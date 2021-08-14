« previous next »
Quote from: lgvkarlos on August 14, 2021, 09:25:04 pm
Agree, remember he only played 6 minutes for us last season. Brings a new dimension to the left going forward, thought Robbo's passing last year was really poor. (probably from being knackered)

Agreed, robbo was brilliant defensively but as you say, a little lacklustre on the front foot due to being knackered. At least we now know that we can rotate without much of a drop off. Happy with Kostas, played a blinder for the most part. Great corners too
any photo or video millie slapping him 😅
Love how he #s all his instagram posts #GreekScousers  ;D

Kostas seems quite a character.

He really seemed to tire as the game went on. He looked great for an hour, then a bit less great. But give him game time, and he'll be great cover for Robbo.
Quote from: Dim Glas on August 14, 2021, 09:15:51 pm
Kloppo:
"Kostas played very good. Then someone pulled the plug but that is normal, he played a really good game."
WHO pulled the damn plug????
He reminds me of Jose Enrique he has real quality but looks as if he is in a coma at times.

Loved Milner slapping him in the face and trying to wake him up.
Going forward, my god. When he did the little lallana move and sprinted away from their right back. Such a sweet left boot.
His defending, we'll see  ;D
Love him
Not bad going forward. Defensively I'm a little bit concerned about him filling in the next few weeks. I was definitely giving him the benefit of the doubt after getting over his injuries and having a decent preseason, but yesterday gave me some Moreno vibes.
Quote from: decosabute on Yesterday at 07:47:07 am
Not bad going forward. Defensively I'm a little bit concerned about him filling in the next few weeks. I was definitely giving him the benefit of the doubt after getting over his injuries and having a decent preseason, but yesterday gave me some Moreno vibes.

We can't expect Robertson, you're always going to have a drop off for the back up.

He's played very little competitive football for 12+ months as well and Norwich are very strong down the right flank. Another two weeks training before Chelsea.
He looked like he hadn't slept in days!
Quote from: decosabute on Yesterday at 07:47:07 am
Not bad going forward. Defensively I'm a little bit concerned about him filling in the next few weeks. I was definitely giving him the benefit of the doubt after getting over his injuries and having a decent preseason, but yesterday gave me some Moreno vibes.

You're basing this on what? Jesus Christ, get a grip...
Quote from: vivabobbygraham on Yesterday at 08:35:06 am
You're basing this on what? Jesus Christ, get a grip...

Probably on the evidence of what we saw. I know it’s early days but he looks a little unrefined defensively. Probably because he’s moved from being the best player at his previous club in a weaker league. I certainly saw enough small moments to think that tp six players will quickly figure out his weaknesses.
Needs to be more confident in his defending, one of the great things about Robbo is you rarely see him thinking his opponent will beat him and he channels that into staying on his feet, staying strong and keeping pace with them before making a challenge rather than the old great defending approach of getting taken on and making a last ditch slide tackle or diving in early allowing the opponent space if you dont get the challenge spot on.

Tsimikas will benefit hugely from the expectations of the side, our players will scream at you if you are affording the opposition chances and I feel the more he plays with them, the more hell get used to it and raise his level. Hes quick and he has the strength to challenge the wingers in this league, training with the likes of Salah and Mane will do him the world of good. Im confident in him improving each week, hes very good and im not too worried about him, all things considered its early days
Quote from: dai_bonehead on Yesterday at 09:18:49 am
Probably on the evidence of what we saw. I know its early days but he looks a little unrefined defensively. Probably because hes moved from being the best player at his previous club in a weaker league. I certainly saw enough small moments to think that tp six players will quickly figure out his weaknesses.

ya agree with you here . rashica done him way too easily at one stage . it was still a 8/10 performance until 70 and then his legs went which happens everyone on prem debut but i was a little worried his head seemed go too after millie slap . a lot positives from his first game but just a few mistakes that he will need build and it's great he will get a chance again saturday iron them out and build again .
Quote from: MBL? on August 14, 2021, 09:13:49 pm
Dont think he did badly defensively other than the couple of lapses in concentration. Thought Milner was a bit out of order slapping him. Yeah he needed a jolt but thats a bit extreme.

If it helps him switch on then its ok.
I think just before the Millie slap Norwich had a player down? and I think Kostas was about to kick it out to stop the game. The Norwich winger just stole it in his moment of indecision. He will learn from it.
Think it might be a case of him not pacing himself over 90 minutes. He was pumped up and put an awful lot into that first half and then naturally tired in the 2nd and that's when you can make mistakes. It was his full debut so not surprising.
 ;D
Quote from: vblfc on Yesterday at 09:42:18 am
I think just before the Millie slap Norwich had a player down? and I think Kostas was about to kick it out to stop the game. The Norwich winger just stole it in his moment of indecision. He will learn from it.

Agree that was exactly what I thought he was up to. If he wants to be a 'mentality monster' then we (err, Millie) will have to slap that "sporting concern" out of his game - until after the final whistle...  :D ;)
Quote from: ScouserAtHeart on Yesterday at 08:32:45 am
He looked like he hadn't slept in days!
or that the other lads keep him from drinking. Dehydrated to max. Not a bad debut from our greek scouser at all! Wish his shot would have gone in, too.
Quote from: dai_bonehead on Yesterday at 09:18:49 am
Probably on the evidence of what we saw. I know its early days but he looks a little unrefined defensively. Probably because hes moved from being the best player at his previous club in a weaker league. I certainly saw enough small moments to think that tp six players will quickly figure out his weaknesses.

