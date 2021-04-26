« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 9 10 11 12 13 [14]   Go Down

Author Topic: Kostas Tsimikas  (Read 60994 times)

Offline BarryCrocker

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,725
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Kostas Tsimikas
« Reply #520 on: April 26, 2021, 11:09:59 am »
So far its been Kosta...
Logged
And all the world is football shaped, It's just for me to kick in space. And I can see, hear, smell, touch, taste.

Offline Gerry Attrick

  • Sancho's dad. Tight-arse, non-jackpot-sharing get :)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 43,847
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Kostas Tsimikas
« Reply #521 on: April 26, 2021, 11:15:43 am »
Im not convinced he even exists.
Logged

Offline AndyMuller

  • Has always wondered how to do it. Rice, Rice, Baby. Wants to have George Michael.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,236
Re: Kostas Tsimikas
« Reply #522 on: April 26, 2021, 11:33:10 am »
Probably still busy putting the finishing touches to the new Beastie Boys LP.
Logged

Offline MacAloolah

  • Rocks to the East, Rocks to the West
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,346
  • Allez Allez Allez
    • My Twitter Account
Re: Kostas Tsimikas
« Reply #523 on: April 26, 2021, 11:34:12 am »
Quote from: redgriffin73 on April 26, 2021, 09:16:22 am
Could it be that with our CBs mostly being young and inexperienced, Klopp has decided it's too risky to throw Kostas in at the same time as well?

Thought he looked pretty good in what I've seen of him for Greece and the bits he's done for us.
I suspect that is definitely the reason and alluded to it previously, take Robbo out and you have Trent as our most experienced defender.  Had Virgil been fit I suspect we would have seen a lot more of Kostas than we have done (which isn't much to be fair!).  Putting him in alongside the revolving door of centre backs we have had this season would have been very unfair and any mistakes he might make would have damaged his confidence and the manager's confidence in him
Logged
Quote from: Andy82lfc on January 15, 2021, 07:41:37 pm
If anyone is going to put a few fingers deep into my arse it's going to be me.

Online Sheer Magnetism

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,284
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Kostas Tsimikas
« Reply #524 on: April 26, 2021, 11:54:26 am »
Yeah, I'm sure sitting on the bench for months on end, never playing a minute while the team is in shambles is doing wonders for his confidence.
Logged

Offline fucking appalled

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 41,269
  • Leicester season ticket holder
Re: Kostas Tsimikas
« Reply #525 on: April 26, 2021, 11:56:52 am »
Quote from: MacAloolah on April 26, 2021, 11:34:12 am
I suspect that is definitely the reason and alluded to it previously, take Robbo out and you have Trent as our most experienced defender.  Had Virgil been fit I suspect we would have seen a lot more of Kostas than we have done (which isn't much to be fair!).  Putting him in alongside the revolving door of centre backs we have had this season would have been very unfair and any mistakes he might make would have damaged his confidence and the manager's confidence in him

I'm pretty sure the manager is trying to rely on the core players who have done so well for us over the last 3/4 years, but I'm not sure its really helped with the likes of Gini, Robbo, Mane and Bobby having to try and play through their poor form without any sort of rest.

We've had a shithouse of a season for a variety of reasons, but I dont think we've helped ourselves with how we've used the squad.
Logged
(On Naby Keita)

Quote from: Fordy on April  7, 2021, 08:56:33 am
He's had about 2 good games for us since he has been here.

Offline a treeless whopper

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 59,125
Re: Kostas Tsimikas
« Reply #526 on: April 26, 2021, 11:58:29 am »
Interesting thing will be if we try to use him or others now. Do the likes of Keita, Tsimikas etc. get any football, or are they just written off until next season or just sold.
Logged

Offline Jookie

  • Ruptures, then repairs the tears
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,863
Re: Kostas Tsimikas
« Reply #527 on: April 26, 2021, 01:49:34 pm »
Quote from: a treeless whopper on April 26, 2021, 11:58:29 am
Interesting thing will be if we try to use him or others now. Do the likes of Keita, Tsimikas etc. get any football, or are they just written off until next season or just sold.

Whilst theres a theoretical chance of top 4 I think Klopp will go with what he thinks is his strongest team.

Quite clear that Keita or Tsimikas are no where near consideration for the starting XI currently.

Who knows what the future holds for the likes of Tsimikas and Keita. Can easily see a scenario where both are part of next seasons squad. Equally I wouldnt be surprised if both were sold this summer.
Logged
Quote from: Juan Loco on April 13, 2011, 02:42:43 pm
I think Jookie might just be the best fisherman on this thread.

Offline eeekaj

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 246
Re: Kostas Tsimikas
« Reply #528 on: April 26, 2021, 02:53:47 pm »
I think the problem is the injuries at CB have probably put Klopp off making any more changes to the back four.

I'm almost certain he'd have had more game-time had VVD and/or Gomez not been injured, especially considering Robertson's poor form in 2021.
Logged

Offline lgvkarlos

  • Finnished with his shit punnery now.....
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,391
Re: Kostas Tsimikas
« Reply #529 on: Yesterday at 05:17:37 pm »
Quote from: fucking appalled on April 26, 2021, 11:56:52 am


We've had a shithouse of a season for a variety of reasons, but I dont think we've helped ourselves with how we've used the squad.
Agree, some strange decisions.
Logged

Offline Fromola

  • Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,402
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: Kostas Tsimikas
« Reply #530 on: Yesterday at 05:26:20 pm »
Quote from: fucking appalled on April 26, 2021, 11:56:52 am
I'm pretty sure the manager is trying to rely on the core players who have done so well for us over the last 3/4 years, but I'm not sure its really helped with the likes of Gini, Robbo, Mane and Bobby having to try and play through their poor form without any sort of rest.

