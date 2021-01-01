This is De Ligts last chance to prove hes the elite talent he threatened to be at Ajax. Flattered to deceive everywhere hes been since, and jettisoned by two top clubs.
Mazraoui is underwhelming. Better than AWB going forward, more composed on the ball, but has been dreadful for two seasons now and isnt great defensively. Feels like theyve fixed one problem to create another.
Zirkzee is a great bit of business, really tidy, proficient player who can lead the line. I dont think hes a 20 goal a season man yet but theres room to develop. One of the very few signings theyve made in recent years where I think its a smart move.