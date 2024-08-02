Pretty sure he has improved quite a lot since then to be honest, as he's still only 22, i'd be surprised if he flops.
I watched quite a few Championship games last season and whenever Leeds played he was nearly always a candidate for MoM.
Would be interesting to find out how many people on here have ever even seen players they slag off play a game.
Would be interested to hear which part of what I said you took as slagging him off?
The poster I replied to said they were curious to see how Summerville would get on in the prem. I was just commenting that he'd already played in the prem, with some statistics that obviously weren't very flattering but I did caveat it with the fact he was very young and young players can improve.
He's had a good season in the championship and it will be interesting to see if that translates to the prem now he's older but I was just pointing out he's played there before.