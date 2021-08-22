Last season Klopp, on several occasions, said that if he had had five subs available he'd have brought Kostas on, but due to the precarious injury situation he didn't want to waste a sub while Robbo was fine and playing OK (as someone might pull up later and a sub be needed).
Now that the injury situation has passed, and Kostas has proved himself, I wouldn't be surprised if he gets subbed on at times, to reduce Robbo's minutes and to inject some new energy and crossing and corner prowess later in a game