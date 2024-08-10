« previous next »
Author Topic: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD  (Read 1880084 times)

Offline Phineus

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #23080 on: August 10, 2024, 02:22:16 pm »
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on August 10, 2024, 02:15:03 pm
With Mazraoui joining they can apparently unlock Antony's potential

Did Ten Haag have him at Ajax too?

If so, very funny.
Offline UntouchableLuis

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #23081 on: August 10, 2024, 03:15:35 pm »
Solanke is a really good signing, I reckon. If him and Son can develop the type of relationship Kane had with Son then Spurs could be an attacking force.

As it stands, both Arsenal and City are an attacking injury away from being in trouble (Haaland and Havertz).

I don't really care who Chelsea sign. They're a mess of a club from top to bottom.
Offline rafathegaffa83

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #23082 on: August 10, 2024, 03:16:34 pm »
Quote from: Phineus on August 10, 2024, 02:22:16 pm
Did Ten Haag have him at Ajax too?

If so, very funny.

Quote
As outlined by The Times, Mazraoui has emerged as a transfer target for United and Ten Hag believes that the right-back would help to unlock Antony's true potential after they struck up an impressive partnership at Ajax.
https://www.mirror.co.uk/sport/football/transfer-news/man-utd-transfers-antony-mazraoui-33314268
Offline Phineus

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #23083 on: August 10, 2024, 03:22:39 pm »
Online Lynndenberries

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #23084 on: August 10, 2024, 03:34:36 pm »
Does he realize he couldve just stayed at Ajax?
Offline gazzalfc

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #23085 on: August 10, 2024, 03:35:10 pm »
Please tell me we got a sell on clause for Solanke?

Feels like a very Micheal Edwards things to do
Offline Samie

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #23086 on: August 10, 2024, 03:38:10 pm »
Quote from: gazzalfc on August 10, 2024, 03:35:10 pm
Please tell me we got a sell on clause for Solanke?

Feels like a very Micheal Edwards things to do

£9 million we're getting from Bournemouth.  8)
Offline gazzalfc

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #23087 on: August 10, 2024, 03:42:23 pm »
Quote from: Samie on August 10, 2024, 03:38:10 pm
£9 million we're getting from Bournemouth.  8)

Straight into the profit and sustainability fund
Offline rafathegaffa83

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #23088 on: August 10, 2024, 03:44:21 pm »
David Ornstein @David_Ornstein
Julian Araujo scheduled to arrive in UK tomorrow &amp; undergo medical before completing transfer to Bournemouth from Barcelona. #AFCB to pay #FCBarcelona 10m + 22yo Mexico international right-back set to sign 5yr contract @TheAthleticFC after @tjuanmarti
Online mullyred94

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #23089 on: August 10, 2024, 04:02:08 pm »
Quote from: GreatEx on August 10, 2024, 12:00:20 am
They need to limit list sizes in football like they do in AFL. That is, not just a limit on the number of league registered players, but a limit on the number of players you can have under contract. Chelsea are reducing opportunity for players and clubs alike with their laundering shenanigans.

You Aussie too lad or just into it?

No for me though - AFL have a draft and have Next Gen Academey Zones

NGA means for example if a player was from Meryseside - Liverpool or Everton would have first rights to pick the player based on geogphrapy.

Theres 1 professional league that drafts 70-80 players each year.

Do EPL do a draft ? or does the whole football league do a draft and then the team who finishes last in the football pryamid but doesn't get relegated get full pick?

Another reason why the American system shouldn't be brought here.

100s of reasons why.
Online farawayred

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #23090 on: August 10, 2024, 05:42:51 pm »
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on August 10, 2024, 03:44:21 pm
David Ornstein @David_Ornstein
Julian Araujo scheduled to arrive in UK tomorrow &amp; undergo medical before completing transfer to Bournemouth from Barcelona. #AFCB to pay #FCBarcelona 10m + 22yo Mexico international right-back set to sign 5yr contract @TheAthleticFC after @tjuanmarti
There, Barca will get Diaz money... ;D
Online Racer

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #23091 on: August 10, 2024, 05:53:27 pm »
United will have spent well over £100m this window I thought they had FFP issues?
Online mullyred94

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #23092 on: August 10, 2024, 05:57:18 pm »
Quote from: farawayred on August 10, 2024, 05:42:51 pm
There, Barca will get Diaz money... ;D

Thats the Olmo money!
Online DarkOfTheManatee

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #23093 on: August 10, 2024, 09:48:06 pm »
Quote from: Phineus on August 10, 2024, 02:22:16 pm
Did Ten Haag have him at Ajax too?

If so, very funny.

Think about half of Ten Hag's signings (excluding random loans for backup goalkeepers etc.) have been either former Ajax players or Dutch players.

Truly a dream job being in their scouting department: just suggest someone your boss has worked with before, or google which big name player Real Madrid or Bayern want rid of, and bank another month's paycheque.
Offline Suareznumber7

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #23094 on: August 10, 2024, 11:19:16 pm »
Quote from: mullyred94 on August 10, 2024, 05:57:18 pm
Thats the Olmo money!

