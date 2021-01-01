« previous next »
THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Quote from: Suedehead on Yesterday at 08:39:05 pm
De Ligt and Yoro both better than any of VVD's partners.

Zirkzee a far more technical and intelligent talent compared to Nunez.

Liverpool's XI much stronger than ours but we've taken good strides forward this summer.

:lmao
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
For the price United have paid for de Ligt i think we should have been all over that. Unless his wages were a stumbling point. We've lost Matip and not replaced him. An ageing VVD as well as Joey G, who when has played at CB has not been the best, is a bit worrying.
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Quote from: A Red Abroad on Yesterday at 08:51:26 pm
I'm not gonna get into an argument with a fellow Red.

But are you suggesting we buy any old overpriced shite (or sometimes nearly good) like those clowns do?

I'm guessing you're not.

I see no point in buying for buying's sake - and especially not just to appease a fanbase - that way lies madness Casemiro Maguire Ronaldo take 2 etc.
Why would I be suggesting that?
I guess you believe the clubs journos telling us there is no one that can improve us?
Ah well.
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Quote from: JRed on Yesterday at 09:13:34 pm
Why would I be suggesting that?
I guess you believe the clubs journos telling us there is no one that can improve us?
Ah well.

No, I don't believe that at all. Of course there are players that can improve our team - I'm not sure how many are actually available though.

But you gave the Mancs as an example of 'what we should be doing' - that way lies madness mate.

Anyway. Peace. :)
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Quote from: Razors Razor on Yesterday at 09:13:25 pm
For the price United have paid for de Ligt i think we should have been all over that. Unless his wages were a stumbling point. We've lost Matip and not replaced him. An ageing VVD as well as Joey G, who when has played at CB has not been the best, is a bit worrying.

We'll have to agree to differ Razor. :)

De Ligt was bought to appease a fanbase - not for any long term/forward planning. Just like loads of their signings.

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Quote from: A Red Abroad on Yesterday at 09:21:16 pm
We'll have to agree to differ Razor. :)

De Ligt was bought to appease a fanbase - not for any long term/forward planning. Just like loads of their signings.

How do you work that on out? They have been desperate for a CB. Evans has eft last season and got a new contract due to the lack of CBs. They go and sign Yoro, time will tell on that one, and he gets immediately injured. A player with de Ligts experience, at such a young age (24), is a fantastic signing. How is a 24 year old not for the long term?
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
When you start agreeing with the Utd supporter on RAWK youve fallen down the rabbit hole and lost your head.

Van Dijk, Konate and Quansah are all better than any Utd defender.
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Quote from: Razors Razor on Yesterday at 09:24:59 pm
How do you work that on out? They have been desperate for a CB. Evans has eft last season and got a new contract due to the lack of CBs. They go and sign Yoro, time will tell on that one, and he gets immediately injured. A player with de Ligts experience, at such a young age, is a fantastic signing.

As I posted. We'll have to agree to differ.

Enjoy your evening.

Peace.  :)
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Quote from: Draex on Yesterday at 09:25:05 pm
When you start agreeing with the Utd supporter on RAWK youve fallen down the rabbit hole and lost your head.

Van Dijk, Konate and Quansah are all better than any Utd defender.

:lmao Need to take your tinted glasses off there mate. As it stands de Ligt is well above Quansah. He is similar with Konate though, they both had injury issues last season.
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Quote from: Razors Razor on Yesterday at 09:13:25 pm
For the price United have paid for de Ligt i think we should have been all over that. Unless his wages were a stumbling point. We've lost Matip and not replaced him. An ageing VVD as well as Joey G, who when has played at CB has not been the best, is a bit worrying.

If we didnt sign Yoro on the basis he was demanding first team football were hardly going to sign De Ligt.

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Quote from: Jm55 on Yesterday at 09:30:09 pm
If we didnt sign Yoro on the basis he was demanding first team football were hardly going to sign De Ligt.