We've had a shithouse of a season for a variety of reasons, but I dont think we've helped ourselves with how we've used the squad.

The way the season has been with no proper pre-season and a condensed schedule has hurt our usual way of operating.

Klopp isn't a manager who readily rotates (beyond the domestic cups). He'll give a player a rest here and there, but he operates on a pecking order. If you've earned the shirt then you stay in the team. If you haven't then you're not going to play. It's served us well previously but gone against us this year.
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Offline Elzar

  • train station gate frustration
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,850
  • Bam!
Re: Kostas Tsimikas
« Reply #531 on: Yesterday at 05:34:05 pm »
He basically missed the whole of the first half of the season through various injuries so has never had a chance to train properly and getup to speed. Then this second half has been a cluster fuck, where Robertson has been our only "senior" defender in some games. It's hard to slot him in in that situation.
Logged
Quote from: Alizan1892 on August 25, 2017, 01:34:50 pm
We already have shit in the country, and the game of Liverpool fills life with joy. Thanks

Offline thekitkatshuffler

  • Dreams of John Barrowman's lips, bearded ladies and the origins of mirth. Which he thinks is an abbreviation of "Middle Earth".
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,551
  • YNWA
Re: Kostas Tsimikas
« Reply #532 on: Yesterday at 06:40:53 pm »
How's Jamal Lewis been getting on?
Logged
Quote from: Juan Loco on October 29, 2011, 11:05:54 pm
David Platt has a face like a Michael Myers mask being stretched over a dinosaur egg.
Quote from: Hazell on November 26, 2011, 12:37:37 am
Aquilani is better than Pele, Maradona, Cruyff, Messi and Beckenbauer put together.

Offline AmSeeker

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 152
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Kostas Tsimikas
« Reply #533 on: Yesterday at 06:45:39 pm »
Quote from: Elzar on Yesterday at 05:34:05 pm
He basically missed the whole of the first half of the season through various injuries so has never had a chance to train properly and getup to speed. Then this second half has been a cluster fuck, where Robertson has been our only "senior" defender in some games. It's hard to slot him in in that situation.

Nonsense. You don't take a year out of his career so he can train properly before you play him - this theory has been peddled a few times, and i can't fathom it. He's not some young kid, but a 10 million signing. 10+ million on our budget was pretty considerable. We may have to face the reality he is shite.
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 06:53:41 pm by AmSeeker »
Logged

Offline deFacto please, you bastards

  • farKnow.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 33,695
Re: Kostas Tsimikas
« Reply #534 on: Yesterday at 06:51:22 pm »
He's had at least 2 injuries that kept him out for a number of months. So that didn't help him either
Logged

Offline AmSeeker

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 152
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Kostas Tsimikas
« Reply #535 on: Yesterday at 06:54:30 pm »
Quote from: deFacto please, you bastards on Yesterday at 06:51:22 pm
He's had at least 2 injuries that kept him out for a number of months. So that didn't help him either

Injuries or not, he has had periods when he has been fit. Why not throw him for a game or two to see what we have? To not play a single game is mind boggling.
Logged

Offline AmSeeker

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 152
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Kostas Tsimikas
« Reply #536 on: Yesterday at 06:55:27 pm »
Quote from: thekitkatshuffler on Yesterday at 06:40:53 pm
How's Jamal Lewis been getting on?

Average. But a young british player, most likely will retain his value if not increase it. You'd have thought with better coaching than Bruce he'd progress more at a club like us.
Logged

Offline Dave McCoy

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,274
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Kostas Tsimikas
« Reply #537 on: Yesterday at 06:56:17 pm »
Well we did start him in a CL game.  It was just completely meaningless and he got hurt along with Jota......
Logged

Offline deFacto please, you bastards

  • farKnow.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 33,695
Re: Kostas Tsimikas
« Reply #538 on: Yesterday at 07:56:32 pm »
Quote from: AmSeeker on Yesterday at 06:54:30 pm
Injuries or not, he has had periods when he has been fit. Why not throw him for a game or two to see what we have? To not play a single game is mind boggling.

Depends on how he's been in training.
Logged

Offline AmSeeker

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 152
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Kostas Tsimikas
« Reply #539 on: Yesterday at 08:02:22 pm »
Quote from: deFacto please, you bastards on Yesterday at 07:56:32 pm
Depends on how he's been in training.

So he's been training crap ?
Logged

Offline deFacto please, you bastards

  • farKnow.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 33,695
Re: Kostas Tsimikas
« Reply #540 on: Yesterday at 10:23:00 pm »
Quote from: AmSeeker on Yesterday at 08:02:22 pm
So he's been training crap ?
Possibly not good enough, perhaps not doing what Klopp wants him to defensively, similar to how Robertson had to wait his turn when he got here. All in all who knows, we're playing guessing games. But if he isn't playing, it's probably a good reason given the coaching staff we have.
Logged

Offline Bobinhood

  • RAWK's Pam Ayres. Man without a hat.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,572
  • Hand over the Trophy
Re: Kostas Tsimikas
« Reply #541 on: Today at 01:13:21 am »
Quote from: AmSeeker on Yesterday at 08:02:22 pm
So he's been training crap ?

Its really hard to train crap. there are very few successful crap whisperers.
Logged
Damn that Mane's good!

"Bend it like Atkinson": Now on screens worldwide.
Pages: 1 ... 9 10 11 12 13 [14]   Go Up
« previous next »
 