I didn't realise Lewis Hall had made a permanent move from Chelsea to Saudi. He's an outstanding prospect. Should have been taken to the Euros by Southgate.



He didn't get near that Newcastle team until March despite them frequently being short of defenders (frequently picking an out-of-form Trippier at left back over him). I think he was a near ever-present during the run-in though when Newcastle got a bit of form back. Mainoo and Wharton were called up off the back of not much more so weird that he was never in contention - neither he nor the Palace left back even got in the bloated initial squad.In a few years' time somebody is going to put together an incredible XI of homegrown Chelsea players that they sold.