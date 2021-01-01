I genuinely think he's the worst player to ever play in the premier league. A striker who has scored 36 goals in 9 full seasons. It's quite an achievement to be that unprolific.



I think he's usually used as a wide forward but it's still a terrible return. I always thought Andre was marginally the better of the two.I guess as a cheap back-up to Fatawu, Decordova-Reid and Mavididi he's not the worst player they could sign. Surely they're not going to go the whole season with only Vardy, Daka (injured until November) and Cannon as their striker options. They could have done worse than Szmodics at £9m.