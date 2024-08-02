« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 567 568 569 570 571 [572]   Go Down

Author Topic: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD  (Read 1857755 times)

Online gerrardisgod

  • has all his sisters with him.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,385
  • Anal Dirge Prat
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #22840 on: August 2, 2024, 02:36:19 pm »
At least Aaron Lennon had a clock.
Logged
AHA!

Online xbugawugax

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,338
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #22841 on: Yesterday at 08:06:50 am »
is there any other player that plays like salah?

we are narrowing down the field by a bit too much isnt it. Rather as an alternative is someone who generates the same numbers.

might be a bigger field to look at.
Logged

Offline decosabute

  • ...and so am I. Abu Dhabi correspondent
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,549
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #22842 on: Yesterday at 09:21:46 am »
Quote from: RobbieRedman on August  2, 2024, 01:10:44 pm
Orny

🚨 EXCLUSIVE: Newcastle United open negotiations with Crystal Palace to sign Marc Guehi. 24yo England centre-back high on list of multiple leading clubs but #NUFC 1st to hold talks after approach to #CPFC this week. Would be significant coup @TheAthleticFC

So Newcastle barely made PSR obligations and then almost immediately move to spunk £65m on a centre back? I know that fees received and fees paid obviously aren't the same in terms of accounting, but makes me wonder if they might still let Gordon go.
Logged

Online Barefoot Doctor

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,892
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #22843 on: Yesterday at 09:27:32 am »
Quote from: decosabute on Yesterday at 09:21:46 am
So Newcastle barely made PSR obligations and then almost immediately move to spunk £65m on a centre back? I know that fees received and fees paid obviously aren't the same in terms of accounting, but makes me wonder if they might still let Gordon go.

PSR is a rolling three-year window isnt it, where you cant let your losses exceed a certain amount. I know this summer they still had an Ashley year on the books which was the main issue. Not sure if thats the case next year? Broadly speaking though they should be moving towards a healthier PSR situation and with bigger sponsorship deals (legit or not) theyll be able to spend more and more.

At the same time its true a big sale would help them but its about helping them spend big, not just keep the books balanced.
Logged

Offline Draex

  • Geek God of Typing Letters. Hugo unleashes Jaws? Purveyor of fuel products in Kent.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,600
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #22844 on: Yesterday at 09:29:34 am »
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on Yesterday at 09:27:32 am
PSR is a rolling three-year window isnt it, where you cant let your losses exceed a certain amount. I know this summer they still had an Ashley year on the books which was the main issue. Not sure if thats the case next year? Broadly speaking though they should be moving towards a healthier PSR situation and with bigger sponsorship deals (legit or not) theyll be able to spend more and more.

At the same time its true a big sale would help them but its about helping them spend big, not just keep the books balanced.

The 2 sales they did before the PSR deadline was to stop them failing it and getting a points deduction, I think (could be wrong) that to spend a decent amount they'd still need to sell a player, selling Gordon as an example would give them a lot of headroom to spend.
Logged

Offline RyanBabel19

  • Embarrassing.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,871
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #22845 on: Yesterday at 10:31:43 am »
I actually think Guehi would be silly to go there

Dont see Newcastle going anywhere to be honest, failed experiment that peaked with a few Champions League wins. Theyll sell off their best talents over the next few years IMO
Logged

Offline MonsLibpool

  • Glass always half empty.......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,343
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #22846 on: Yesterday at 11:28:14 am »
PSR is a bank balance.

They had an overdraft so they sold to clear it. It's like a nil balance. Signing Guéhi puts them in overdraft so I assume they'll move someone on to compensate.

I'm just putting it in a simplistic way because there are rule changes and all that.
Logged

Offline MonsLibpool

  • Glass always half empty.......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,343
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #22847 on: Yesterday at 11:30:10 am »
Quote from: RyanBabel19 on Yesterday at 10:31:43 am
I actually think Guehi would be silly to go there

Dont see Newcastle going anywhere to be honest, failed experiment that peaked with a few Champions League wins. Theyll sell off their best talents over the next few years IMO
They never win anything and they are not likely to play CL football in the next few years. It's not a big enough step up.
Logged

Offline Legs

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,349
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #22848 on: Yesterday at 11:45:22 am »
Quote from: RyanBabel19 on Yesterday at 10:31:43 am
I actually think Guehi would be silly to go there

Dont see Newcastle going anywhere to be honest, failed experiment that peaked with a few Champions League wins. Theyll sell off their best talents over the next few years IMO

At the moment Saudi might be seeing what happens with City first as if they dont get relegated then they might think well will start chucking out money about.

