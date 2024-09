Andy Carroll to Bordeaux in the 4th tier



Reminiscent of Tony Cascarino going to Marseille after they got demoted (except both Carroll and Bordeaux are worse!).I thought Bordeaux might be amassing a bit of a who's who of has beens but I only recognise one other name in their squad; 40-year old Rio Mavuba (ex-Lille but who I thought had retired years ago).