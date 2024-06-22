« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 586 587 588 589 590 [591]   Go Down

Author Topic: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD  (Read 1922989 times)

Offline rafathegaffa83

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 43,253
  • Dutch Class
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #23600 on: Yesterday at 04:39:50 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on Yesterday at 01:02:55 pm
In totally fair and not gaming the system news:

Aston Villa forward Samuel Iling-Junior has joined Serie A side Bologna on a season-long loan.

The 20-year-old England Under-21 international only joined the Midlands club from Juventus last month in a double deal with Argentine midfielder Enzo Barrenechea worth 22m euros (£18.6m).

That deal was announced the day after Douglas Luiz signed for Juventus from Villa for £42.35m.

What Newcastle are possibly doing is worse. They have five keepers on their books. They signed Nottingham Forest's back-up keeper  Odysseas Vlachodimos for a fee believed to be around £20m that according to Transfermarkt makes him the 19th most expensive keeper ever. He had cost Nottingham Forest around £4m the year before and only made 5 PL appearances for them

The Guardian reported yesterday that Newcastle want to buy James Trafford. They had a bid of £15m rejected and are exploring a loan to buy option. They would need to offload Dubravka and loan Vlachodimos , who they've just spent £20m on, for it to happen
Logged

Offline JongWK

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,164
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #23601 on: Yesterday at 04:42:38 pm »
Ugarte could be very good for them. Would have loved to have him here along with Darwin, but he probably doesn't fit Arne's plans and that's all that matters.
Logged
"I look at him doing all sorts of crazy shit and mostly I burst out laughing at his insane genius.
I mean, if his first reaction to a ball bouncing in front of him 40 yards from goal is 'I'm going to whack this into the net from here', you just have to laugh at the sheer improbability of it all."
~~Ray K, on Luis Suarez (Liverpool 5 - Norwich 1)

Offline baffled

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,600
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #23602 on: Yesterday at 04:43:04 pm »
Raheem Sterling in a swap deal with Jadon Sancho landing at United after playing for Liverpool, City and Chelsea would be remarkable.
Logged

Online mullyred94

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,655
  • Darwin Nunez's lovechild
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #23603 on: Yesterday at 04:45:43 pm »
Quote from: baffled on Yesterday at 04:43:04 pm
Raheem Sterling in a swap deal with Jadon Sancho landing at United after playing for Liverpool, City and Chelsea would be remarkable.

Baffling innit?
Logged

Offline Fromola

  • For the love of god please shut the fuck up. Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 33,585
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #23604 on: Yesterday at 04:52:33 pm »
Quote from: JongWK on Yesterday at 04:42:38 pm
Ugarte could be very good for them. Would have loved to have him here along with Darwin, but he probably doesn't fit Arne's plans and that's all that matters.

He'll do well for them, but the hype will be relentless.
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Offline yes

  • no. prog punditry
  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 596
  • I got the ill communication
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #23605 on: Yesterday at 05:51:43 pm »
A Sancho-Sterling swap deal. A remarkable situation where all parties will have been had off.
Logged

Offline CraigDS

  • Lite. Smelt it and dealt it. Worrawhopper.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 62,283
  • YNWA
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #23606 on: Yesterday at 05:52:47 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on Yesterday at 04:52:33 pm
He'll do well for them, but the hype will be relentless.

Well he'll be playing alongside Zidane mk2, so not sure you'll be able to hear the Ugarte hype.
Logged

Offline Kopenhagen

  • Ban hammer of Damocles poised to drop if Everton finish fourth.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,755
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #23607 on: Yesterday at 06:20:07 pm »
He's an upgrade on Amrabat, one of the worst footballers to play at this level in the modern era, so there's that.
Logged
"There is no final victory, just as there is no final defeat. There is just the same battle to be fought over and over again."

Offline smicer07

  • Negative, miserable sod!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 36,994
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #23608 on: Yesterday at 07:06:07 pm »
Chelsea squad morale is going to be terrible 😂
Logged

Offline PeterTheRed ...

