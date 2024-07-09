Leicester look to be planning for a relegation season. Caleb Okoli (from Atalanta, on loan at relegated Frosinone last season) the latest signing, joining Michael Golding (Chelsea youth player) and Bobby Decordova-Reid (Fulham).
The amount and quality of players they've lost since they pushed for top four a few seasons ago is bit reminiscent of Ridsdale's Leeds. Fofana, Schmeichel, Maddison, Barnes, Castagne, Tielemans, Soyuncu, Perez, Amartey, Evans, Dewsbury-Hall, Ndidi, Iheanacho and Praet. That's a whole team and a bit!