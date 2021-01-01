« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 584 585 586 587 588 [589]   Go Down

Author Topic: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD  (Read 1918289 times)

Online Drinks Sangria

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,238
  • 'I'm caught on your coat again.'
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #23520 on: Yesterday at 02:01:54 pm »
Quote from: Knight on Yesterday at 01:55:50 pm
Hes a long way from first choice these days. Feels like he had a purple patch rather than anything else.
I still think they could get £60m for him, maybe more. Theyre great at selling. They do sometimes hold a little too long - Mitoma - but generally they know who to sell and when.

Right now, if they needed to generate funds, Id say Estupinan is worth £30m, Baleba would net them £40m+, Enciso £25m+, Mitoma £40m+, Adingra £50m and I was wondering if Rutters signing was a suggestion that Joao Pedro or Ferguson were about to bring in £70m odd.

Really like Joao Pedro myself.
Logged
Seeing these smiling faces is the greatest pleasure. They have been magnificent all season. They have been our 12th man. I have always said our fans are the best in England. Now I know they are the best in Europe too. Rafa Benitez

Online LovelyCushionedHeader

  • Not so pleasant non-upholstered footer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,857
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #23521 on: Yesterday at 02:23:50 pm »
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on Yesterday at 12:11:54 pm
Unless he regresses, someone will pay daft money for Ferguson at some point.

He's already regressed.

Joao Pedro is their biggest asset at the moment, in my opinion.
Logged
And if the rain stops, and everything's dry.. she would cry, just so I could drink tears from her eyes.

Offline RobbieRedman

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,253
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #23522 on: Yesterday at 02:42:09 pm »
David Ornstein
@David_Ornstein
EXCL: Napoli agree deal with Man Utd for Scott McTominay. Subject to all parties being satisfied on player terms. ~30m + % of future sale. Important for #MUFC FFP compliance. Manuel Ugarte potential signing would be aided by 27yos exit
@TheAthleticFC
Logged

Online Chris~

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,869
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #23523 on: Yesterday at 02:43:23 pm »
Quote from: RobbieRedman on Yesterday at 02:42:09 pm
David Ornstein
@David_Ornstein
EXCL: Napoli agree deal with Man Utd for Scott McTominay. Subject to all parties being satisfied on player terms. ~30m + % of future sale. Important for #MUFC FFP compliance. Manuel Ugarte potential signing would be aided by 27yos exit
@TheAthleticFC
Hahahahhaha Conte is going to ruin that club
Logged

Offline rafathegaffa83

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 43,218
  • Dutch Class
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #23524 on: Yesterday at 02:44:40 pm »
Another day, another dreadful overpay by Napoli
Logged

Offline Draex

  • Geek God of Typing Letters. Hugo unleashes Jaws? Purveyor of fuel products in Kent.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,267
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #23525 on: Yesterday at 02:54:52 pm »
Gilmore and McTommay, is Moyes manager of Napoli spending the Kavra money? Wishful thinking..
Logged

Online LovelyCushionedHeader

  • Not so pleasant non-upholstered footer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,857
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #23526 on: Yesterday at 03:01:31 pm »
Quote from: Draex on Yesterday at 02:54:52 pm
Gilmore and McTommay, is Moyes manager of Napoli spending the Kavra money? Wishful thinking..

Apparently Amrabat is their alternative to Gilmore as well.
Logged
And if the rain stops, and everything's dry.. she would cry, just so I could drink tears from her eyes.

Online mullyred94

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,625
  • Darwin Nunez's lovechild
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #23527 on: Yesterday at 03:02:09 pm »
I really hope they play Ugarte and Cassimero together
Logged

Online Phineus

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,439
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #23528 on: Yesterday at 03:02:12 pm »
Conte should be allowed no where near transfers, hes a head case.

Seems the smart decision making by Napoli in recent years has gone.
Logged

Online LovelyCushionedHeader

  • Not so pleasant non-upholstered footer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,857
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #23529 on: Yesterday at 03:05:21 pm »
Quote from: Phineus on Yesterday at 03:02:12 pm
Conte should be allowed no where near transfers, hes a head case.

Seems the smart decision making by Napoli in recent years has gone.