They have links to Chelsea too that is clear but winning a title at Newcastle is worth way way way more for their image and as weve seen with City nobody cares that they are cleaning up with 115 charges against them.
Logged

Offline RJH

  • doesn't know his alphabet
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,554
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #22849 on: Yesterday at 12:23:43 pm »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Yesterday at 11:28:14 am
PSR is a bank balance.

They had an overdraft so they sold to clear it. It's like a nil balance. Signing Guéhi puts them in overdraft so I assume they'll move someone on to compensate.

I'm just putting it in a simplistic way because there are rule changes and all that.


They're into a new period now though, so they have until next summer to pay off the new overdraft.
There isnt the same urgency now as there was in June to sell.
Logged

Offline rafathegaffa83

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 42,781
  • Dutch Class
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #22850 on: Yesterday at 12:37:33 pm »
West Ham agree to pay £27m for Fullkrug  who turns 32 in February
https://www.bbc.com/sport/football/articles/crglg4xj499o

And Dortmund loaning Yan Couto with a £25m buy obligation
https://www.bbc.com/sport/football/articles/c4ng1rjl24xo
Logged

Offline MonsLibpool

  • Glass always half empty.......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,343
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #22851 on: Yesterday at 12:39:19 pm »
Quote from: RJH on Yesterday at 12:23:43 pm

They're into a new period now though, so they have until next summer to pay off the new overdraft.
There isnt the same urgency now as there was in June to sell.
Yeah but they need to plan ahead by estimating their costs and making sure they meet it  comfortably and not need to scramble again.
Logged

Offline DelTrotter

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,486
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #22852 on: Yesterday at 02:15:44 pm »
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on Yesterday at 12:37:33 pm
West Ham agree to pay £27m for Fullkrug  who turns 32 in February
https://www.bbc.com/sport/football/articles/crglg4xj499o

And Dortmund loaning Yan Couto with a £25m buy obligation
https://www.bbc.com/sport/football/articles/c4ng1rjl24xo

West Ham absolutely love a flop of a striker, feels like they sign one every summer. Bet hes benched by September with Bowen, Summerville and Kudus being their attack.
Logged

Offline Dim Glas

  • Die Nullfünfer.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 40,054
  • Michael Sheen is the actual Prince of 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #22853 on: Yesterday at 02:16:12 pm »
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on Yesterday at 12:37:33 pm
West Ham agree to pay £27m for Fullkrug  who turns 32 in February
https://www.bbc.com/sport/football/articles/crglg4xj499o

And Dortmund loaning Yan Couto with a £25m buy obligation
https://www.bbc.com/sport/football/articles/c4ng1rjl24xo

thats amazing business from BVB.  They got one decent season out of him, made a profit, on a 31 year old player, and upgraded for cheaper with a younger and far more mobile player in Serhou Guirassy.

No idea how hell do at West Ham, I have no idea how they will play for Lopetegui. But Füllkrug is slow, doesn't do build up play, but maybe I guess a good bench option or simply a good option if they spam crosses into the box. He has scored a decent amount over his career in that role!
Logged

Offline JackWard33

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,280
  • President of the Harry Wilson fanclub
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #22854 on: Yesterday at 02:25:06 pm »
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on Yesterday at 12:37:33 pm
West Ham agree to pay £27m for Fullkrug  who turns 32 in February
https://www.bbc.com/sport/football/articles/crglg4xj499o

And Dortmund loaning Yan Couto with a £25m buy obligation
https://www.bbc.com/sport/football/articles/c4ng1rjl24xo

Of course no one is dumb enough to buy from major championships anymore

West ham : hold my beer .
Logged

Offline disgraced cake

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,319
  • Seis Veces
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #22855 on: Yesterday at 02:33:33 pm »
West Ham's striker success % must be the worst in Europe by an absolute mile. When was the last time they had one who scored a respectable amount throughout the season? Fullkrug has only scored double figures in the top flight 3 times in his entire career, he's 31 and never played outside Germany. Can't help but feel he's scoring a mediocre 4 in 28 matches for West Ham.
Logged
Proud follower of the city's junior, and far more successful footballing side

Rome 1977
London 1978
Paris 1981
Rome 1984
Istanbul 2005
Madrid 2019

19 League Titles, 6 European Cups, 3 UEFA Cups, 8 FA Cups, 10 League Cups, 4 European Super Cups, World Champions 2019. We live the dream.

