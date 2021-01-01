It's so odd how bad they're run. They have the best academy in the World. Surely just saying we need 2-3 years to sort this and not being addicts transfers and they'd be able to reset a bit instead of killing themselves to maybe win a league



What is more startling is that whatever the internal set up, the voice of reason has never been heard. Not only do they have one of the best academies in world football, they have a local monopoly and scout globally. They could have hunkered down with half a decade of little to few signings and simply not sold graduates at the rate they currently do - Cardona, Guiu, Nico Gonzalez etc - and brought through the ones who have made the squad anyway and theyd still be a CL level side in the league, most likely. At least a European level. But no, theyve continued to do literally insane things and sell off their own future.La Liga needs to let them collapse. Enforce the rules and let them have to regroup in a sustainable way. Wont happen though. Barcelona fans can moan about not being allowed to register players, but theres much more La Liga shouldve done to clamp down on them.