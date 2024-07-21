There's not a chance Ortega will be City's number one. He's 32 later in the year and has played 9 league games for them in two seasons, most of his career has been in Germany's 2nd division.Ederson has been very good for them as well. I know some are less keen on him and he has had bad moments but on the whole he's been one of the best keepers in recent years.Musiala or Wirtz will obviously be his replacement, both would be tremendous signings unfortunately. If it's Wirtz ideally another long term injury is due.
https://x.com/City_Xtra/status/1808766954833899871
Losing Ederson and De Bruyne in one window weakens them for sure.
I'm telling you, Bowie died and it's all gone to fuck.
Thought Ederson was off cos the team (no idea not arsed) bought Bento the Brazilian lad
I'll believe that when I see it. Remember Danny Ward being the new number one before Alisson came!He's certainly not an elite keeper but the defence matters too. I don't think Raya at Arsenal is the type who wins you big trophies but he did win the golden glove. Just hope we can keep Alisson the rest of his career.
Do they not just give Foden or B.Silva that starting spot? Think they'd be better buying another forward/winger type to improve on what they have there
Italian media suggesting Napoli are hoping PSG can complete a deal for Osimhen this week. Napoli want at least 100m. Corriere dello Sport reckons Napoli want to pay 25m including all add-ons for Lukaku. Chelsea want more, but you have to think the market for Lukaku is so limited, it would be difficult for them to extract much more.
Ten Hang saying they now need to sell to buy, cant say based on that theyve done enough business to move up the league.
The L'equipe article talked about them needing to shift a few. They mentioned Mctominay and Casemiro.
Kevin De Bruyne has agreed personal terms with Al-Ittihad, with Manchester City willing to sell according to reports.Smart by City, considering he's had two awful hamstring injuries and, frankly, hasn't looked in very good shape for a while.
Al-Ittihad will more than likely double his current £400k pw salary.Man City will break the PL record to replace him.
they've put themselves into an hilarious bargaining positionrandom club who wants a journeyman casemiro: 'we'd maybe be interested, would you let us have him cheap so we can afford his wages'man utd: 'no, want a decent fee'other club: 'ok see you at the end of August when you get desperate to improve your squad, and will take less money'
De Bruyne will spend a quarter of his wages on Sun Block in Saudi.
Deal not done according to radio this morning and could be next summer?
