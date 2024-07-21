« previous next »
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #22680 on: July 21, 2024, 11:22:14 am
There's not a chance Ortega will be City's number one. He's 32 later in the year and has played 9 league games for them in two seasons, most of his career has been in Germany's 2nd division.

Ederson has been very good for them as well. I know some are less keen on him and he has had bad moments but on the whole he's been one of the best keepers in recent years.

Musiala or Wirtz will obviously be his replacement, both would be tremendous signings unfortunately. If it's Wirtz ideally another long term injury is due.
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #22681 on: July 21, 2024, 11:30:53 am
https://x.com/City_Xtra/status/1808766954833899871
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #22682 on: July 21, 2024, 11:34:07 am
I'll believe that when I see it. Remember Danny Ward being the new number one before Alisson came!

He's certainly not an elite keeper but the defence matters too. I don't think Raya at Arsenal is the type who wins you big trophies but he did win the golden glove. Just hope we can keep Alisson the rest of his career.
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #22683 on: July 21, 2024, 11:40:31 am
What we betting some money goes from Dubai to Saudi behind closed doors and the transfer fee's for those two are suddenly seeing City receive massive amounts.
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #22684 on: July 21, 2024, 11:41:17 am
Thought Ederson was off cos the team (no idea not arsed) bought Bento the Brazilian lad
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #22685 on: July 21, 2024, 12:02:07 pm
Saudi (the country) want him, not necessarily a specific club.

https://x.com/FabrizioRomano/status/1814946415505747990
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #22686 on: July 21, 2024, 12:16:44 pm
Wirtz I understood was for sure staying one more year, and Musiala wouldn't be an easy purchase himself I would imagine.

Maybe this is the reason for some of the talk of Olmo - a good signing but also not one so good that you can't replace him with Wirtz next year

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #22687 on: July 21, 2024, 12:41:00 pm
Ortega is miles ahead of Ward though! Like levels above.

Ortega was a really good goalie at Bielefeld, and when he went to Abu Dhabi, laods whre very dissapointed in him taking the big money to warm a bench there. But I guess hes waited it out and now may get his chance.

He may not have the football ability of Ederson, but hes likely a better goalie.
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #22688 on: July 21, 2024, 12:43:14 pm
Do they not just give Foden or B.Silva that starting spot? Think they'd be better buying another forward/winger type to improve on what they have there
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #22689 on: July 21, 2024, 12:45:10 pm
Italian media suggesting Napoli are hoping PSG can complete a deal for Osimhen this week. Napoli want at least 100m. Corriere dello Sport reckons Napoli want to pay 25m including all add-ons for Lukaku. Chelsea want more, but you have to think the market for Lukaku is so limited, it would be difficult for them to extract much more.
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #22690 on: July 21, 2024, 12:52:17 pm
They can even choose not to spend the funds freed up. Savio has been signed for the wing and Foden can play a more prominent role.
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #22691 on: July 21, 2024, 12:52:54 pm
Conte is Lukaku's biggest fan LOL
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #22692 on: July 21, 2024, 01:25:18 pm
Ten Hang saying they now need to sell to buy, cant say based on that theyve done enough business to move up the league.
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #22693 on: July 21, 2024, 01:28:11 pm
The L'equipe article talked about them needing to shift a few. They mentioned Mctominay and Casemiro.
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #22694 on: July 21, 2024, 02:01:24 pm
Not surprising. There have been multiple reports in the past week that they have PSR issues. They seemed to have a similar issue last season. They signed Mount and Onana in July, but then spent the back half of the window trying to unsuccessfully offload McTominay and Maguire to make more signings.
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #22695 on: July 21, 2024, 02:16:30 pm
they've put themselves into an hilarious bargaining position

random club who wants a journeyman casemiro: 'we'd maybe be interested, would you let us have him cheap so we can afford his wages'
man utd: 'no, want a decent fee'
other club: 'ok see you at the end of August when you get desperate to improve your squad, and will take less money'
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #22696 on: July 21, 2024, 05:40:11 pm
Kevin De Bruyne has agreed personal terms with Al-Ittihad, with Manchester City willing to sell according to reports.

Smart by City, considering he's had two awful hamstring injuries and, frankly, hasn't looked in very good shape for a while.
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #22697 on: July 21, 2024, 05:59:59 pm
Fair play to him. Obviously needs the extra money.
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #22698 on: July 21, 2024, 06:45:02 pm
I'd imagine he was already on double that at City when you factor in the offshore/off-the-books stuff. Not once was he linked away (just like Aguero before him) during his good years. They absolutely stuff gold in these players' mouths so that they're always willing to stick it out. Bernardo is another one - linked away seemingly every summer, and yet always decides to commit. I wonder why that is.

It's only now when De Bruyne is getting old that they're willing to let him walk.
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #22699 on: July 21, 2024, 06:54:37 pm
I think the problem is that it'll probably be a Saudi club who comes in for Casemiro. Although it still won't be a huge fee - Fabinho got us £40m, but he was 2-3 years younger and nothing like as injury prone - they'll probably get more for him than any normal, sane club would pay.
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #22700 on: July 21, 2024, 11:32:26 pm
Agreed, he was declining so its good business to sell him.
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #22701 on: Yesterday at 04:05:54 am
De Bruyne will spend a quarter of his wages on Sun Block in Saudi.
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #22702 on: Yesterday at 07:58:16 am
Deal not done according to radio this morning and could be next summer?
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #22703 on: Yesterday at 09:47:33 am
Gave me a chuckle on a Monday morning thanks buddy
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #22704 on: Yesterday at 03:57:08 pm
 ;D
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #22705 on: Today at 07:57:16 am
City only ever sell players on their terms, depends if Guardiola wants him to stay the extra year.
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #22706 on: Today at 09:28:07 am
Yep. Bernardo Silva has been trying to get out for 3 seasons now and still nothing. Alvarez wants out too but probably won't go.

Incredible how they manage to keep all these players happy whilst also doing everything above board at all times.
