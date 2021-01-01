« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 582 583 584 585 586 [587]   Go Down

Author Topic: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD  (Read 1908839 times)

Online Black Bull Nova

  • emo
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,188
  • The cheesy side of town
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #23440 on: Today at 01:27:02 pm »
Quote from: gerrardisgod on Today at 12:41:48 pm
Leicester in talks to sign Jordan Ayew.

Just relegate them for that.


Signing Jordan Ayew, every time this happens, is like a club giving up on success
Logged
aarf, aarf, aarf.

Online clinical

  • incision required - a bad case of an urgent rawkectomy? "And of course I've got this terrible pain in all the diodes down my left side."
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,887
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #23441 on: Today at 01:28:18 pm »
Young, Trippier and coleman in a back 5 would be hilarious to see.
Logged
Quote from: clinical on June 16, 2014, 10:19:45 pm
Thank Fowler we're not getting Caulker

Online mullyred94

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,499
  • Darwin Nunez's lovechild
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #23442 on: Today at 01:32:18 pm »
Quote from: shook on Today at 11:36:47 am
Wouldn't that make them need incoming money to balance their books?

Yes
Logged

Online clinical

  • incision required - a bad case of an urgent rawkectomy? "And of course I've got this terrible pain in all the diodes down my left side."
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,887
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #23443 on: Today at 01:32:56 pm »
Quote from: shook on Today at 11:36:47 am
Wouldn't that make them need incoming money to balance their books?

Not until June 30th next year though.

They will I'm sure sell Gordon to us then

They do not need to balance the books this month.
Logged
Quote from: clinical on June 16, 2014, 10:19:45 pm
Thank Fowler we're not getting Caulker

Online Kopenhagen

  • Ban hammer of Damocles poised to drop if Everton finish fourth.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,703
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #23444 on: Today at 01:34:57 pm »
Quote from: clinical on Today at 01:28:18 pm
Young, Trippier and coleman in a back 5 would be hilarious to see.

Logged
"There is no final victory, just as there is no final defeat. There is just the same battle to be fought over and over again."

Online Ray K

  • Loves a shiny helmet. The new IndyKalia.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 37,181
  • Truthiness
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #23445 on: Today at 01:41:41 pm »
Quote from: gerrardisgod on Today at 12:41:48 pm
Leicester in talks to sign Jordan Ayew.

Just relegate them for that.
I genuinely think he's the worst player to ever play in the premier league. A striker who has scored 36 goals in 9 full seasons. It's quite an achievement to be that unprolific.
Logged
"We have to change from doubters to believers"

Twitter: @rjkelly75

Online thaddeus

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,685
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #23446 on: Today at 01:56:30 pm »
Quote from: Ray K on Today at 01:41:41 pm
I genuinely think he's the worst player to ever play in the premier league. A striker who has scored 36 goals in 9 full seasons. It's quite an achievement to be that unprolific.
I think he's usually used as a wide forward but it's still a terrible return.  I always thought Andre was marginally the better of the two.

I guess as a cheap back-up to Fatawu, Decordova-Reid and Mavididi he's not the worst player they could sign.  Surely they're not going to go the whole season with only Vardy, Daka (injured until November) and Cannon as their striker options.  They could have done worse than Szmodics at £9m.
Logged

Online thaddeus

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,685
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #23447 on: Today at 02:38:13 pm »
Dyche didn't sound very enthused about the Trippier rumour.  I would have liked to see them sign a third veteran right back to go with their younger right back because it's exactly what they don't need.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 582 583 584 585 586 [587]   Go Up
« previous next »
 