In totally fair and not gaming the system news:



Aston Villa forward Samuel Iling-Junior has joined Serie A side Bologna on a season-long loan.



The 20-year-old England Under-21 international only joined the Midlands club from Juventus last month in a double deal with Argentine midfielder Enzo Barrenechea worth 22m euros (£18.6m).



That deal was announced the day after Douglas Luiz signed for Juventus from Villa for £42.35m.



What Newcastle are possibly doing is worse. They have five keepers on their books. They signed Nottingham Forest's back-up keeper Odysseas Vlachodimos for a fee believed to be around £20m that according to Transfermarkt makes him the 19th most expensive keeper ever. He had cost Nottingham Forest around £4m the year before and only made 5 PL appearances for themThe Guardian reported yesterday that Newcastle want to buy James Trafford. They had a bid of £15m rejected and are exploring a loan to buy option. They would need to offload Dubravka and loan Vlachodimos , who they've just spent £20m on, for it to happen