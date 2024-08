I see Atletico haven't learnt anything from Iheanacho or Gabriel Jesus. Both had good scoring records when unleashed against the softer touches that Man City steamrollered through. Neither have done much since to justify their price tags.



As club football can be a bit skewed by the quality of team you play in and against I think it's useful to look at international records.



Jesus: 1 goal in his last 25 Brazilian appearances, that being the fifth goal in a 5-1 thrashing of South Korea (granted he's probably made most of those appearances as a sub - I've not checked)

Alvarez: 2 goals in his last 17 Argentina appearances, both coming against the mighty Canada (same caveats)



You also add into that Foden with 2 goals in his last 38 England appearances, against Wales and Scotland.



A few comparisons:

Haaland: 10 goals in 10 appearances for Norway (weirdly they don't want to sell him!)

Darwin: 10/13 for Uruguay

Salah: 8/13 for Egypt



And our less prolific forwards:

Gakpo: 6/16 for Netherlands

Diaz: 6/18 for Colombia

Jota: 4/13 for Portugal