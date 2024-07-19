« previous next »
Offline rafathegaffa83

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #22640 on: July 19, 2024, 02:14:26 pm »
Sky Sports Italia saying Everton have reached an agreement with Napoli to loan Jesper Lindstrom with an option to buy. Personal terms still not agreed with the player though
https://football-italia.net/napoli-accept-everton-lindstrom-personal-terms/
Offline Agent99

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #22641 on: July 19, 2024, 05:05:12 pm »
Another Mendes client. Motherfucker can't stop!

Quote
@afcstuff

🚨 Arsenal have held preliminary talks with Pedro Netos agent this week & the player has made it clear he is prioritising a move to Arsenal. The club view Neto as a potentially great addition to their forward line & have been told £50m would secure the deal. [@FrazFletcher]
Offline Simplexity

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #22642 on: July 19, 2024, 05:17:40 pm »
Quote from: Draex on July 19, 2024, 01:58:31 pm
Every signing is a risk, the more you pay the greater the risk is as, especially on youth as there are no garauntees they fulfill the potential.

The risk for Utd is much higher because they are bringing him in to be a starting player (thats been confirmed in the media), that adds so much additional pressure. Compared to us or Real where he'd come in as a 3/th choice so he can grow into the club and role which is typical for an 18 year old.

Varane was still a quality defender, yes he needed his minutes managed but I would have seen Varane and Yoro as a good base (rotating with eachother), rather than Yoro replacing Varane. Need to remember Maguire isn't rated and Martinez has had some injuries.

Getting rid of Varane was the best thing they have done in a while. If United wants to get back to being a serious force they must rid themselves of players who are there on past glories on another team who just treats it like a retirement tour. I hate to say it, but it seems like there is a whiff of competency over there now which has not been there for a while.
Online koptommy93

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #22643 on: July 19, 2024, 06:49:03 pm »
Quote from: Agent99 on July 19, 2024, 05:05:12 pm
Another Mendes client. Motherfucker can't stop!

£50m would be insane given his injury record
Offline RyanBabel19

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #22644 on: July 19, 2024, 07:47:38 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed ... on July 19, 2024, 01:41:27 am
They are all decent players, but I don't see how they make them a top 4 team next season, and the Mancs are paying serious money for them. They would make their squad deeper for the Europa League, but that is hardly Mancs' biggest problem ...

Oh they likely wont get top 4 but the signings help. They've needed a decent DM and CB for some time
Offline PeterTheRed ...

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #22645 on: July 19, 2024, 10:26:19 pm »
Quote from: RyanBabel19 on July 19, 2024, 07:47:38 pm
Oh they likely wont get top 4 but the signings help. They've needed a decent DM and CB for some time

They've spent a fortune on Casemiro and Lisandro just 2 years ago. They were supposed to take them back to the top. It is post Ferguson Man Utd. I don't know why is anyone worried about them ...
Offline RyanBabel19

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #22646 on: July 19, 2024, 10:54:23 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed ... on July 19, 2024, 10:26:19 pm
They've spent a fortune on Casemiro and Lisandro just 2 years ago. They were supposed to take them back to the top. It is post Ferguson Man Utd. I don't know why is anyone worried about them ...
That's kind of my point.

I'm definitely not worried about them, they're still shite! Would prefer they didn't start signing actual decent players though
Offline AmanShah21

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #22647 on: Yesterday at 04:00:14 am »
Quote from: decosabute on July 18, 2024, 09:11:50 pm
Fee of guaranteed £52m rising to £59m. Absolute shitload to pay for someone so unproven, who also only had a year left on their deal.

He might end up being a great player for them, but there's also a decent chance he could disappoint. It also smacks of overpaying to compete for sought after players. That strategy hasn't worked for them for a long time.

And if it does go well, I also think the shouts of him spending a year or two there, and then agitating for (or even having a clause for) a move to Madrid are probably spot on.

He looks a good prospect but he only has one full season under his belt with about 50 or so senior appearances. I am sure we were interested but at that price, its too big a gamble on a player that is still early in development. We already have a lot of very young players that we are developing in the first team, so spending 60 million quid on another project player makes no sense. For that kind of money we should be getting someone who is a proper starting XI option from the get go.

Could turn out to be a great player but for that price, its not a good deal for what we need right now.
Offline MD1990

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #22648 on: Yesterday at 08:04:53 am »
https://x.com/FabrizioRomano/status/1814556345770910090

Quote
Bayer Leverkusen are advancing in talks to sign Joel Matip as new centre back on free transfer.

After leaving Liverpool, Matip received several approaches and Leverkusen are really keen.

