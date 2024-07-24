Fuckin hell, the lad hasn't played for two years. Ridiculous fee.



Smith Rowe was Arsenal's main asset 2 years ago and has played over 100 games for the club, so he's not just some random squad filler. I remember Chelsea were in for him last year and Arsenal fans were up in arms that they might sell him.Odegaard becoming their key player and captain has taken him out the team really and Arteta has kept a settled side. He still made 13 PL appearances last season and 12 the year before in an injury hit season (even if not a great deal of minutes).Considering he's English as well, I wouldn't say the price is that outlandish. He hit double figures in PL goals as recently as 21/22 for Arsenal.If you want to talk about Arsenal rinsing anyone it'd be what Everton paid for Iwobi. And Fulham spending 22 million on him last year was bad enough considering how shite he was for them.