Some of the comments on here by some of the keyboard warriors are bizarre and completely unbalanced. Reading some of these comments makes you think that our backup left back on his main debut has to be the best left back in the world and more.



I thought he played pretty well. He got forward and supported the attacks well. He made some good defensive contributions. Areas to improve were that he seemed to get very leggy after about 65 minutes and at times his concentration dropped and put us in some dangerous situations. Overall it was a very solid 7-8/10 performance from him and I don't think you could ask of much more.



I can't remember any of our fullbacks in recent history ever having complete performances straight away. Robbo, Trent, Moreno, Gomez, Milner, and before that many other fullbacks we have tried, have all had their issues and in particular all improved as time went on. Obviously Robbo and Trent have improved to a world class level, while perhaps the others in that position didn't. But there's nothing we saw from Kostas that says he can't be a very very good fullback for us whilst Robbo is injured.