Online Boaty McBoatface

  • Custom Title McCustomtitleface
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,921
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #22856 on: Yesterday at 02:37:44 pm »
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on Yesterday at 12:37:33 pm
West Ham agree to pay £27m for Fullkrug  who turns 32 in February
https://www.bbc.com/sport/football/articles/crglg4xj499o
Antonio will still be their first choice striker at the end of the season ;D
Logged

Offline thaddeus

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,453
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #22857 on: Yesterday at 06:52:42 pm »
Quote from: decosabute on Yesterday at 09:21:46 am
So Newcastle barely made PSR obligations and then almost immediately move to spunk £65m on a centre back? I know that fees received and fees paid obviously aren't the same in terms of accounting, but makes me wonder if they might still let Gordon go.
Remember when sad face Howe was pretending they'd have to sell Guimaraes or Isak?   ::)
Logged

Offline Phineus

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,333
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #22858 on: Yesterday at 08:13:50 pm »
Summerville confirmed for West Ham.

Really curious how hell get on in Prem.
Logged

Offline JasonF

  • Frenkie says "Ilaix, don't do it"
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,996
    • Funny T-Shirts
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #22859 on: Yesterday at 08:24:43 pm »
Quote from: Phineus on Yesterday at 08:13:50 pm
Summerville confirmed for West Ham.

Really curious how hell get on in Prem.

He's obviously a young lad and can improve, but he's had 2 seasons in the Premier League already, scoring 4 goals (and 2 assists) in 34 games.
Logged

Offline Phineus

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,333
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #22860 on: Yesterday at 08:27:23 pm »
Quote from: JasonF on Yesterday at 08:24:43 pm
He's obviously a young lad and can improve, but he's had 2 seasons in the Premier League already, scoring 4 goals (and 2 assists) in 34 games.

I dont think development is that linear. Hes coming off the back off been the best player in championship playing consistently week on week, so lets see.
Logged

Offline Crouch Potato

  • Srofa spud!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,145
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #22861 on: Yesterday at 08:29:47 pm »
Quote from: JasonF on Yesterday at 08:24:43 pm
He's obviously a young lad and can improve, but he's had 2 seasons in the Premier League already, scoring 4 goals (and 2 assists) in 34 games.

Pretty sure he has improved quite a lot since then to be honest, as he's still only 22, i'd be surprised if he flops.

I watched quite a few Championship games last season and whenever Leeds played he was nearly always a candidate for MoM.

Would be interesting to find out how many people on here have ever even seen players they slag off play a game.
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 08:34:53 pm by Crouch Potato »
Logged

Offline zero zero

  • Karma's a bitch. Innit.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,795
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #22862 on: Yesterday at 08:59:07 pm »
Quote from: Crouch Potato on Yesterday at 08:29:47 pm
Would be interesting to find out how many people on here have ever even seen players they slag off play a game.
I watched a game. It was the biggest game of his season. When he wasn't MIA he was atrocious.
Logged

Offline JasonF

  • Frenkie says "Ilaix, don't do it"
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,996
    • Funny T-Shirts
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #22863 on: Yesterday at 09:16:23 pm »
Quote from: Crouch Potato on Yesterday at 08:29:47 pm
Pretty sure he has improved quite a lot since then to be honest, as he's still only 22, i'd be surprised if he flops.

I watched quite a few Championship games last season and whenever Leeds played he was nearly always a candidate for MoM.

Would be interesting to find out how many people on here have ever even seen players they slag off play a game.

Would be interested to hear which part of what I said you took as slagging him off?

The poster I replied to said they were curious to see how Summerville would get on in the prem. I was just commenting that he'd already played in the prem, with some statistics that obviously weren't very flattering but I did caveat it with the fact he was very young and young players can improve.

He's had a good season in the championship and it will be interesting to see if that translates to the prem now he's older but I was just pointing out he's played there before.
Logged

Offline Crouch Potato

  • Srofa spud!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,145
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #22864 on: Yesterday at 10:00:05 pm »
Ok, ok, no need to get offended, wasn't specifically slagging you off.   :P
Logged

Online MBL?

  • England Rugby Union's biggest fan. Accepts nothing smaller than 6.5 you know......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,358
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #22865 on: Today at 04:07:35 am »
One of my best mates is a Leeds fan. Fairly negative about them in general, I asked him about Summerville and it wasn't as positive as I would have hoped. Basically said he was decent or very good but no platitudes. That makes me not want him. If we are getting a championship player they have to be an absolute standout in my mind.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 567 568 569 570 571 [572]   Go Up
« previous next »
 