Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Yesterday at 09:25:29 pm
Cornet to Southampton on loan. Good at Burnley, shit at West Ham. Thats probably his level.

Geertruida joins neither us or Villa and is on his way to Leipzig for a medical. Simakan departing Leipzig for Saudi is such a waste.
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Yesterday at 09:35:15 pm
Quote from: mullyred94 on Yesterday at 09:24:28 pm
Got no clue just looked like a dickhead
Well don't worry, you can't be expected to know every cultural reference from the 90's.

In the film Tim Robbins character has just "swam through a river if shit" and he's being cleansed by the rain. Carvalho saying he's glad he's now at club that appreciates him is as bad as it gets for us.

For Maupay, it perfectly symbolises what it means to escape Everton. Strange you want to go out to bat for them.

It's a great film though.
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Yesterday at 09:44:30 pm
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on Yesterday at 09:25:29 pm
Cornet to Southampton on loan. Good at Burnley, shit at West Ham. Thats probably his level.

Am I misremembering, or was Cornet a really highly coveted talent when he was at Lyon? Seem to remember that it was a bit of a shock he went to Burnley at the time.
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Yesterday at 09:59:41 pm
Quote from: Bread on Yesterday at 09:44:30 pm
Am I misremembering, or was Cornet a really highly coveted talent when he was at Lyon? Seem to remember that it was a bit of a shock he went to Burnley at the time.
Might be getting confused with Bertrand Traore? Erstwhile of Chelseas academy, then threatened to be elite at Lyon, dropped off, then was at Villa?

Or perhaps, there was Benjamin Corgnet who we were constantly linked to over a decade ago. Maxwell Cornet was a poor-production winger at Lyon who looked decent when made into a striker off of a target man at Burnley, then did nothing at West Ham. Maybe he was highly rated but I cant say I followed him enough at the time to know.

Forest still in for Kelleher apparently. If were gambling this late on Jaros as a number two, Id want north of £25m for Kelleher.
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Yesterday at 10:04:34 pm
Quote from: Bread on Yesterday at 09:44:30 pm
Am I misremembering, or was Cornet a really highly coveted talent when he was at Lyon? Seem to remember that it was a bit of a shock he went to Burnley at the time.

Lyon have had a ton of highly rated/must sign prospects in recent years. Have many lived up to the hype? Bruno Guimares maybe, lots of others seem to have flattered to deceive. Wheres Aouar these days.
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Yesterday at 10:07:07 pm
Zaha joining Lyon on loan. Move allows him to leave Galatasaray and avoid tax issues that would have happened had he gone to the PL
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Yesterday at 10:08:28 pm
Quote from: Sonofthewind on Yesterday at 02:26:23 pm
Arsenal being linked to Joan García as a backup GK. 20-30m. He's young but that seems a bit high no? Or is he highly rated.

Looks like they're now trying to sign Neto instead as Espanyol want 30m for Garcia
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Today at 12:04:16 am
Quote from: mullyred94 on Yesterday at 09:24:28 pm
Got no clue just looked like a dickhead
that's because of the haircut
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Today at 01:20:25 am
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on Yesterday at 09:25:29 pm
Geertruida joins neither us or Villa and is on his way to Leipzig for a medical. Simakan departing Leipzig for Saudi is such a waste.

25m for Geertruida according to Romano; Simakan deal seems to be over 40m
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Today at 07:34:50 am
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on Today at 01:20:25 am
25m for Geertruida according to Romano; Simakan deal seems to be over 40m
If thats the price for Geertruida, thats a bargain. I thought Villas bids were £30m earlier this summer.
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Today at 08:50:10 am
Osimhin joining Al-Hilal or whatever the fuck they're called, what a waste of a career! Tho woulve been a waste at chelsea too..
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Today at 09:00:05 am
Quote from: TobyLFC on Today at 08:50:10 am
Osimhin joining Al-Hilal or whatever the fuck they're called, what a waste of a career! Tho woulve been a waste at chelsea too..

Haha fucking hell, fuck these Saudi c*nts.
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Today at 09:01:05 am
Quote from: TobyLFC on Today at 08:50:10 am
Osimhin joining Al-Hilal or whatever the fuck they're called, what a waste of a career! Tho woulve been a waste at chelsea too..

He's managed to negotiate a release clause of less than 100m euros. He'll be at Chelsea (or somewhere else in Europe) before long. He gets a massive payday in the meantime, Napoli get the money they needed and the Saudi club will make a bit of a profit when he leaves.
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Today at 09:32:11 am
Still can't believe the amount of time Chelsea have wasted negotiating for a player they do not need when they have so many players they need to offload
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Today at 09:39:08 am
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on Today at 09:32:11 am
Still can't believe the amount of time Chelsea have wasted negotiating for a player they do not need when they have so many players they need to offload

They're looking at a Benfica player now too. These guys are WEIRD. Buy everyone approach?
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Today at 09:44:36 am
Toney going to Saudi at 28, what a waste of what's left of his career.
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Today at 09:45:36 am
The Saudi league is probably a good thing for the European leagues
Toney gets a pay pay while Brentford get in 40. Napoli get money for Osihmin & he will be back in Europe ina years time
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Today at 09:46:18 am
Quote from: koptommy93 on Today at 09:44:36 am
Toney going to Saudi at 28, what a waste of what's left of his career.
I wouldnt really knock him
Played in lower leagues will get a huge wage. Short career
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Today at 09:46:47 am
@David_Ornstein