Theyve got a long ways to go still. 
Offline Red Cactii

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #23095 on: Yesterday at 02:22:24 am »
Quote from: mullyred94 on August 10, 2024, 04:02:08 pm
You Aussie too lad or just into it?

No for me though - AFL have a draft and have Next Gen Academey Zones

NGA means for example if a player was from Meryseside - Liverpool or Everton would have first rights to pick the player based on geogphrapy.

Theres 1 professional league that drafts 70-80 players each year.

Do EPL do a draft ? or does the whole football league do a draft and then the team who finishes last in the football pryamid but doesn't get relegated get full pick?

Another reason why the American system shouldn't be brought here.

100s of reasons why.

I mean the concept is a bit more involved than that but dont want to bore on the details to an audience where few know/care about AFL. But still agree with the point of capping list sizes, I dont think its in the best interest of a player to be bought by a big club then be loaned our three times before they find a permanent home.
Online mullyred94

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #23096 on: Yesterday at 03:55:27 am »
Quote from: Red Cactii on Yesterday at 02:22:24 am
I mean the concept is a bit more involved than that but dont want to bore on the details to an audience where few know/care about AFL. But still agree with the point of capping list sizes, I dont think its in the best interest of a player to be bought by a big club then be loaned our three times before they find a permanent home.

They change the NGA rules every other year though so its just whatever they want given the time they change it.
Offline GreatEx

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #23097 on: Yesterday at 08:01:40 am »
I'm not proposing the league take on all the interventionist strategies of the AFL or American sports, but I don't see why capping list sizes should entail drafts or anything like that. Just putting limits in place to prevent talent hoarding would be a start. Of course, MCO means the cat is already out of the bag. Man, I'm going to miss the Olympics. Just a glimpse of sporting purity...
Online LovelyCushionedHeader

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #23098 on: Yesterday at 03:50:56 pm »
Fulham apparently trying to sign Anderson from Palace. Bid £20 million but they want £40 million.

Would be really weird from Palace and Anderson. The former because they're also losing their other starting CB, and the latter because its a sideways step at best, albeit I appreciated he's played for them previously.
Online Working Class Hen-Pecked Hero

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #23099 on: Yesterday at 05:31:40 pm »
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Yesterday at 03:50:56 pm
Fulham apparently trying to sign Anderson from Palace. Bid £20 million but they want £40 million.

Would be really weird from Palace and Anderson. The former because they're also losing their other starting CB, and the latter because its a sideways step at best, albeit I appreciated he's played for them previously.

Potentially losing both their starting CBs if Guehi is off? Thought Palace were looking at Diego Carlos from Villa
Offline Fortneef

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #23100 on: Yesterday at 07:57:41 pm »
Its a joke bid. They might as well have faxed a photocopy of their left nutsack with a pound sign drawn on  it.
Online farawayred

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #23101 on: Yesterday at 10:29:46 pm »
Who knows where the line is... If a club says they want at least 20m for player X, they're certainly not getting 20m, but probably getting 15m.
Offline Legs

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #23102 on: Yesterday at 10:48:41 pm »
Quote from: Working Class Hen-Pecked Hero on Yesterday at 05:31:40 pm
Potentially losing both their starting CBs if Guehi is off? Thought Palace were looking at Diego Carlos from Villa

Fulham were after Carlos I think.

Guehi played today for Palace so who knows what is happening.

Anderson is worth more than £20m he is a sold PL CB imo.
Offline PeterTheRed ...

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #23103 on: Yesterday at 10:51:15 pm »
Samu Omorodions move to Chelsea collapses over issues on contract terms

https://www.nytimes.com/athletic/5689584/2024/08/11/samu-omorodion-chelsea-deal/
Online Cafe De Paris

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #23104 on: Yesterday at 11:20:32 pm »
How are chelsea spending all this money on players and balancing psr rules?
Offline cdav

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #23105 on: Yesterday at 11:56:50 pm »
Quote from: Cafe De Paris on Yesterday at 11:20:32 pm
How are chelsea spending all this money on players and balancing psr rules?

They aren't is the clear answer, if the league had any bottle they would have charges already
Offline PeterTheRed ...

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #23106 on: Today at 12:26:45 am »
Quote from: Cafe De Paris on Yesterday at 11:20:32 pm
How are chelsea spending all this money on players and balancing psr rules?

They are mortgaging their immediate future. For example, this summer they have sold Gallagher, Maatsen, Hall and Hutchinson for some very decent amounts. Since they were all academy players, they count as a full profit against the PSR. Of course, what they are doing is very stupid from a sporting perspective, since Gallagher was their second best player last season, and Maatsen was actually the best left fullback on their books. But, since no one wants to buy their expensive flops on massive wages and very long contracts, they are forced to sell their best academy products in order to comply with the PSR ...
Offline Sheer Magnetism

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #23107 on: Today at 08:27:41 am »
Quote from: Cafe De Paris on Yesterday at 11:20:32 pm
How are chelsea spending all this money on players and balancing psr rules?
They've sold £85 million worth of youth players. It has to be a matter of time before this model crashes though, apparently they have almost 50 first team players now.
Offline suede lady

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #23108 on: Today at 10:19:09 am »
Quote from: Sheer Magnetism on Today at 08:27:41 am
They've sold £85 million worth of youth players. It has to be a matter of time before this model crashes though, apparently they have almost 50 first team players now.

