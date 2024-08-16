« previous next »
« Reply #23280 on: August 16, 2024, 07:09:22 pm »
Spurs seem to be buying to do something in the next 3+ years which is probably the right thing to try and do for them but don't think they're that much better placed to go for top 4 than this time last year.
« Reply #23281 on: August 16, 2024, 07:45:53 pm »
Quote from: Chris~ on August 16, 2024, 07:09:22 pm
Spurs seem to be buying to do something in the next 3+ years which is probably the right thing to try and do for them but don't think they're that much better placed to go for top 4 than this time last year.

They wasted a year when out of Europe last year. Straight out of both cups early as well, yet couldn't get top 4 over lesser resourced Aston Villa (who reached a European semi final).

They'll have to adapt to playing every Thursday.
« Reply #23282 on: August 16, 2024, 08:25:27 pm »
Quote from: Chris~ on August 16, 2024, 07:09:22 pm
Spurs seem to be buying to do something in the next 3+ years which is probably the right thing to try and do for them but don't think they're that much better placed to go for top 4 than this time last year.

They are the type of club that needs to focus on young players and build that around a manager who can get something out of them. They will never compete for the top players.
« Reply #23283 on: August 16, 2024, 09:21:15 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on August 16, 2024, 08:25:27 pm
They are the type of club that needs to focus on young players and build that around a manager who can get something out of them. They will never compete for the top players.
Yeah, think they hung on to Kane too long and made some awful coaching appointments that's set them back but they're targeting the right type of transfer now I think (can't comment much on the level of player). Still need players like say Solanke to keep them at a certain level whilst the young players develop.
« Reply #23284 on: Yesterday at 10:13:02 am »
Spurs have spent close to a billion Euros in the last 5 years and another big outlay this year.

You'll always make some good moves with that, but they haven't got a lot to show for it. Arsenal have similarly spent big but have built a top young team that look ready to win the league and pushed City hard last 2 seasons.
« Reply #23285 on: Yesterday at 10:28:18 am »
Quote from: Fromola on Yesterday at 10:13:02 am
Spurs have spent close to a billion Euros in the last 5 years and another big outlay this year.

You'll always make some good moves with that, but they haven't got a lot to show for it. Arsenal have similarly spent big but have built a top young team that look ready to win the league and pushed City hard last 2 seasons.
Some horrific decision making at the top. They did it right with Poch and then tried to brute force their way to success with Mourinho and Conte and failure of Nuno appointment in between.

It's not like they were buying world class ready to go talent with Mourinho and Conte, they still had mostly strategy of young players from what I recall... Just thought that base Poch left had enough class in it I guess.
« Reply #23286 on: Yesterday at 11:16:38 am »
Quote from: Chris~ on August 16, 2024, 07:09:22 pm
Spurs seem to be buying to do something in the next 3+ years which is probably the right thing to try and do for them but don't think they're that much better placed to go for top 4 than this time last year.

The problem for Spurs is that in 3 years time they'll be buying for 3 years after that and have zero in the trophy cabinet to show for it.
« Reply #23287 on: Yesterday at 12:56:08 pm »
Haven't spurs recouped a huge amount of that?
« Reply #23288 on: Yesterday at 02:37:52 pm »
Quote from: newterp on Yesterday at 12:56:08 pm
Haven't spurs recouped a huge amount of that?

Nope. A little over £30m
« Reply #23289 on: Yesterday at 08:11:03 pm »
The way spurs utilise their money is quite bizarre

They stay in this limbo of never looking like winning anything rso they either sign good players and have them stuck there too long or end up losing them before they build anything like a side that is a real threat.

They have some real talent within their team. Udogie, Sarr, Van De Ven and Vicario look like very good players but you just know as soon as they win nothing for a few more years big teams come in and cherry  pick these talents then Spurs waste the money again. Fully expect the same to happen with Mickey Moore, I expect a whole host of big sides will be after him in the next 2-3 years
« Reply #23290 on: Today at 02:18:20 am »
« Reply #23291 on: Today at 11:34:40 am »
Oliver Skipp set to join Leicester from Spurs. I'll put the fee in a spoiler because you probably won't guess it

Spoiler
Over £20 million. Pounds. Twenty. Million of them. And a bit more
[close]
« Reply #23292 on: Today at 11:58:56 am »
Are Leicester are on a mission to make the beigeist Spurs midfield ever?
« Reply #23293 on: Today at 12:00:18 pm »
Quote from: gerrardisgod on Today at 11:58:56 am
Are Leicester are on a mission to make the beigeist Spurs midfield ever?

Do they have Winks as well. Wrapped up the future England midfield for the next decade there. Fair play to them.
« Reply #23294 on: Today at 01:22:58 pm »
« Reply #23295 on: Today at 01:44:49 pm »
Tony not starting, who is supposed to be signing him?
« Reply #23296 on: Today at 01:47:47 pm »
Quote from: QC on Today at 01:44:49 pm
Tony not starting, who is supposed to be signing him?