  • Edgelord. Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,019
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #23609 on: Yesterday at 07:12:09 pm »
Quote from: JongWK on Yesterday at 04:42:38 pm
Ugarte could be very good for them. Would have loved to have him here along with Darwin, but he probably doesn't fit Arne's plans and that's all that matters.

If he was that good, Bayern Munich would have signed him this summer, instead of going for the 29-year-old Palhinha ...
Logged

Offline disgraced cake

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,647
  • Seis Veces
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #23610 on: Yesterday at 07:25:23 pm »
Sterling is 30 in a few months. He has absolutely nothing left to give at this level.

Sancho has also blown his chance too even at a young age. His numbers at Dortmund weren't anything close to being what they were like when he was originally there. It's just bizarre business all round but quite funny obviously.
Logged
Proud follower of the city's junior, and far more successful footballing side

Rome 1977
London 1978
Paris 1981
Rome 1984
Istanbul 2005
Madrid 2019

19 League Titles, 6 European Cups, 3 UEFA Cups, 8 FA Cups, 10 League Cups, 4 European Super Cups, World Champions 2019. We live the dream.

Offline TomDcs

  • Cross dressing, pant shitting, clothes thief
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,271
  • Six times...
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #23611 on: Yesterday at 08:00:15 pm »
Being honest Ive felt Uniteds business, in the round, has been alright this summer compared to previously. But the late chat around Sterling and potentially Toney seems to be a bit of a reverse step. Both pushing, or already 30, and likely on silly money. I still dont think theyve addressed some glaring issues in the squad, and these types of stop gaps arent likely to help them in the long term. Itll also be funny when ETH gets sacked and the mishmash requires a complete rethink. So yeah crack on 🤣🤣
Logged

Offline JRed

  • After a 2L bottle of strongbow Id do anything!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,749
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #23612 on: Yesterday at 08:04:23 pm »
Arsenal confirming Merino. They know how to get a deal done dont they.
Logged

Offline Draex

  • Geek God of Typing Letters. Hugo unleashes Jaws? Purveyor of fuel products in Kent.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,315
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #23613 on: Yesterday at 08:05:07 pm »
Quote from: JRed on Yesterday at 08:04:23 pm
Arsenal confirming Merino. They know how to get a deal done dont they.

Its taken them all summer.
Logged

Offline Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 78,743
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #23614 on: Yesterday at 08:08:27 pm »
Fuck me, it's in every thread.
Logged
Fantasy abandoned by reason produces impossible monsters: united with her [reason], she [fantasy] is the mother of the arts and the origin of their marvels.

Offline smicer07

  • Negative, miserable sod!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 36,994
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #23615 on: Yesterday at 08:09:15 pm »
Quote from: JRed on Yesterday at 08:04:23 pm
Arsenal confirming Merino. They know how to get a deal done dont they.

It's far easier if you're in London and willing to pay over the odds for subs.
Logged

Offline amir87

  • gay-billeygoat-no-mates with a fetish for water sports. interrogative fingering, and nutella on his plums. possibly with his left phalange.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,640
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #23616 on: Yesterday at 08:13:46 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on Yesterday at 08:08:27 pm
Fuck me, it's in every thread.

Only downside of wanking into a sock.
Logged

Offline JRed

  • After a 2L bottle of strongbow Id do anything!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,749
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #23617 on: Yesterday at 08:26:59 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on Yesterday at 08:08:27 pm
Fuck me, it's in every thread.
What is?
Logged

Offline Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 78,743
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #23618 on: Yesterday at 08:28:18 pm »
Logged
Fantasy abandoned by reason produces impossible monsters: united with her [reason], she [fantasy] is the mother of the arts and the origin of their marvels.

Offline JRed

  • After a 2L bottle of strongbow Id do anything!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,749
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #23619 on: Yesterday at 08:29:52 pm »
Logged

Offline Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 78,743
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #23620 on: Yesterday at 08:30:51 pm »
Quote from: JRed on Yesterday at 08:29:52 pm
Who is?

