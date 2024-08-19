Is there anywhere decent that explains the end game with this Chelsea stuff? Like have any news outlets done a proper long form write up?



I cant get my head around this Felix transfer. A lovely player to watch but didnt pull up any trees on loan, seemingly nobody truly wants him, yet there they are, committing even more money in transfer fees and endless contracts.



Im genuinely perplexed, I cant believe people with that much money in this day and age can be this naive, it feels like with every signing they make it reduces the fee they can ask for anyone they want rid of. The rest of football should leave the bastards to rot, let them get walloped with financial penalties and pick them apart when its a proper closing down sale.