Yea youre right. Even if we didnt lose a CB we shouldnt be looking at improving the team when quality players become available.
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Quote from: Razors Razor on Yesterday at 09:32:15 pm
Yea youre right. Even if we didnt lose a CB we shouldnt be looking at improving the team when quality players become available.

I just dont think hes needed with Gomez, Konat, Quansah and Van Dijk there.

Of course you can make a case that hes better than one or two of those players if you want to but I just dont think were going to massively improve by bringing him in.
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
United have won the transfer window. Hooray!

Chelsea won it last season.
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Phillips time then i guess
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Quote from: Razors Razor on Yesterday at 09:27:37 pm
:lmao Need to take your tinted glasses off there mate. As it stands de Ligt is well above Quansah. He is similar with Konate though, they both had injury issues last season.

De Ligt is quality when not playing a high line, lets see how he gets on over exposed in Utds.
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Quote from: Jm55 on Yesterday at 09:35:23 pm
I just dont think hes needed with Gomez, Konat, Quansah and Van Dijk there.

Of course you can make a case that hes better than one or two of those players if you want to but I just dont think were going to massively improve by bringing him in.

Gomez shaky as when playing CB
Virg has had a drop off and is now 33
Konate had injury troubles last season
Quansah still very young and developing (nicely)

Think we are leaving ourselves very short at CB



Quote from: MonsLibpool on Yesterday at 09:36:52 pm
United have won the transfer window. Hooray!

Chelsea won it last season.

Well done on that well thought out response. Yes thats exactly what I mean!
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Quote from: Draex on Yesterday at 09:40:15 pm
De Ligt is quality when not playing a high line, lets see how he gets on over exposed in Utds.

He played in a high line at Ajax.
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Quote from: Razors Razor on Yesterday at 09:40:18 pm

Virg has had a drop off and is now 33


Whereas, I think Virgil was arguably our player of the season last season.

Again, we'll have to agree to differ.
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
This is De Ligts last chance to prove hes the elite talent he threatened to be at Ajax. Flattered to deceive everywhere hes been since, and jettisoned by two top clubs.

Mazraoui is underwhelming. Better than AWB going forward, more composed on the ball, but has been dreadful for two seasons now and isnt great defensively. Feels like theyve fixed one problem to create another.

Zirkzee is a great bit of business, really tidy, proficient player who can lead the line. I dont think hes a 20 goal a season man yet but theres room to develop. One of the very few signings theyve made in recent years where I think its a smart move.
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Now obviously every signing and player should be judged on its own merits

But De Ligt just seems like a classic big name United signing that will underwhelm. Granted he's younger than their big name supposedly no brainer signings of the last few years. But fact remains if he was really that good then Bayern would be keeping him... This is an important season for them and they're happy to let him go (after having brought in Eric Dier  ;D) just says it all for me.
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Quote from: Suedehead on Yesterday at 08:39:05 pm
De Ligt and Yoro both better than any of VVD's partners.

Zirkzee a far more technical and intelligent talent compared to Nunez.

Liverpool's XI much stronger than ours but we've taken good strides forward this summer.

De Ligt can't get a game over Eric Dier just relax

Yoro is a good signing but wouldn't improve us straight away as his basically just potential

Their best forward isn't as good as our worst including the lad they just signed.
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Quote from: A Red Abroad on Yesterday at 08:44:08 pm
I disagree.

Let's see how the season pans out.

I'll even have a (charity) bet with you.

I'll bet Quansah's numbers are better than both those two ^ - you've got two shots at it, odds in your favour.

Ditto with Darwin/Zirkzee.

Loser pays a tenner to a charity of the winner's choice.

Not sure what you mean by numbers/metrics for centre backs... plus, Yoro is out until Christmas unfortunately. I like Quansah and he'll be a top centre-half but like we saw at Old Trafford he's still learning his trade. If you don't think a Van Dijk - De Ligt centre-back partnership is stronger right now than a Van Dijk - Quansah one, then fair enough. I think most would disagree.