It's crazy how much they've fallen apart since winning the title in 22/23. They were the 2nd best team in Europe that season.
Logged
And if the rain stops, and everything's dry.. she would cry, just so I could drink tears from her eyes.

Offline RobbieRedman

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,253
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #23530 on: Yesterday at 03:06:02 pm »
Quote from: Phineus on Yesterday at 03:02:12 pm
Conte should be allowed no where near transfers, hes a head case.

Seems the smart decision making by Napoli in recent years has gone.
He's obsessed with Lukaku for some reason
Logged

Offline Draex

  • Geek God of Typing Letters. Hugo unleashes Jaws? Purveyor of fuel products in Kent.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,267
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #23531 on: Yesterday at 03:11:16 pm »
Quote from: RobbieRedman on Yesterday at 03:06:02 pm
He's obsessed with Lukaku for some reason
forgot him, so thats £70mil theyre spending
Logged

Offline thaddeus

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,758
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #23532 on: Yesterday at 04:07:41 pm »
Ipswich have signed Burnley defender Dara O'Shea for a £12m plus a potential £3m in add-ons.  O'Shea could end up being the new Neil Redfearn.
Logged

Offline MD1990

  • Makes your eyes bleed and your brain hurt.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,467
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #23533 on: Yesterday at 10:02:16 pm »
https://x.com/TeleFootball/status/1827813257286996259
Chelsea interested in Jadon Sancho-Raheem Sterling swap deal with Man Utd

would be such a funny deal
Logged

Online PeterTheRed ...

  • Edgelord. Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,958
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #23534 on: Yesterday at 10:15:53 pm »
Quote from: MD1990 on Yesterday at 10:02:16 pm
https://x.com/TeleFootball/status/1827813257286996259

Chelsea interested in Jadon Sancho-Raheem Sterling swap deal with Man Utd

would be such a funny deal

Well, both of them are extremely high earners, so it won't change anything for anyone ...
Logged

Offline child-in-time

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,894
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #23535 on: Today at 12:13:50 am »
Quote from: Phineus on Yesterday at 03:02:12 pm
Seems the smart decision making by Napoli in recent years has gone.

Let Spalletti walk away days after he had won the title. Signed a Kim Min-Jae replacement some 12 months after he had left. Stupidly let Zielinski leave on a free to a direct rival. Dragging on the Osimhen saga until the last week of August this summer. I'd say the last time De Laurentis did something smart was a long time ago now.
Logged
We shall meet in the place where there is no darkness.

Online Drinks Sangria

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,238
  • 'I'm caught on your coat again.'
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #23536 on: Today at 09:54:15 am »
Quote from: MD1990 on Yesterday at 10:02:16 pm
https://x.com/TeleFootball/status/1827813257286996259
Chelsea interested in Jadon Sancho-Raheem Sterling swap deal with Man Utd

would be such a funny deal
Terrible deal for Man Utd. Sancho at least has some market value by dint of his age, nationality  and that he was alright on loan for Dortmund last year. Someone would pay £30m surely.

Sterling has been dumped out of the National squad, is 6 years older than Sancho, pace dependent and about to be in his 30s and clearly has an ego the size of a planet. He has no value because his wages massively outweigh his output.
Logged
Seeing these smiling faces is the greatest pleasure. They have been magnificent all season. They have been our 12th man. I have always said our fans are the best in England. Now I know they are the best in Europe too. Rafa Benitez

Offline Red Cactii

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,207
  • An absolute p***k
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #23537 on: Today at 10:05:39 am »
Youssoufa Moukoko off to Nice, wonder if he can reboot his career there.
Logged

Online Drinks Sangria

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,238
  • 'I'm caught on your coat again.'
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #23538 on: Today at 10:58:38 am »
Quote from: Red Cactii on Today at 10:05:39 am
Youssoufa Moukoko off to Nice, wonder if he can reboot his career there.
Possibly. Looked an insane talent in his earlier teens. Nuts hes still only 19, weve been hearing about him for four years now.

