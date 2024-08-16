The way spurs utilise their money is quite bizarre



They stay in this limbo of never looking like winning anything rso they either sign good players and have them stuck there too long or end up losing them before they build anything like a side that is a real threat.



They have some real talent within their team. Udogie, Sarr, Van De Ven and Vicario look like very good players but you just know as soon as they win nothing for a few more years big teams come in and cherry pick these talents then Spurs waste the money again. Fully expect the same to happen with Mickey Moore, I expect a whole host of big sides will be after him in the next 2-3 years