812 on: August 23, 2021, 04:03:11 pm »
Quote from: MD1990 on August 23, 2021, 12:16:55 pm
he would start for Man City.

He did look good in his brief games last year.

Wonder cold he do a job on the right. He is quite two footed..
He would start for City now but then again Pep would never have bought him as he needed almost a whole year of training and nurturing to get him ready. Guardiola hasnt got the patience for that, why spend a year improving a player when you can spunk £60m on a limitless number of fullbacks.
Logged
"And there are red and white scarves of Liverpool, and red and white bobble hats of Liverpool, and red and white rosettes of Liverpool, and nothing else. And the sun shines now."

Offline Classycara

  • The Left Disonourable Chuntering Member For Scousepool.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,126
Re: Kostas Tsimikas
« Reply #813 on: August 23, 2021, 04:42:28 pm »
Quote from: Kekule on August 22, 2021, 07:27:35 am
Love a player with a bewildered eh? What the fuck is going on here look on his face. Like hes just wandered onto the pitch after an all nighter in the pub and has never seen a football match before.

It adds to the performance. Like he knows exactly what to do even though hes only just picked it up.

Haha, for me it looks like he woke up at the crack of dawn to surf the best waves.

Just needs a shark tooth (or shell) necklace to complete the look.
Logged

Offline Classycara

  • The Left Disonourable Chuntering Member For Scousepool.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,126
Re: Kostas Tsimikas
« Reply #814 on: August 23, 2021, 04:49:07 pm »
Quote from: Spanish Al on August 22, 2021, 08:33:00 pm
Our seats are a few rows behind the away dugout right on the tunnel, can hear and see everything the oppo bench say. Best thing about this was when Kostas was pole axed by one of their cloggers a minute or two before, one of Dyches lap dogs (initials IW, dont know who he is) was mouthing off and being sarcastic saying oh hes hurt his shoulder, He cant move, is he gonna be Ok?and bless him hope hes ok. Then he looked at the medics behind the dugouts and gestured as if to say sarcastically they will definitely be needed. Then when Kostas got to his feet he gave him a big sarcastic cheer and started shouting what a warrior. He was a little gobshite all game right from the first minute, no idea how he didnt get sent to the stands.

Few people told him to say it to Kostas face and called him out for being a blert. Then  when Kostas had that little moment above the little knobhead slumped into his seat and didnt stand up again until the full time whistle. He was the only one laughing at his own jokes, proper uncle knobhead behaviour. Even the Burnley bench were ignoring him when he was doing his routine.

Can't fucking stand Burnley/Dyche/the coaches for things like this. Barnes, Gunnarson, McNeil all dived more than once under minor contact/shoulder to shoulder contact. Gunnarson even feigned serious injury from a shoulder barge. Yet they have this toxic masculine attitude that because they're a monoethnic team full of shithouse cloggers,  they are 'hard' and everyone else is weak.

They got shown up physically all over the park by players who are also technically superior. Only times they could compete were illegal (except one firm but fair tackle, among many fouls, on Elliot as we were starting to counter from our box).

These c*nts are quick to cast aspersions and know the media will rarely say 'but what about Barnes's repeated dives or Gunnarson playing dead from a shoulder barge' or something like that when they talk in dog whistle terms about foreign and 'soft' players
Logged

Offline redgriffin73

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,153
  • Thanks for everything Rafa. Nunca Caminarás Solo.
Re: Kostas Tsimikas
« Reply #815 on: August 23, 2021, 05:08:46 pm »
Quote from: Kekule on August 22, 2021, 07:27:35 am
Love a player with a bewildered eh? What the fuck is going on here look on his face. Like hes just wandered onto the pitch after an all nighter in the pub and has never seen a football match before.

It adds to the performance. Like he knows exactly what to do even though hes only just picked it up.

The tongue always poking out just adds to the general air of doziness ;D
Logged
Rafa Benitez: "I'll always keep in my heart the good times I've had here, the strong and loyal support of the fans in the tough times and the love from Liverpool. I have no words to thank you enough for all these years and I am very proud to say that I was your manager. Thank you so much once more and always remember: You'll never walk alone."

Online Peabee

  • SKPB! Is goin' down der Asd.....der Waitrose.....anyone wannany hummus?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,949
Re: Kostas Tsimikas
« Reply #816 on: Yesterday at 12:36:11 am »
Quote from: Classycara on August 23, 2021, 04:49:07 pm
Can't fucking stand Burnley/Dyche/the coaches for things like this. Barnes, Gunnarson, McNeil all dived more than once under minor contact/shoulder to shoulder contact. Gunnarson even feigned serious injury from a shoulder barge. Yet they have this toxic masculine attitude that because they're a monoethnic team full of shithouse cloggers,  they are 'hard' and everyone else is weak.

They got shown up physically all over the park by players who are also technically superior. Only times they could compete were illegal (except one firm but fair tackle, among many fouls, on Elliot as we were starting to counter from our box).

These c*nts are quick to cast aspersions and know the media will rarely say 'but what about Barnes's repeated dives or Gunnarson playing dead from a shoulder barge' or something like that when they talk in dog whistle terms about foreign and 'soft' players

Nice one CC, this is a perfect summary of Burnley and Dyche.
Logged
We aren't walking through the storm now - we are the storm. Zlen, 30/12/18

Offline Buck Pete

  • GV66 LJF for short. King Kong Balls. Bathes in peat. Partial to a walnut whip. Gets wet for 24/7 but disappointed Chopper. On the mortgage blacklist. Too tight to really be called a
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,779
Re: Kostas Tsimikas
« Reply #817 on: Yesterday at 09:47:39 am »
Quote from: Classycara on August 23, 2021, 04:42:28 pm
Haha, for me it looks like he woke up at the crack of dawn to surf the best waves.