BVB tend to know when to cut someone loose, but theyre not perfect with young players. Reus was allowed to leave and although they made an okay fee off of him, Isak was deemed not good enough and rebuilt himself in Spain.
Logged
Seeing these smiling faces is the greatest pleasure. They have been magnificent all season. They have been our 12th man. I have always said our fans are the best in England. Now I know they are the best in Europe too. Rafa Benitez

Offline Red Cactii

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,207
  • An absolute p***k
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #23539 on: Today at 11:17:02 am »
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on Today at 10:58:38 am
Possibly. Looked an insane talent in his earlier teens. Nuts hes still only 19, weve been hearing about him for four years now.

BVB tend to know when to cut someone loose, but theyre not perfect with young players. Reus was allowed to leave and although they made an okay fee off of him, Isak was deemed not good enough and rebuilt himself in Spain.

From what I've read of the German Football press over the past 12 months, a lot of people have been taking potshots at Dortmund for their management of younger players. The suggestion is that whilst Sancho and Bellingham were great sales like Dembele before them, it's masked a lot of the failings with other prodigious talents as they've opted to go for more experienced players and in turn stunting the development of players. Really interesting to see how they go under Nuri Sahin.
Logged

Offline kop306

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 811
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #23540 on: Today at 11:29:42 am »
ben davies has gone to birmingham city on loan
Logged

Offline rafathegaffa83

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 43,218
  • Dutch Class
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #23541 on: Today at 11:44:08 am »
Osimhen has turned down a move to Saudi Arabia according to Romano over wages and a lack of release clause
Logged

Offline BarryCrocker

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,768
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #23542 on: Today at 01:00:21 pm »
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on Today at 11:44:08 am
Osimhen has turned down a move to Saudi Arabia according to Romano over wages and a lack of release clause

Quote
reported £500,000-per-week wage demands
Logged
And all the world is football shaped, It's just for me to kick in space. And I can see, hear, smell, touch, taste.

Online Drinks Sangria

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,238
  • 'I'm caught on your coat again.'
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #23543 on: Today at 02:06:49 pm »
If the Saudis wont pay his demands, has common-sense never entered the conversation between him and his representatives?

I looked into the agent and agency that represents Osimhen, and they have a very small and oddly-curated stable of players. It makes me think its an agency not looking out for his best interests and just the biggest payday they can milk from the lad. Its a shame he hasnt got anyone with a brain between their ears near him who can get through to him. The agent only represents the retired Maicon (but picked him up post-retirement), Juan Jesus, and some Spanish midfielder at Sampdoria that Ive never heard of.

Surely theyd be better putting him into a top European side on the £200k or whatever he actually could feasibly get, then grow his profile from there. Instead, theyre just wanting the most insane wages. It feels predatory but these things go on. Maybe they know something about Osimhens injury issues that they dont want clubs to know.
Logged
Seeing these smiling faces is the greatest pleasure. They have been magnificent all season. They have been our 12th man. I have always said our fans are the best in England. Now I know they are the best in Europe too. Rafa Benitez

Online Phineus

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,439
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #23544 on: Today at 02:43:31 pm »
If Osimhens wage demands are 500k a week how are Chelsea in for him? Unless theyre planning a 15 year contract it breaks their wage model quite spectacularly.
Logged

Online Drinks Sangria

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,238
  • 'I'm caught on your coat again.'
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #23545 on: Today at 02:53:47 pm »
Quote from: Phineus on Today at 02:43:31 pm
If Osimhens wage demands are 500k a week how are Chelsea in for him? Unless theyre planning a 15 year contract it breaks their wage model quite spectacularly.
I wonder if it was £500k to go to Saudi, but hell take considerably less (still mental sums) to play at an actual sporting project (if you can call Chelsea that).
Logged
Seeing these smiling faces is the greatest pleasure. They have been magnificent all season. They have been our 12th man. I have always said our fans are the best in England. Now I know they are the best in Europe too. Rafa Benitez

Offline rafathegaffa83

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 43,218
  • Dutch Class
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #23546 on: Today at 03:02:18 pm »
Man City have agreed a deal to sell Cancelo to a club in Saudi Arabia according to Romano.
Logged

Online Phineus

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,439
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #23547 on: Today at 03:06:53 pm »
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on Today at 02:53:47 pm
I wonder if it was £500k to go to Saudi, but hell take considerably less (still mental sums) to play at an actual sporting project (if you can call Chelsea that).

