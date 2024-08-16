What exactly is the purpose of Sterlings team putting out that statement? A misguided power-play? A threat that hell happily sit there for 3 seasons (and £55m in wages over that time) or is his ego so big that he demands his exclusion be addressed immediately. Theres no good end for Sterling in this. Hes not performed to the marquee level they expected, the new coach doesnt seem to fancy him, and his monstrous wages price him out of everywhere except Saudi, where he cant go if he has pretensions of getting back into the England squad, which he stated as his aim recently.