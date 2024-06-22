Being honest Ive felt Uniteds business, in the round, has been alright this summer compared to previously. But the late chat around Sterling and potentially Toney seems to be a bit of a reverse step. Both pushing, or already 30, and likely on silly money. I still dont think theyve addressed some glaring issues in the squad, and these types of stop gaps arent likely to help them in the long term. Itll also be funny when ETH gets sacked and the mishmash requires a complete rethink. So yeah crack on 🤣🤣