Well you. Arsenal have signed a player who they've been after for ages. That's about the sum of what happened.
Logged
Fantasy abandoned by reason produces impossible monsters: united with her [reason], she [fantasy] is the mother of the arts and the origin of their marvels.

Offline JRed

  • After a 2L bottle of strongbow Id do anything!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,749
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #23621 on: Yesterday at 08:32:33 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on Yesterday at 08:30:51 pm
You're a smart fella, I'm sure you'll figure it out.
Me? Haha.
Fuckinghell.
Look at the signings theyve made in recent years with very minimal fuss. They do know how to get a deal done, dont they?
Why are people constantly looking for something to snipe about on here?
Logged

Online BarryCrocker

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,780
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #23622 on: Yesterday at 08:33:36 pm »
Quote from: amir87 on Yesterday at 08:13:46 pm
Only downside of wanking into a sock.

But its a merino wool sock.
Logged
And all the world is football shaped, It's just for me to kick in space. And I can see, hear, smell, touch, taste.

Offline Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 78,743
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #23623 on: Yesterday at 08:34:38 pm »
Quote from: JRed on Yesterday at 08:32:33 pm
Me? Haha.
Fuckinghell.
Look at the signings theyve made in recent years with very minimal fuss. They do know how to get a deal done, dont they?
Why are people constantly looking for something to snipe about on here?

Well yeah, when crying about anything and everything is infesting every thread.
Logged
Fantasy abandoned by reason produces impossible monsters: united with her [reason], she [fantasy] is the mother of the arts and the origin of their marvels.

Online BarryCrocker

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,780
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #23624 on: Yesterday at 08:34:48 pm »
Quote from: smicer07 on Yesterday at 07:06:07 pm
Chelsea squad morale is going to be terrible 😂

Its not a squad. Its a collection of Uber drivers.
Logged
And all the world is football shaped, It's just for me to kick in space. And I can see, hear, smell, touch, taste.

Online Crosby Nick

  • He was super funny. Used to do these super hilarious puns
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 115,056
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #23625 on: Yesterday at 08:34:51 pm »
Quote from: amir87 on Yesterday at 08:13:46 pm
Only downside of wanking into a sock.

Wahey! :lmao
Logged

Offline Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 78,743
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #23626 on: Yesterday at 08:35:25 pm »
Quote from: amir87 on Yesterday at 08:13:46 pm
Only downside of wanking into a sock.

:lmao
Logged
Fantasy abandoned by reason produces impossible monsters: united with her [reason], she [fantasy] is the mother of the arts and the origin of their marvels.

Offline JRed

  • After a 2L bottle of strongbow Id do anything!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,749
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #23627 on: Yesterday at 08:43:32 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on Yesterday at 08:34:38 pm
Well yeah, when crying about anything and everything is infesting every thread.
I only see you whingeing to be honest.
Logged

Offline Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 78,743
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #23628 on: Yesterday at 08:44:22 pm »
Quote from: JRed on Yesterday at 08:43:32 pm
I only see you whingeing to be honest.

Yeah, course you do.
Logged
Fantasy abandoned by reason produces impossible monsters: united with her [reason], she [fantasy] is the mother of the arts and the origin of their marvels.

Online zero zero

  • Karma's a bitch. Innit.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,865
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #23629 on: Yesterday at 09:35:07 pm »
Quote from: JRed on Yesterday at 08:32:33 pm
Look at the signings theyve made in recent years with very minimal fuss. They do know how to get a deal done, dont they?
Why are people constantly looking for something to snipe about on here?
Is he any better than Fabio Viera that they sent back to Porto with "minimal fuss"?
Logged

Offline RJH

  • doesn't know his alphabet
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,732
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #23630 on: Yesterday at 09:39:46 pm »
Quote from: JRed on Yesterday at 08:04:23 pm
Arsenal confirming Merino. They know how to get a deal done dont they.


He had one year on his contract, Sociedad didn't have much choice but to sell, they've been after him for most of the summer, and they've got the deal done with a few days to go before the window shuts.

If it had been Liverpool in their place half of this forum would have been melting down for weeks.
Logged

Offline PeterTheRed ...

