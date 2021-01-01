Toney is one of the few players its hard to knock their logic for going to Saudi. He clearly wanted a better move but the timing of his ban and the changing shape of other teams needs meant that he was never going to get the move he actually wanted, to an Arsenal, us or Utd etc.



Hes not been on millions since he was a teen. He spent the substantial proportion of his career as a League One and Championship player and reached the Premier League aged 26. He also hasnt signed a new deal with Brentford - presumably to give him leverage - since the deal he signed in 2020 when he went from League One to Championship. Hes reportedly on £19k a week. Forgetting normal peoples salaries, that is not a lot for a PL footballer or a player of his ability. Its probably 1/4 - 1/5 of what similarly capable players are on.



As such, at his age, it makes absolute sense to go and get at least one massive contract to secure his retirement further, because unlike a player on the average PL wage who would earn £31m in a decade, Toneys career earnings are at around £4m. Phenomenal yes, but not by footballer standards.