Just needs a shark tooth (or shell) necklace to complete the look.

:)

Next movie version of Scooby Doo thats released. Kostas is nailed on to play Shaggy.
Logged

Offline Bend It Like Aurelio

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,441
  • Into the top right corner.
Re: Kostas Tsimikas
« Reply #818 on: Yesterday at 09:55:01 am »
Hes got his own LFC official match compilation video already.
Logged

Offline afc turkish

  • How long for them sausages? Maggie May's Mythical Turkish Delight. RAWK's Expert Sausage Monster! Oakley Cannonier is fucking boss. Likes blowing his friends? Who nose?!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,872
  • This looks like a nice spot...
    • Flat Back Four
Re: Kostas Tsimikas
« Reply #819 on: Yesterday at 01:23:58 pm »
Quote from: Bend It Like Aurelio on Yesterday at 09:55:01 am
Hes got his own LFC official match compilation video already.

And that's it, gone corporate, he has. Shame...
Logged
Since haste quite Schorsch, but Liverpool are genuine fight pigs...

Offline Red Cactii

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 967
  • An absolute p***k
Re: Kostas Tsimikas
« Reply #820 on: Yesterday at 02:02:45 pm »
Quote from: Classycara on August 23, 2021, 04:42:28 pm
Haha, for me it looks like he woke up at the crack of dawn to surf the best waves.

Just needs a shark tooth (or shell) necklace to complete the look.

Logged

Offline King Kenny 7

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,360
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Kostas Tsimikas
« Reply #821 on: Yesterday at 02:16:37 pm »
Nice to see his pitchside exit tagged on to the end of the Inside Anfield video.   :scarf
Logged

Offline Classycara

  • The Left Disonourable Chuntering Member For Scousepool.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,126
Re: Kostas Tsimikas
« Reply #822 on: Yesterday at 02:40:26 pm »
Logged

Offline Abin465

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 72
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Kostas Tsimikas
« Reply #823 on: Yesterday at 02:58:58 pm »
Quote from: redgriffin73 on August 23, 2021, 05:08:46 pm
The tongue always poking out just adds to the general air of doziness ;D

For that delicious cross for the first goal, the tongue was out in full view tasting and savouring the moment
Logged

Offline Elzar

  • train station gate frustration
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,861
  • Bam!
Re: Kostas Tsimikas
« Reply #824 on: Yesterday at 03:16:45 pm »
Quote from: Classycara on August 23, 2021, 04:42:28 pm
Haha, for me it looks like he woke up at the crack of dawn to surf the best waves.

Just needs a shark tooth (or shell) necklace to complete the look.

Seen him around a few times, he dresses like this too. Incredibly baggy clothing
Logged
Quote from: Alizan1892 on August 25, 2017, 01:34:50 pm
We already have shit in the country, and the game of Liverpool fills life with joy. Thanks

Offline redgriffin73

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,153
  • Thanks for everything Rafa. Nunca Caminarás Solo.
Re: Kostas Tsimikas
« Reply #825 on: Yesterday at 03:43:19 pm »
Quote from: Red Cactii on Yesterday at 02:02:45 pm


Much like Mo's hat, this will never not be funny ;D
Logged
Rafa Benitez: "I'll always keep in my heart the good times I've had here, the strong and loyal support of the fans in the tough times and the love from Liverpool. I have no words to thank you enough for all these years and I am very proud to say that I was your manager. Thank you so much once more and always remember: You'll never walk alone."

Offline afc turkish

  • How long for them sausages? Maggie May's Mythical Turkish Delight. RAWK's Expert Sausage Monster! Oakley Cannonier is fucking boss. Likes blowing his friends? Who nose?!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,872
  • This looks like a nice spot...
    • Flat Back Four
Re: Kostas Tsimikas
« Reply #826 on: Yesterday at 04:01:05 pm »
Quote from: redgriffin73 on Yesterday at 03:43:19 pm
Much like Mo's hat, this will never not be funny ;D

I got a new shark...
Logged
Since haste quite Schorsch, but Liverpool are genuine fight pigs...

Offline rakey_lfc

  • pwned by Ronaldo...and eBay
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,000
  • I'm a people's man - only the people matter.
Re: Kostas Tsimikas
« Reply #827 on: Yesterday at 11:09:45 pm »
I can't help but think there's much more to come from him as well in terms of raising his performance levels. I know Robbo may not like playing less but it would take some pressure off of him in cup games and busy periods.
Logged
SUPPORT AND BELIEVE
 
You'll Never Walk Alone

Xbox 360 gamertag - TonyB1604

Online Dim Glas

  • Die Nullfünfer. State of this profile. Its like something youd see on an Everton or Man Utd forum.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 29,695
Re: Kostas Tsimikas
« Reply #828 on: Today at 12:57:49 am »
Quote from: rakey_lfc on Yesterday at 11:09:45 pm
I can't help but think there's much more to come from him as well in terms of raising his performance levels. I know Robbo may not like playing less but it would take some pressure off of him in cup games and busy periods.

Be good for his career if he does play a bit less! Even if he doesnt like it - hell probably appreicate it in a few years time. Fully expect Kostas to get cup games, and then maybe some CL games in the groups (depending on what the group is). But the way hes played these two games, early days sure, but hes showing he very much has the talent to push Robbo all the way, and thats great for Liverpool. Kostas is a character too, he looks like somone really up for the fight.
Logged
"Im pretty much used to nothing more in my life than to get up after a knock. Nothing has happened more often to me than this, so thats no problem - Jürgen Klopp
Pages: 1 ... 16 17 18 19 20 [21]   Go Up
« previous next »
 