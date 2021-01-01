Am I misremembering, or was Cornet a really highly coveted talent when he was at Lyon? Seem to remember that it was a bit of a shock he went to Burnley at the time.



Might be getting confused with Bertrand Traore? Erstwhile of Chelseas academy, then threatened to be elite at Lyon, dropped off, then was at Villa?Or perhaps, there was Benjamin Corgnet who we were constantly linked to over a decade ago. Maxwell Cornet was a poor-production winger at Lyon who looked decent when made into a striker off of a target man at Burnley, then did nothing at West Ham. Maybe he was highly rated but I cant say I followed him enough at the time to know.Forest still in for Kelleher apparently. If were gambling this late on Jaros as a number two, Id want north of £25m for Kelleher.