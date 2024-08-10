How are chelsea spending all this money on players and balancing psr rules?



They are mortgaging their immediate future. For example, this summer they have sold Gallagher, Maatsen, Hall and Hutchinson for some very decent amounts. Since they were all academy players, they count as a full profit against the PSR. Of course, what they are doing is very stupid from a sporting perspective, since Gallagher was their second best player last season, and Maatsen was actually the best left fullback on their books. But, since no one wants to buy their expensive flops on massive wages and very long contracts, they are forced to sell their best academy products in order to comply with the PSR ...