If the Saudis wont pay his demands, has common-sense never entered the conversation between him and his representatives?



I looked into the agent and agency that represents Osimhen, and they have a very small and oddly-curated stable of players. It makes me think its an agency not looking out for his best interests and just the biggest payday they can milk from the lad. Its a shame he hasnt got anyone with a brain between their ears near him who can get through to him. The agent only represents the retired Maicon (but picked him up post-retirement), Juan Jesus, and some Spanish midfielder at Sampdoria that Ive never heard of.



Surely theyd be better putting him into a top European side on the £200k or whatever he actually could feasibly get, then grow his profile from there. Instead, theyre just wanting the most insane wages. It feels predatory but these things go on. Maybe they know something about Osimhens injury issues that they dont want clubs to know.