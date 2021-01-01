Ah yeah, it's a fair point generally.



But this isn't a really known commodity. He's an 18 year old centre back who has one season as a starter in Ligue 1. The odds are probably better that he'll be really good, but he might not end up being that.



Its one thing to pay double to beat Madrid if it's someone you know is going to pan out. I don't think you can know that in this case.



I get that and like I said in the other thread, I am not bothered we missed out on Yoro. Hard to get excited over a pretty much unknown youngster.But it does raise a question over the fact that there are very few secrets in football. We obviously had a stats nerd advantage, but now other sides have caught up. If we are in a position though where we want the same player as Madrid, its a bit galling to always accept we will lose that battle.At some point we have to be willing to throw our weight around a bit more. I know some people would say we would do that if we wanted a player really badly, but we have the full spectrum of losses and almost losses of players to Madrid, from youngsters like Yoro, to a more proven Monaco lad, to a world class performer like Bellingham.