🚨 Al Ahli reach agreement on proposed signing of Ivan Toney from Brentford. Deal in place between #AlAhli + #BrentfordFC. Personal terms for 28yo sorted & England intl striker to undergo medical. Unclear on repercussions for Victor Osimhen

**
This is like the time we bought Dudek and Kirkland on the same day. The Al Ahli manager is going to spend his time wondering if anyone at the club considered if Toney and Osimhen can even play together.
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Today at 09:48:19 am
Quote from: MD1990 on Today at 09:46:18 am
I wouldnt really knock him
Played in lower leagues will get a huge wage. Short career
That's a fair point yeah
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Today at 09:51:51 am
Matt Spiro  @mattspiro

Chelsea to sell Brazilian striker Deivid Washington - whom they bought for 16m last year - to partner club Strasbourg for a little over 21m, according to L'Equipe. Deivid played 28 minutes for #CFC
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Today at 09:53:02 am
Quote from: Ray K on Today at 09:46:47 am
@David_Ornstein

🚨 Al Ahli reach agreement on proposed signing of Ivan Toney from Brentford. Deal in place between #AlAhli + #BrentfordFC. Personal terms for 28yo sorted & England intl striker to undergo medical. Unclear on repercussions for Victor Osimhen

**
This is like the time we bought Dudek and Kirkland on the same day. The Al Ahli manager is going to spend his time wondering if anyone at the club considered if Toney and Osimhen can even play together.

Something tells me the tactical issues concerning transfers aren't really something they consider
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Today at 09:53:57 am
Chelsea selling players to themselves now. Selling a random for £18m to Strasbourg
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Today at 09:57:22 am
Quote from: clinical on Today at 09:53:57 am
Chelsea selling players to themselves now. Selling a random for £18m to Strasbourg

A record transfer for Strasbourg for a player who's done absolutely nothing in his career and spent last season doing nothing too. Fucking joke of a sport.
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Today at 09:57:48 am
Quote from: Ray K on Today at 09:51:51 am
Matt Spiro  @mattspiro

Chelsea to sell Brazilian striker Deivid Washington - whom they bought for 16m last year - to partner club Strasbourg for a little over 21m, according to L'Equipe. Deivid played 28 minutes for #CFC

Of course he's going to Strasbourg. At least when RB Leipzig make deals with Salzburg it's because they want to use the player rather than engage in some blatant PSR/FFP fiddle. For context this would easily be the most expensive transfer in Ligue 1 this season not involving PSG, Marseille or Lyon
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Today at 10:10:50 am
Strasbourg are being run like a smaller version of Chelsea.  A squad of 36 players with an average age of under 22.  Hoovering up loads of young players in the 10-20m range.

The Boehly model sucks but they have enough money and creative workarounds to give the illusion that it works.  I wish other clubs would not bail them out but there always seems to be someone that thinks they're getting a bargain on Mount, Gallagher, Lukaku, Sterling etc.
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Today at 10:11:06 am
Quote from: Ray K on Today at 09:51:51 am
Matt Spiro  @mattspiro

Chelsea to sell Brazilian striker Deivid Washington - whom they bought for 16m last year - to partner club Strasbourg for a little over 21m, according to L'Equipe. Deivid played 28 minutes for #CFC

Nothing dodgy there at all, move along FIFA/UEFA/Any fucking one who should be arbitrating this sport.
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Today at 10:15:43 am
Toney is one of the few players its hard to knock their logic for going to Saudi. He clearly wanted a better move but the timing of his ban and the changing shape of other teams needs meant that he was never going to get the move he actually wanted, to an Arsenal, us or Utd etc.

Hes not been on millions since he was a teen. He spent the substantial proportion of his career as a League One and Championship player and reached the Premier League aged 26. He also hasnt signed a new deal with Brentford - presumably to give him leverage - since the deal he signed in 2020 when he went from League One to Championship. Hes reportedly on £19k a week. Forgetting normal peoples salaries, that is not a lot for a PL footballer or a player of his ability. Its probably 1/4 - 1/5 of what similarly capable players are on.

As such, at his age, it makes absolute sense to go and get at least one massive contract to secure his retirement further, because unlike a player on the average PL wage who would earn £31m in a decade, Toneys career earnings are at around £4m. Phenomenal yes, but not by footballer standards.
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Today at 10:26:29 am
Ward-Prowse off to Forest on loan.
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Today at 10:33:54 am
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on Today at 10:26:29 am
Ward-Prowse off to Forest on loan.

Great loan for Forest IMO.
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Today at 10:34:36 am
Woeful footballer, genuinely frightening how many suggested signing him at one point, no surprise West Ham want rid already.
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Today at 10:39:56 am
Quote from: Bennett on Today at 10:33:54 am
Great loan for Forest IMO.

They scored the fourth fewest goals last season and were one of the worst teams in the league when it came to scoring from set-pieces . He'd be a big help for them in that regard.
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Today at 10:41:09 am
Can Forest now field a fully double barrelled midfield?