Fair. Hope Chelsea dont get him - hed be one signing for them that would actually give me pause.

Genuine game changer, even for that mess of a club.
Logged

Online RJH

  • doesn't know his alphabet
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,724
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #23548 on: Today at 03:42:15 pm »
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on Today at 11:44:08 am
Osimhen has turned down a move to Saudi Arabia according to Romano over wages and a lack of release clause

Unusual that a Saudi club agreed a fee with the club but not a contract with the player.

Feels like last summer it was always the other way round - agree massive contracts and then try and buy the player for a fiver.
Logged

Offline danuttah

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 264
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #23549 on: Today at 03:57:45 pm »
Looks like Brighton have picked up Matt O'Riley for 25m. Shame - kinda liked the look of him, someone else for Brighton to sell for a massive profit in a few years time.
Logged

Online disgraced cake

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,618
  • Seis Veces
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #23550 on: Today at 03:58:04 pm »
James Rodriguez to Rayo Vallecano. Must be easily the most recognisable player they've ever had, even after Falcao
Logged
Proud follower of the city's junior, and far more successful footballing side

Rome 1977
London 1978
Paris 1981
Rome 1984
Istanbul 2005
Madrid 2019

19 League Titles, 6 European Cups, 3 UEFA Cups, 8 FA Cups, 10 League Cups, 4 European Super Cups, World Champions 2019. We live the dream.

Offline rafathegaffa83

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 43,218
  • Dutch Class
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #23551 on: Today at 05:33:57 pm »
Sounds like Santiago Gimenez has turned down Nottingham Forest. I assumed they pulled out of a deal for Nketiah because this was done, but apparently not
Logged

Offline Bennett

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,808
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #23552 on: Today at 05:39:19 pm »
If you're going to Saudi, you're well within your rights to take the piss with your wage demands to be honest. It's literally the only thing it's got going for it.
Logged

Offline rafathegaffa83

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 43,218
  • Dutch Class
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #23553 on: Today at 06:11:04 pm »
According to Northcroft in the Sunday Times the amount in wages and bonuses, Chelsea owe him is upwards of £70m

David Ornstein  @David_Ornstein
Raheem Sterling priority to resolve Chelsea contract situation before talks over move this summer. 3yrs left on £300+kpw #CFC deal - enquiries from clubs but concrete dialogue yet to begin. No interest from Aston Villa; #AVFC not pursuing
Logged

Online Drinks Sangria

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,238
  • 'I'm caught on your coat again.'
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #23554 on: Today at 07:26:38 pm »
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on Today at 06:11:04 pm
According to Northcroft in the Sunday Times the amount in wages and bonuses, Chelsea owe him is upwards of £70m

David Ornstein  @David_Ornstein
Raheem Sterling priority to resolve Chelsea contract situation before talks over move this summer. 3yrs left on £300+kpw #CFC deal - enquiries from clubs but concrete dialogue yet to begin. No interest from Aston Villa; #AVFC not pursuing
This is one I dont see getting resolved; hell rot in their reserves or not even allowed to train until he runs down his contract and goes to someone like QPR having not had a lick of football for 3 years. Or, the moment Chelsea sense that theres some leeway in their PSR, theyll pay him off to get rid of him.
Logged
Seeing these smiling faces is the greatest pleasure. They have been magnificent all season. They have been our 12th man. I have always said our fans are the best in England. Now I know they are the best in Europe too. Rafa Benitez

Online Boaty McBoatface

  • Custom Title McCustomtitleface
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,545
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #23555 on: Today at 07:29:46 pm »
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on Today at 06:11:04 pm
According to Northcroft in the Sunday Times the amount in wages and bonuses, Chelsea owe him is upwards of £70m

David Ornstein  @David_Ornstein
Raheem Sterling priority to resolve Chelsea contract situation before talks over move this summer. 3yrs left on £300+kpw #CFC deal - enquiries from clubs but concrete dialogue yet to begin. No interest from Aston Villa; #AVFC not pursuing
I hope he gets every single penny he's owed.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 584 585 586 587 588 [589]   Go Up
« previous next »
 