Talks underway, as interest is concrete as reported by
@Plettigoal
 
@berger_pj
.

very smart move from Leverkusen
Offline Knight

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #22649 on: Yesterday at 09:22:58 am »
Quote from: MD1990 on Yesterday at 08:04:53 am
https://x.com/FabrizioRomano/status/1814556345770910090

very smart move from Leverkusen

I dunno, hes always been fragile. Hes coming off the back of a major injury. Hes in his 30s. Risky.
Offline LovelyCushionedHeader

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #22650 on: Yesterday at 10:30:36 am »
Quote from: Knight on Yesterday at 09:22:58 am
I dunno, hes always been fragile. Hes coming off the back of a major injury. Hes in his 30s. Risky.

Yeah if we signed a 32 year old CB coming off an ACL I don't think we'd be calling it a smart move!
Offline amir87

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #22651 on: Yesterday at 10:36:51 am »
Quote from: Knight on Yesterday at 09:22:58 am
I dunno, hes always been fragile. Hes coming off the back of a major injury. Hes in his 30s. Risky.

On a free though and I cant imagine his wages will be astronomical either.

Leverkusen arent mega rich either so picking up a player that is evidently fantastic in the dressing room and comes with plenty of champions league experience cant be a bad thing.
Online clinical

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #22652 on: Yesterday at 11:21:22 am »
Calafiori to Arsenal pretty much done according to Ornstein
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #22653 on: Yesterday at 11:30:11 am »
Amazing signing for Arsenal unfortunately, wouldve been ideal for us.
Online clinical

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #22654 on: Yesterday at 12:16:21 pm »
Quote from: Shepnois on Yesterday at 11:30:11 am
Amazing signing for Arsenal unfortunately, wouldve been ideal for us.

If we carry on with Trent inverting I agree. There's others out there though. But £42m and £60k a week wages seems a bargain
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #22655 on: Yesterday at 12:33:08 pm »
Quote from: clinical on Yesterday at 11:21:22 am
Calafiori to Arsenal pretty much done according to Ornstein

I have no doubt we went after him and I think he's a bigger missed opportunity than Yoro. I'll be interested to see how he adapts in the PL.
Online clinical

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #22656 on: Yesterday at 12:41:34 pm »
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on Yesterday at 12:33:08 pm
I have no doubt we went after him and I think he's a bigger missed opportunity than Yoro. I'll be interested to see how he adapts in the PL.

Don't think we went after him at all. Was always Arsenal and Chelsea.

See the fee is 40m +5m add-ons what a bargain.
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #22657 on: Yesterday at 12:41:49 pm »
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on Yesterday at 12:33:08 pm
I have no doubt we went after him and I think he's a bigger missed opportunity than Yoro. I'll be interested to see how he adapts in the PL.

Arsenal defence looking pretty good on paper with plenty of mileage left on them.They could get rid of a few even like Zinchenko who's looked a defensive liability.
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #22658 on: Yesterday at 12:56:43 pm »
Can't wait for Edwards to get his laptop back from PC World....
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #22659 on: Yesterday at 12:58:08 pm »
Arsenal strengthening from an already strong position. Exactly what you're supposed to do. They'll be there or there abouts again.
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #22660 on: Yesterday at 01:16:17 pm »
Quote from: clinical on Yesterday at 12:16:21 pm
If we carry on with Trent inverting I agree. There's others out there though. But £42m and £60k a week wages seems a bargain
Romano is/was reporting his wage at basically double that

https://x.com/FabrizioRomano/status/1809939330909057336?t=LcFEwd7csKSVHNi9HQLIQQ&s=19
Online clinical

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #22661 on: Yesterday at 01:21:41 pm »
Quote from: Chris~ on Yesterday at 01:16:17 pm
Romano is/was reporting his wage at basically double that

https://x.com/FabrizioRomano/status/1809939330909057336?t=LcFEwd7csKSVHNi9HQLIQQ&s=19

Ah I see he said net wages. Weird way to say it.
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #22662 on: Yesterday at 01:24:31 pm »
Quote from: clinical on Yesterday at 01:21:41 pm
Ah I see he said net wages. Weird way to say it.
I'm guessing he's just lifted in from Italian reports who'd have done it like that so no idea how genuine it is to be honest
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #22663 on: Yesterday at 04:01:36 pm »
Quote from: DiggerJohn on July 19, 2024, 10:56:17 am
So too summerise silly Man Utd don't know what they are doing. But clever Liverpool we do.

You seen Ugarte play at the Copa?

There is a reason they play long balls from the back the majority of the time (Uruguay)

Quote from: Chris~ on Yesterday at 01:24:31 pm
I'm guessing he's just lifted in from Italian reports who'd have done it like that so no idea how genuine it is to be honest

For some reason like Chris has said, the Italians always report net salary not gross. No idea why though.
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #22664 on: Yesterday at 05:39:01 pm »
Quote from: clinical on Yesterday at 11:21:22 am
Calafiori to Arsenal pretty much done according to Ornstein

That stings, specially at the prices quoted, looks like a bargain.

