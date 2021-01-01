Most of them are nutters...but him in particular, what a fucking nutter to go there when he had the likes of Brighton bidding for him
To be cynical, did they think lets bank the signing on fee, get paid handsomely and make them pay out a big chunk of a long contract to get rid of us inside 18 months?
Maybe too cynical when he was starting to be on the cusp of the England squad. He really also is a decent midfielder, great engine and tidy. A good squad player Id say. Quite obvious that Brighton, Brentford or Palace wouldve been much smarter moves for him though.