« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 564 565 566 567 568 [569]   Go Down

Author Topic: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD  (Read 1841646 times)

Offline thaddeus

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,331
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #22720 on: Yesterday at 10:45:02 am »
Quote from: Redknight60 on Yesterday at 08:08:25 am
Until they change the rules.
That does seem to be what they're banking on.

Plan A: the signings work out really well and they make a profit with which they can invest into the next batch
Plan B: put pressure on the governing bodies to change the rules
Plan C: sell club infrastructure to another arm of the parent company
Plan D: collude with other overspending clubs to swap homegrown players at inflated fees

For some clubs I think plan B is actually their plan A as they don't really have any interest in financial returns on their investments (Man City and Newcastle, primarily).

This has been the shabbiest transfer window I can remember and we've not even had the late-window glut of transfers to Saudi Arabia yet.
Logged

Offline Kopenhagen

  • Ban hammer of Damocles poised to drop if Everton finish fourth.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,625
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #22721 on: Yesterday at 02:00:14 pm »
Quote from: elsewhere on Yesterday at 09:59:37 am
just how the hell Juve got Khéphren Thuram for ıonly 20M ffs? Weren't we linked with him whole summer last year?

His contract was expiring in 2025.

Logged
"There is no final victory, just as there is no final defeat. There is just the same battle to be fought over and over again."

Offline newterp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,228
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #22722 on: Today at 03:15:17 am »
de Bruyne will be a star in Saudi  ::)


(regardless of his injuries - it's a loss for Abu Dhabi for sure)
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 564 565 566 567 568 [569]   Go Up
« previous next »
 