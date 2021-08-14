Needs to be more confident in his defending, one of the great things about Robbo is you rarely see him thinking his opponent will beat him and he channels that into staying on his feet, staying strong and keeping pace with them before making a challenge rather than the old great defending approach of getting taken on and making a last ditch slide tackle or diving in early allowing the opponent space if you dont get the challenge spot on.
Tsimikas will benefit hugely from the expectations of the side, our players will scream at you if you are affording the opposition chances and I feel the more he plays with them, the more hell get used to it and raise his level. Hes quick and he has the strength to challenge the wingers in this league, training with the likes of Salah and Mane will do him the world of good. Im confident in him improving each week, hes very good and im not too worried about him, all things considered its early days