Whatever the fuck, 'unrefined defensively' means, here's a lad making his premier league debut, as a back up left back, away at Norwich, in place of a Liverpool legend and he's being put under the microscope as if you're opta joe or some fucking thing. I bet you were shaking your head and tut tutting when Robbo made his debut and predicting the same thing. You know those 'small moments' you saw...
He's only played 90 mins plus 6 mins last season in the PL. Give the guy a bloody chance before becoming 'concerned' about him.

So reactive...
Quote from: Al 666 on Yesterday at 03:11:23 am
He reminds me of Jose Enrique he has real quality but looks as if he is in a coma at times.

Loved Milner slapping him in the face and trying to wake him up.
When Enrique singed for us he was an excellent defender.  He was almost unbeatable 1 on 1.  He seemed to go more comatose as his time went in.

I reckon Tsmikas has more quality in the final third though.
Quote from: Lofty Ambitions on Yesterday at 10:38:12 am
or that the other lads keep him from drinking. Dehydrated to max. Not a bad debut from our greek scouser at all! Wish his shot would have gone in, too.

Imagine how mad he's going to go when he scores for us! ;D Love having a new slightly mental left back, he did a great Moreno style goal celebration for our first!
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 10:50:22 am
When Enrique singed for us he was an excellent defender.  He was almost unbeatable 1 on 1.  He seemed to go more comatose as his time went in.

I reckon Tsmikas has more quality in the final third though.

Good job he isnt Enrique then...  :D
His passing and attacking game reminds me so much of Fabio Aurelio.

Kostas will be great when he gets into rhythm.
He did a shimmy from right to left foot to pass a man first half. Loved it. He shows loads of promise. Great debut.
I thought he did really well - looked very promising and looks like a great stand in foe Robbo

The guy seems to have bags of skill and a fair bit if confidence with the ball. Plenty to work with. The kinks will be ironed out. Fitness, composure and focus will come.
Moreno looked like this all the time and never learnt, but most defenders do learn. I'm not worried about him, although he's thrown in at the deep end like this.

VVD could have supported him better too, was a bit stuck in the center. But it was their first game together.
Looked alright, much better than alright actually, apart from when he got tired towards the end there. Definitely has a lot of ability.
Seemed to get tired towards the end with a few sloppy passes but overalli think he did a fine job.

Robbo standards are another level altogether but he did a good service as our left back and considering who else was on the team that's no mean feat
Quote from: jepovic on Yesterday at 11:51:28 am
Moreno looked like this all the time and never learnt, but most defenders do learn. I'm not worried about him, although he's thrown in at the deep end like this.

VVD could have supported him better too, was a bit stuck in the center. But it was their first game together.

It's a good point, Norwich definitely targeted the left side knowing Tsimikas was making his first start and VVD was making his first competitive start in a long time. Think they both dealt with it fine and will just get better
Milner has never forgiven him for not passing to him in a friendly a year ago.
He looked knackered in the last quarter of the game.

Was pretty good besides those little brain farts.
Quote from: decosabute on Yesterday at 07:47:07 am
Not bad going forward. Defensively I'm a little bit concerned about him filling in the next few weeks. I was definitely giving him the benefit of the doubt after getting over his injuries and having a decent preseason, but yesterday gave me some Moreno vibes.

how nice of you.

Quote from: aka_da_saus on Yesterday at 09:33:27 am
ya agree with you here . rashica done him way too easily at one stage . it was still a 8/10 performance until 70 and then his legs went which happens everyone on prem debut but i was a little worried his head seemed go too after millie slap . a lot positives from his first game but just a few mistakes that he will need build and it's great he will get a chance again saturday iron them out and build again .

And Rashica will do plenty of good full backs this season, thats the player he is (end product often not up to enough, but the lad has a lot of skill). Robbo and TAA will get done a few times each season too by skillfull players, as will every other very good full back in the league. It pretty much comes with the territory.

Kostas did very well for around 75 mins, before tiring.  Hell build up that stamina. He looks a cracking addition to the squad.

I thought he had a vey good game yesterday. We don't play defenders at full back, so I couldn't care less about some inconsequential short comings that some of you see. He fits how we play.
Quote from: vivabobbygraham on Yesterday at 10:39:34 am
Whatever the fuck, 'unrefined defensively' means, here's a lad making his premier league debut, as a back up left back, away at Norwich, in place of a Liverpool legend and he's being put under the microscope as if you're opta joe or some fucking thing. I bet you were shaking your head and tut tutting when Robbo made his debut and predicting the same thing. You know those 'small moments' you saw...

Alright mate. Is he renting your spare room or something?
I thought he had a really solid game and was better than I expected. Some of his crossing was fantastic.
Some of the comments on here by some of the keyboard warriors are bizarre and completely unbalanced. Reading some of these comments makes you think that our backup left back on his main debut has to be the best left back in the world and more.

I thought he played pretty well. He got forward and supported the attacks well. He made some good defensive contributions. Areas to improve were that he seemed to get very leggy after about 65 minutes and at times his concentration dropped and put us in some dangerous situations. Overall it was a very solid 7-8/10 performance from him and I don't think you could ask of much more.

I can't remember any of our fullbacks in recent history ever having complete performances straight away. Robbo, Trent, Moreno, Gomez, Milner, and before that many other fullbacks we have tried, have all had their issues and in particular all improved as time went on. Obviously Robbo and Trent have improved to a world class level, while perhaps the others in that position didn't. But there's nothing we saw from Kostas that says he can't be a very very good fullback for us whilst Robbo is injured.
Quote from: Red Berry on Yesterday at 11:50:57 am
The guy seems to have bags of skill and a fair bit if confidence with the ball. Plenty to work with. The kinks will be ironed out. Fitness, composure and focus will come.

His ability to beat a player 1-on-1 is outstanding. Definitely going to be a huge part of this season given how much footy Andy has played over the last few seasons and will only be better for the runout on Saturday.
