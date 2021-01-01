« previous next »
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #24120 on: Yesterday at 05:14:20 pm »
This Olmo free transfer talk can't be true, surely? There's no way a club would agree to a contract clause like that.
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #24121 on: Yesterday at 05:19:03 pm »
Quote from: Garrus on Yesterday at 05:14:20 pm
This Olmo free transfer talk can't be true, surely? There's no way a club would agree to a contract clause like that.
Its unclear. Hes not registered by the league or by the team themselves, but that doesnt necessarily mean hes not still under contract with Barca, where hes still training. However, it does seem that Kounde and Martinez were given clauses that allowed them to leave on the basis of failed registration, which seems bizarre but may have been the only way for a terribly-run Barca to get them to sign.

Utterly bizarre, because if you have no league registration in Spain, you have no exercisable transfer value because theres no release clause in place with the league. I dont know that that means Barca cant charge a fee for releasing Olmos contract though.
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #24122 on: Yesterday at 05:21:11 pm »
It's so odd how bad they're run. They have the best academy in the World. Surely just saying we need 2-3 years to sort this and not being addicts transfers and they'd be able to reset a bit instead of killing themselves to maybe win a league
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #24123 on: Yesterday at 07:26:21 pm »
Quote from: Chris~ on Yesterday at 05:21:11 pm
It's so odd how bad they're run. They have the best academy in the World. Surely just saying we need 2-3 years to sort this and not being addicts transfers and they'd be able to reset a bit instead of killing themselves to maybe win a league
What is more startling is that whatever the internal set up, the voice of reason has never been heard. Not only do they have one of the best academies in world football, they have a local monopoly and scout globally. They could have hunkered down with half a decade of little to few signings and simply not sold graduates at the rate they currently do - Cardona, Guiu, Nico Gonzalez etc - and brought through the ones who have made the squad anyway and theyd still be a CL level side in the league, most likely. At least a European level. But no, theyve continued to do literally insane things and sell off their own future.

La Liga needs to let them collapse. Enforce the rules and let them have to regroup in a sustainable way. Wont happen though. Barcelona fans can moan about not being allowed to register players, but theres much more La Liga shouldve done to clamp down on them.
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #24124 on: Today at 11:10:29 am »
Villa in talks with Dortmund over Donyell Malen.
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #24125 on: Today at 11:11:37 am »
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on Today at 11:10:29 am
Villa in talks with Dortmund over Donyell Malen.
Love spending money that lot
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #24126 on: Today at 11:23:53 am »
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on Today at 11:10:29 am
Villa in talks with Dortmund over Donyell Malen.
He's not that good and also, they are already covered there with Watkins and Duran Duran?
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #24127 on: Today at 11:31:32 am »
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on Yesterday at 05:19:03 pm
Its unclear. Hes not registered by the league or by the team themselves, but that doesnt necessarily mean hes not still under contract with Barca, where hes still training. However, it does seem that Kounde and Martinez were given clauses that allowed them to leave on the basis of failed registration, which seems bizarre but may have been the only way for a terribly-run Barca to get them to sign.

Utterly bizarre, because if you have no league registration in Spain, you have no exercisable transfer value because theres no release clause in place with the league. I dont know that that means Barca cant charge a fee for releasing Olmos contract though.

Sounds like there's a clause in his contract that he has to trigger in order for him to become free to sign with anyone else.  Barca still have to pay him his full contract and they still have to pay the full transfer fee.

The only way they could get him to sign is by putting in that clause.  Such a poorly run club. 
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #24128 on: Today at 11:33:25 am »
Quote from: Chris~ on Yesterday at 05:21:11 pm
It's so odd how bad they're run. They have the best academy in the World. Surely just saying we need 2-3 years to sort this and not being addicts transfers and they'd be able to reset a bit instead of killing themselves to maybe win a league

Exactly this.  When Laporta was re-elected president this is the first thing he should have done.  Could have blamed it all on Bartemeu but he simply continued with the awful policy of spending money they don't have on players. 
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #24129 on: Today at 11:48:44 am »
Quote from: lionel_messias on Today at 11:23:53 am
He's not that good and also, they are already covered there with Watkins and Duran Duran?

He'd play out wide wouldn't he?
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #24130 on: Today at 12:11:30 pm »
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Today at 11:48:44 am
He'd play out wide wouldn't he?

He would yes.

Still he is pretty average but he wouldn't be a striker
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #24131 on: Today at 01:21:19 pm »
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Today at 11:48:44 am
He'd play out wide wouldn't he?

Right.

Better than Leon Bailey?
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #24132 on: Today at 02:08:57 pm »
Quote from: lionel_messias on Today at 01:21:19 pm
Right.

Better than Leon Bailey?

He's a weird player really and very streaky. When he's in form he looks really good and scores plenty, but when he's out of form it can look like he's never played football before and that he just doesn't give a shit.

He had his best season at Dortmund last season but has been poor this season and mostly on the bench. The season before last he scored 8 of his 9 league goals in an 8 game spell, which aligns to my point above!
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #24133 on: Today at 02:41:05 pm »
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Today at 02:08:57 pm
He's a weird player really and very streaky. When he's in form he looks really good and scores plenty, but when he's out of form it can look like he's never played football before and that he just doesn't give a shit.

He had his best season at Dortmund last season but has been poor this season and mostly on the bench. The season before last he scored 8 of his 9 league goals in an 8 game spell, which aligns to my point above!

He looked fucking useless for Netherlands in the summer I would say that
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #24134 on: Today at 04:55:31 pm »
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #24135 on: Today at 05:18:12 pm »
Quote from: Tepid water on Today at 04:55:31 pm
Hello hello 

Real Madrid want Saliba from arsenal in the summer

https://le10sport.com/football/mercato/exclu-mercato-le-duel-real-madrid-arsenal-demarre-pour-saliba-720654

Was a bit of chatter about them wanting to rebuild their defence this summer. Trent, Saliba and Davies?