Betfred
« Reply #23297 on: Today at 02:00:27 pm »
Quote from: QC on Today at 01:44:49 pm
Tony not starting, who is supposed to be signing him?

Saudi is the main link at the moment (as in an actual Saudi club, not the club formerly known as Newcastle).
« Reply #23298 on: Today at 02:14:54 pm »
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Today at 02:00:27 pm
Saudi is the main link at the moment (as in an actual Saudi club, not the club formerly known as Newcastle).

Wants a new castle but not to retire at Newcastle then.
« Reply #23299 on: Today at 02:16:03 pm »
Would be amazing for Brentford if they could get shot of him for decent money. Not only is he an ungrateful little bastard hes been dogshit since he came back. Was buffed up by penalties before that anyway.
« Reply #23300 on: Today at 02:18:27 pm »
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Today at 02:00:27 pm
Saudi is the main link at the moment (as in an actual Saudi club, not the club formerly known as Newcastle).

You mean Chelsea then.
« Reply #23301 on: Today at 02:20:00 pm »
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on Today at 02:16:03 pm
Would be amazing for Brentford if they could get shot of him for decent money. Not only is he an ungrateful little bastard hes been dogshit since he came back. Was buffed up by penalties before that anyway.

That's know way to speak about a fellow Red.
« Reply #23302 on: Today at 02:23:59 pm »
Quote from: paisley1977 on Today at 02:20:00 pm
That's know way to speak about a fellow Red.

I dont care if he sleeps in Liverpool pyjamas, hes an absolute arsewipe and I wouldnt want him and his ego within 100 miles of Anfield.
« Reply #23303 on: Today at 03:12:09 pm »
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on Today at 02:16:03 pm
Would be amazing for Brentford if they could get shot of him for decent money. Not only is he an ungrateful little bastard hes been dogshit since he came back. Was buffed up by penalties before that anyway.

He was very good for them before his ban. 20 league goals, 6 were penalties but 14 is still decent for a team like Brentford and his link up play was really strong.

Last year when he came back a few fans I know werent impressed with the effort he was putting in. His stock has certainly fallen a bit and I dont think the biggest clubs would be interest in him now. I thought Apurs might but theyve gone for Solanke. Saudi would be a strange move but money talks.
« Reply #23304 on: Today at 03:42:13 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 03:12:09 pm
He was very good for them before his ban. 20 league goals, 6 were penalties but 14 is still decent for a team like Brentford and his link up play was really strong.

Last year when he came back a few fans I know werent impressed with the effort he was putting in. His stock has certainly fallen a bit and I dont think the biggest clubs would be interest in him now. I thought Apurs might but theyve gone for Solanke. Saudi would be a strange move but money talks.

Was the perfect replacement for Nunez to a number of our fans last year - never misses  ::)
« Reply #23305 on: Today at 04:06:27 pm »
Sterling releasing a public statement after being left out of the squad just shows the arrogance of the man
That sort of thing would put off clubs as well
« Reply #23306 on: Today at 04:07:31 pm »
I should be playing! who else in the team can miss open goals from 1 yard out
« Reply #23307 on: Today at 05:01:04 pm »
Quote from: MD1990 on Today at 04:06:27 pm
Sterling releasing a public statement after being left out of the squad just shows the arrogance of the man
That sort of thing would put off clubs as well

Not sure who would want him and I'd imagine his wages would be a deterrent for most clubs. He is 30 in December, so I can't imagine Chelsea would get anywhere near what they paid for him.
« Reply #23308 on: Today at 05:24:50 pm »
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on Today at 05:01:04 pm
Not sure who would want him and I'd imagine his wages would be a deterrent for most clubs. He is 30 in December, so I can't imagine Chelsea would get anywhere near what they paid for him.

His people are propably preparing a Michael Owen-like sales brochure of his career so far.
« Reply #23309 on: Today at 05:25:54 pm »
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on Today at 05:01:04 pm
Not sure who would want him and I'd imagine his wages would be a deterrent for most clubs. He is 30 in December, so I can't imagine Chelsea would get anywhere near what they paid for him.

I think they just want his wages off the books Id imagine, who can blame them.

No one is paying him that a week though, cant even see Saudis doing it.
« Reply #23310 on: Today at 09:54:05 pm »
What exactly is the purpose of Sterlings team putting out that statement? A misguided power-play? A threat that hell happily sit there for 3 seasons (and £55m in wages over that time) or is his ego so big that he demands his exclusion be addressed immediately. Theres no good end for Sterling in this. Hes not performed to the marquee level they expected, the new coach doesnt seem to fancy him, and his monstrous wages price him out of everywhere except Saudi, where he cant go if he has pretensions of getting back into the England squad, which he stated as his aim recently.