Our rivals are signing elite young talent (albeit United overpaying for it). Cant say I am not a little concerned by it.
Offline decosabute

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #22665 on: Yesterday at 06:53:34 pm »
Quote from: masher on Yesterday at 05:39:01 pm
That stings, specially at the prices quoted, looks like a bargain.

Our rivals are signing elite young talent (albeit United overpaying for it). Cant say I am not a little concerned by it.

It is a little bit annoying.
Generally, I trust our people and structure to do the right things for the long term, and we seem to think having a very quiet window might be the smarter play this time. But deals like Calafiori show that there is value out there.

And we've seen that doing nothing can sometimes be astute, and sometimes negligent. It can be just as much of a risk to stand still as to pull the trigger on a big deal.
Offline masher

« Reply #22666 on: Yesterday at 09:21:16 pm »
Quote from: decosabute on Yesterday at 06:53:34 pm
It is a little bit annoying.
Generally, I trust our people and structure to do the right things for the long term, and we seem to think having a very quiet window might be the smarter play this time. But deals like Calafiori show that there is value out there.

And we've seen that doing nothing can sometimes be astute, and sometimes negligent. It can be just as much of a risk to stand still as to pull the trigger on a big deal.

Couldnt agree more.
Online CraigDS

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #22667 on: Yesterday at 11:36:34 pm »
Quote from: masher on Yesterday at 05:39:01 pm
That stings, specially at the prices quoted, looks like a bargain.

Our rivals are signing elite young talent (albeit United overpaying for it). Cant say I am not a little concerned by it.

Did you know of him prior to our link to him during the Euros?
Offline masher

« Reply #22668 on: Today at 12:13:19 am »
Quote from: CraigDS on Yesterday at 11:36:34 pm
Did you know of him prior to our link to him during the Euros?

I did not, but he impressed in Euros and after links with Liverpool I looked up his stats and read a little about the season he has had with Bologna. Are you suggesting he isnt an elite talent?
Online CraigDS

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #22669 on: Today at 12:15:14 am »
Quote from: masher on Today at 12:13:19 am
I did not, but he impressed in Euros and after links with Liverpool I looked up his stats and read a little about the season he has had with Bologna. Are you suggesting he isnt an elite talent?

Tbf I know little about him. Just weird how many hadnt even heard of him at all yet are suddenly gutted to be missing out on him.
Offline masher

« Reply #22670 on: Today at 12:21:35 am »
Quote from: CraigDS on Today at 12:15:14 am
Tbf I know little about him. Just weird how many hadnt even heard of him at all yet are suddenly gutted to be missing out on him.

Wont say I am gutted at missing out on him rather more concerned that our rivals are signing elite talent. I wouldnt care if Juve had signed him up. Hopefully they all turn out to be shit.
Offline IgorBobbins

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #22671 on: Today at 12:23:29 am »
Quote from: CraigDS on Today at 12:15:14 am
Tbf I know little about him. Just weird how many hadnt even heard of him at all yet are suddenly gutted to be missing out on him.
Why does every single opinion on here - even one as mild and uncontroversial as expressing slight disappointment that weve missed out on a player the poster quite likes - have to be countered?  ;D   It gets quite wearing. (not aimed personally at you, Craig.  I guess Im just a bit tired of this forum at the moment)
Offline PeterTheRed ...

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #22672 on: Today at 12:36:48 am »
Quote from: masher on Yesterday at 05:39:01 pm
That stings, specially at the prices quoted, looks like a bargain.

Our rivals are signing elite young talent (albeit United overpaying for it). Cant say I am not a little concerned by it.

Man Utd and Arsenal are signing players with one good season in their careers so far. Zirkzee was a 1 in 4 striker in the Serie A, Yoro has less than 60 senior games under his belt, and Calafiori was still at FC Basel 10 months ago. They might all turn out to be very good players, bit at the moment they are very much raw projects ...
Online CraigDS

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #22673 on: Today at 12:40:13 am »
Quote from: IgorBobbins on Today at 12:23:29 am
Why does every single opinion on here - even one as mild and uncontroversial as expressing slight disappointment that weve missed out on a player the poster quite likes - have to be countered?  ;D   It gets quite wearing. (not aimed personally at you, Craig.  I guess Im just a bit tired of this forum at the moment)

Haha, nah I get you. And I guess my own tiredness of the same shite has ended up with me making such a post myself, and tbf to who I replied to their reply back was totally fair.

Im prob more aiming at the ones who have never heard of them, dont do more than watch a Moyes special YouTube video, and then moan how weve missed out.
Offline bird_lfc

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #22674 on: Today at 09:17:38 am »
Nice to see the back of De Bruyne.
Online BarryCrocker

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #22675 on: Today at 09:59:14 am »
Quote from: bird_lfc on Today at 09:17:38 am
Nice to see the back of De Bruyne.

Al-Ittihad will more than likely double his current £400k pw salary.

Man City will break the PL record to replace him.
