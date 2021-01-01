They need to limit list sizes in football like they do in AFL. That is, not just a limit on the number of league registered players, but a limit on the number of players you can have under contract. Chelsea are reducing opportunity for players and clubs alike with their laundering shenanigans.



You Aussie too lad or just into it?No for me though - AFL have a draft and have Next Gen Academey ZonesNGA means for example if a player was from Meryseside - Liverpool or Everton would have first rights to pick the player based on geogphrapy.Theres 1 professional league that drafts 70-80 players each year.Do EPL do a draft ? or does the whole football league do a draft and then the team who finishes last in the football pryamid but doesn't get relegated get full pick?Another reason why the American system shouldn't be brought here.100s of reasons why.