If the Saudis wont pay his demands, has common-sense never entered the conversation between him and his representatives?
I looked into the agent and agency that represents Osimhen, and they have a very small and oddly-curated stable of players. It makes me think its an agency not looking out for his best interests and just the biggest payday they can milk from the lad. Its a shame he hasnt got anyone with a brain between their ears near him who can get through to him. The agent only represents the retired Maicon (but picked him up post-retirement), Juan Jesus, and some Spanish midfielder at Sampdoria that Ive never heard of.
Surely theyd be better putting him into a top European side on the £200k or whatever he actually could feasibly get, then grow his profile from there. Instead, theyre just wanting the most insane wages. It feels predatory but these things go on. Maybe they know something about Osimhens injury issues that they dont want clubs to know.