And I think Nunez will score more goals than Zirkzee who is more of a 9.5 than a number 9... he'll link play and try to bring our wide players and Bruno into the game. It's about more than just goals; it's like saying you'd rather have Danny Ings in 2019/20 over Firmino because Ings scored 22 in the league.
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Quote from: Suedehead on Today at 09:58:34 am
Not sure what you mean by numbers/metrics for centre backs... plus, Yoro is out until Christmas unfortunately. I like Quansah and he'll be a top centre-half but like we saw at Old Trafford he's still learning his trade. If you don't think a Van Dijk - De Ligt centre-back partnership is stronger right now than a Van Dijk - Quansah one, then fair enough. I think most would disagree.

And I think Nunez will score more goals than Zirkzee who is more of a 9.5 than a number 9... he'll link play and try to bring our wide players and Bruno into the game. It's about more than just goals; it's like saying you'd rather have Danny Ings in 2019/20 over Firmino because Ings scored 22 in the league.
Nunez brings a lot more than goals also. That's why some of us rate him so much despite his profilgacy during his time here.  8 assists in the league last season and also a game changer with his physical attributes, massive handful for defenders even when not scoring.

Zirkzee is also unproven at Prem level. Firmino could get away with his relative lack of goals here because he had Mane, Salah and Jota banging them in and us winning things and up there with City. Will Zirkzee have that at United?  Remains to be seen. If he doesn't he won't get away with it...
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
De Ligt is excellent with his feet and at defending high balls, presumably he's being bought to play alongside someone like Martinez who can minimise his defects like lack of pace. Ten Hag should know how to get the best out of him, though whether that can transfer to the Premier League is another matter.
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Quote from: Sheer Magnetism on Today at 11:09:44 am
De Ligt is excellent with his feet and at defending high balls, presumably he's being bought to play alongside someone like Martinez who can minimise his defects like lack of pace. Ten Hag should know how to get the best out of him, though whether that can transfer to the Premier League is another matter.
Martinez isn't the quickest either. He relies more on his brain than physical attributes.
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Doesn't look especially promising in that case. Upamecano is quick and they didn't seem to work brilliantly together.
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
I think I've heard it all now. Wilfred Zaha might not return to the PL this summer due to tax implications. The Athletic are saying potential moves to Leicester or Palace might be off the table and he could stay in Turkey
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 11:12:11 am
Martinez isn't the quickest either. He relies more on his brain than physical attributes.



 ;D
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Arsenal in talks to sign Merino.
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Quote
Jadon Sancho nears Manchester United exit after PSG talks over swap deal
The English winger could leave United to free up wages and ease concerns over Profit and Sustainability rules, with Uruguayan midfielder Manuel Ugarte a target to move in the opposite direction

https://www.independent.co.uk/sport/football/jadon-sancho-manchester-united-psg-ugarte-b2596163.html
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Quote from: Redman78 on Today at 05:38:55 pm
Arsenal in talks to sign Merino.

Does merino know that the San Sebastián has Mountains, Food, and Zubi??

How can anybody leave that?
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Quote from: newterp on Today at 08:01:35 pm
Does merino know that the San Sebastián has Mountains, Food, and Zubi??

How can anybody leave that?

Swayed by a London shopping opportunities video.
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Quote from: newterp on Today at 08:01:35 pm
Does merino know that the San Sebastián has Mountains, Food, and Zubi??

How can anybody leave that?

Merino is no wool.
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Quote from: Suedehead on Yesterday at 08:39:05 pm
De Ligt and Yoro both better than any of VVD's partners.

Zirkzee a far more technical and intelligent talent compared to Nunez.

You should really start watching football, so you don't embarras yourself like this ...
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Chicago Fire FC @ChicagoFire
Thank you, Shaq! The Chicago Fire and Xherdan Shaqiri have agreed to terminate the midfielders contract.
