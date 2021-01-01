« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 589 590 591 592 593 [594]   Go Down

Author Topic: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD  (Read 1930789 times)

Offline Drinks Sangria

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,283
  • 'I'm caught on your coat again.'
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #23720 on: Yesterday at 09:25:29 pm »
Cornet to Southampton on loan. Good at Burnley, shit at West Ham. Thats probably his level.

Geertruida joins neither us or Villa and is on his way to Leipzig for a medical. Simakan departing Leipzig for Saudi is such a waste.
Logged
Seeing these smiling faces is the greatest pleasure. They have been magnificent all season. They have been our 12th man. I have always said our fans are the best in England. Now I know they are the best in Europe too. Rafa Benitez

Offline zero zero

  • Karma's a bitch. Innit.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,870
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #23721 on: Yesterday at 09:35:15 pm »
Quote from: mullyred94 on Yesterday at 09:24:28 pm
Got no clue just looked like a dickhead
Well don't worry, you can't be expected to know every cultural reference from the 90's.

In the film Tim Robbins character has just "swam through a river if shit" and he's being cleansed by the rain. Carvalho saying he's glad he's now at club that appreciates him is as bad as it gets for us.

For Maupay, it perfectly symbolises what it means to escape Everton. Strange you want to go out to bat for them.

It's a great film though.
Logged

Offline Bread

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,039
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #23722 on: Yesterday at 09:44:30 pm »
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on Yesterday at 09:25:29 pm
Cornet to Southampton on loan. Good at Burnley, shit at West Ham. Thats probably his level.

Am I misremembering, or was Cornet a really highly coveted talent when he was at Lyon? Seem to remember that it was a bit of a shock he went to Burnley at the time.
Logged

Offline Drinks Sangria

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,283
  • 'I'm caught on your coat again.'
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #23723 on: Yesterday at 09:59:41 pm »
Quote from: Bread on Yesterday at 09:44:30 pm
Am I misremembering, or was Cornet a really highly coveted talent when he was at Lyon? Seem to remember that it was a bit of a shock he went to Burnley at the time.
Might be getting confused with Bertrand Traore? Erstwhile of Chelseas academy, then threatened to be elite at Lyon, dropped off, then was at Villa?

Or perhaps, there was Benjamin Corgnet who we were constantly linked to over a decade ago. Maxwell Cornet was a poor-production winger at Lyon who looked decent when made into a striker off of a target man at Burnley, then did nothing at West Ham. Maybe he was highly rated but I cant say I followed him enough at the time to know.

Forest still in for Kelleher apparently. If were gambling this late on Jaros as a number two, Id want north of £25m for Kelleher.
Logged
Seeing these smiling faces is the greatest pleasure. They have been magnificent all season. They have been our 12th man. I have always said our fans are the best in England. Now I know they are the best in Europe too. Rafa Benitez

Offline Crosby Nick

  • He was super funny. Used to do these super hilarious puns
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 115,122
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #23724 on: Yesterday at 10:04:34 pm »
Quote from: Bread on Yesterday at 09:44:30 pm
Am I misremembering, or was Cornet a really highly coveted talent when he was at Lyon? Seem to remember that it was a bit of a shock he went to Burnley at the time.

Lyon have had a ton of highly rated/must sign prospects in recent years. Have many lived up to the hype? Bruno Guimares maybe, lots of others seem to have flattered to deceive. Wheres Aouar these days.
Logged

Offline rafathegaffa83

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 43,332
  • Dutch Class
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #23725 on: Yesterday at 10:07:07 pm »
Zaha joining Lyon on loan. Move allows him to leave Galatasaray and avoid tax issues that would have happened had he gone to the PL
Logged

Offline rafathegaffa83

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 43,332
  • Dutch Class
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #23726 on: Yesterday at 10:08:28 pm »
Quote from: Sonofthewind on Yesterday at 02:26:23 pm
Arsenal being linked to Joan García as a backup GK. 20-30m. He's young but that seems a bit high no? Or is he highly rated.

Looks like they're now trying to sign Neto instead as Espanyol want 30m for Garcia
Logged

Offline newterp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,832
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #23727 on: Today at 12:04:16 am »
Quote from: mullyred94 on Yesterday at 09:24:28 pm
Got no clue just looked like a dickhead
that's because of the haircut
Logged

Offline rafathegaffa83

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 43,332
  • Dutch Class
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #23728 on: Today at 01:20:25 am »
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on Yesterday at 09:25:29 pm
Geertruida joins neither us or Villa and is on his way to Leipzig for a medical. Simakan departing Leipzig for Saudi is such a waste.

25m for Geertruida according to Romano; Simakan deal seems to be over 40m
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 589 590 591 592 593 [594]   Go Up
« previous next »
 