  • Edgelord. Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,019
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #23631 on: Yesterday at 09:43:51 pm »
Quote from: RJH on Yesterday at 09:39:46 pm

He had one year on his contract, Sociedad didn't have much choice but to sell, they've been after him for most of the summer, and they've got the deal done with a few days to go before the window shuts.

If it had been Liverpool in their place half of this forum would have been melting down for weeks.

Merino is a good player, but I don't think he is a good fit next to Odegaard and Rice, the way Arteta is using them. Maybe he is planning some tactical switch this season ...
Logged

Offline A-Bomb

  • Garlic Butter Coming. Isnt as good as Divock Origi. Can we sell him?
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,803
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #23632 on: Yesterday at 09:48:47 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed ... on Yesterday at 09:43:51 pm
Merino is a good player, but I don't think he is a good fit next to Odegaard and Rice, the way Arteta is using them. Maybe he is planning some tactical switch this season ...

I suspect its more about options and being in 4 comps. Arteta will know he needs a trophy this season otherwise the pressure could very much be on his job.
Logged

Offline JRed

  • After a 2L bottle of strongbow Id do anything!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,749
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #23633 on: Yesterday at 09:50:27 pm »
Quote from: RJH on Yesterday at 09:39:46 pm

He had one year on his contract, Sociedad didn't have much choice but to sell, they've been after him for most of the summer, and they've got the deal done with a few days to go before the window shuts.

If it had been Liverpool in their place half of this forum would have been melting down for weeks.
They got some midfield now tho.
Rice, Merino and Odegaard.
Logged

Offline Draex

  • Geek God of Typing Letters. Hugo unleashes Jaws? Purveyor of fuel products in Kent.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,315
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #23634 on: Yesterday at 10:05:21 pm »
Quote from: JRed on Yesterday at 09:50:27 pm
They got some midfield now tho.
Rice, Merino and Odegaard.

Rice back to 6 where he isnt at his best? Good news for us.
Logged

Offline amir87

  • gay-billeygoat-no-mates with a fetish for water sports. interrogative fingering, and nutella on his plums. possibly with his left phalange.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,640
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #23635 on: Yesterday at 10:12:38 pm »
Rice is not a good number 6 for a team that wants to dominate the ball.
Logged

Offline PeterTheRed ...

  • Edgelord. Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,019
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #23636 on: Yesterday at 10:41:26 pm »
Quote from: JRed on Yesterday at 09:50:27 pm
They got some midfield now tho.
Rice, Merino and Odegaard.

Who plays the No.6 in that setup? Rice? It would seriously limit his impact. Arteta must have a different plan ...
Logged

Online Crosby Nick

  • He was super funny. Used to do these super hilarious puns
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 115,056
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #23637 on: Yesterday at 10:46:19 pm »
Wheres The North Bank gone by the way? The Arsenal thread is strangely quiet.
Logged

Online farawayred

  • Whizz For Atomms. Nucular boffin. A Mars A Day Helps Him Work, Rest And Play
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,186
  • Oh yes, I'm a believer!
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #23638 on: Today at 12:35:07 am »
The Sancho-Sterling swap reminds me of a joke I posted a while back. That was for Villa and Chelsea jointly evading PSR rules, but it's still valid.
Quote from: farawayred on June 22, 2024, 05:37:21 pm
This reminds me of a joke...

Two numpties walking down a path in the countryside. One sees a dog shit and tells the other: "I'll give you £100 if you eat that shit." the other's thinking, £100 is a bunch of dough, so he eats the shit. A while later, they walk by another dog shit. The guy who ate the shit says: "This time I'll give you £100 if you eat that shit." The guy who gave the money the first time around was thinking that he got taken for a ride then, so, he decided to make the money back and ate the shit. A wee bit later, they both look at each other and asked themselves "We still have the same money, why did we eat the shit?"

Swapping one shit for another and still have the same money in their pockets... ;D
Logged
Cruyff: "Victory is not enough, there also needs to be beautiful football."
Pages: 1 ... 586 587 588 589 590 [591]   Go Up
« previous next »
 