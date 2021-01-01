Am I misremembering, or was Cornet a really highly coveted talent when he was at Lyon? Seem to remember that it was a bit of a shock he went to Burnley at the time.
Might be getting confused with Bertrand Traore? Erstwhile of Chelseas academy, then threatened to be elite at Lyon, dropped off, then was at Villa?
Or perhaps, there was Benjamin Corgnet who we were constantly linked to over a decade ago. Maxwell Cornet was a poor-production winger at Lyon who looked decent when made into a striker off of a target man at Burnley, then did nothing at West Ham. Maybe he was highly rated but I cant say I followed him enough at the time to know.
Forest still in for Kelleher apparently. If were gambling this late on Jaros as a number two, Id want north of £25m for Kelleher.