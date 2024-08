If the Saudi’s won’t pay his demands, has common-sense never entered the conversation between him and his representatives?



I looked into the agent and agency that represent’s Osimhen, and they have a very small and oddly-curated stable of players. It makes me think it’s an agency not looking out for his best interests and just the biggest payday they can milk from the lad. It’s a shame he hasn’t got anyone with a brain between their ears near him who can get through to him. The agent only represents the retired Maicon (but picked him up post-retirement), Juan Jesus, and some Spanish midfielder at Sampdoria that I’ve never heard of.



Surely they’d be better putting him into a top European side on the £200k or whatever he actually could feasibly get, then grow his profile from there. Instead, they’re just wanting the most insane wages. It feels predatory but these things go on. Maybe they know something about Osimhen’s injury issues that they don’t want clubs to know.