So Newcastle barely made PSR obligations and then almost immediately move to spunk £65m on a centre back? I know that fees received and fees paid obviously aren't the same in terms of accounting, but makes me wonder if they might still let Gordon go.



PSR is a rolling three-year window isnt it, where you cant let your losses exceed a certain amount. I know this summer they still had an Ashley year on the books which was the main issue. Not sure if thats the case next year? Broadly speaking though they should be moving towards a healthier PSR situation and with bigger sponsorship deals (legit or not) theyll be able to spend more and more.At the same time its true a big sale would help them but its about helping them spend big, not just keep the books balanced.