And on 7 year long, probably lucrative, contracts. What could ever go wrong
Online LovelyCushionedHeader

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #23109 on: Today at 10:25:08 am »
Quote from: Fortneef on Yesterday at 07:57:41 pm
Its a joke bid. They might as well have faxed a photocopy of their left nutsack with a pound sign drawn on  it.

Are you not concerned that you're apparently willing to sell? Losing your star player and your starting CBs in one window would be horrendous.
Online DarkOfTheManatee

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #23110 on: Today at 11:31:23 am »
Quote from: PeterTheRed ... on Yesterday at 10:51:15 pm
Samu Omorodions move to Chelsea collapses over issues on contract terms

https://www.nytimes.com/athletic/5689584/2024/08/11/samu-omorodion-chelsea-deal/

Going after Felix now apparently - makes sense, we all remember what a game-changer he was for them last time...

It's genuinely like they're run by a hyperactive teenage FM obsessive who's incapable of letting a week pass without making another signing.

Offline A Red Abroad

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #23111 on: Today at 11:41:04 am »
Quote from: DarkOfTheManatee on Today at 11:31:23 am
It's genuinely like they're run by a hyperactive teenage FM obsessive who's incapable of letting a week pass without making another signing.

My first wife was like this with shoes.

The closet was full of them - loads she never ever wore too.

Offline Suareznumber7

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #23112 on: Today at 11:53:44 am »
Quote from: PeterTheRed ... on Today at 12:26:45 am
They are mortgaging their immediate future. For example, this summer they have sold Gallagher, Maatsen, Hall and Hutchinson for some very decent amounts. Since they were all academy players, they count as a full profit against the PSR. Of course, what they are doing is very stupid from a sporting perspective, since Gallagher was their second best player last season, and Maatsen was actually the best left fullback on their books. But, since no one wants to buy their expensive flops on massive wages and very long contracts, they are forced to sell their best academy products in order to comply with the PSR ...

Does anyone know what their actual plan is?  They have to be buying all of these players for a reason but what is it?  And why the hell would anyone else want to go there?
Offline classycarra

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #23113 on: Today at 11:53:54 am »
Quote from: DarkOfTheManatee on Today at 11:31:23 am
Going after Felix now apparently - makes sense, we all remember what a game-changer he was for them last time...

It's genuinely like they're run by a hyperactive teenage FM obsessive who's incapable of letting a week pass without making another signing.
it's almost like the player is a near-irrelevance, and it's a multi-million transaction between Chelsea and Atletico that needs to occur for some specific (and entirely above board) reason
Online mullyred94

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #23114 on: Today at 11:55:44 am »
Signing Felix would be insane for Chelsea levels why didn't just sign him after he played for them  :rollseyes
Offline Fortneef

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #23115 on: Today at 01:54:23 pm »
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Today at 10:25:08 am
Are you not concerned that you're apparently willing to sell? Losing your star player and your starting CBs in one window would be horrendous.

A smaller club has bid 50% of the value of a player with 2 years left on his contract. Petrified.
Online thaddeus

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #23116 on: Today at 01:56:24 pm »
Quote from: mullyred94 on Today at 11:55:44 am
Signing Felix would be insane for Chelsea levels why didn't just sign him after he played for them  :rollseyes
Because they hadn't just sold Gallagher to Atletico for an agreed inflated fee.  Maybe they'll bring Azpilicueta back for £20m.
Offline Drinks Sangria

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #23117 on: Today at 02:22:57 pm »
Quote from: mullyred94 on Today at 11:55:44 am
Signing Felix would be insane for Chelsea levels why didn't just sign him after he played for them  :rollseyes
And, spare some flashes of quality, he was awful.
Online Mr Mingebag Squid

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #23118 on: Today at 03:06:38 pm »
Just so I can understand this Chelsea transfer business....

They're trying to sell Gallagher to Atletico to get a full value PSR on the sale...
Atletico can't afford it until they sell someone...
Chelsea are going to sign Felix for £43.5m or the other striker for £35.4m...
So Atletico can buy Gallagher....

All smells a bit dodgy...
Online DarkOfTheManatee

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #23119 on: Today at 03:54:17 pm »
Quote from: classycarra on Today at 11:53:54 am
it's almost like the player is a near-irrelevance, and it's a multi-million transaction between Chelsea and Atletico that needs to occur for some specific (and entirely above board) reason

Yup, they're just picking from a shortlist of players Atletico don't mind losing really. Good luck to them - I'm sure it's the optimal way to build a competitive squad! And it at least lets them buy a couple more goalkeepers in the short term.
