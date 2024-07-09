



Marseille mayor Benoit Payan has this to say about the idea of Greenwod playing for Marseille:"Greenwood's behaviour is unspeakable, unacceptable. Hitting his wife... I saw images that deeply shocked me. Attacking his wife in this way is unworthy of a man and I believe he cannot have a place in this team.""The values ​​of Marseille and the values ​​of Olympique de Marseille are anything but that. It's anything but racism, anti-Semitism. It's anything but... can you imagine, violence against women? Do you realise that? And he wants to play for Olympique de Marseille, Greenwood? It's a disgrace.""I will ask the president of Olympique de Marseille not to recruit Greenwood. I don't want my club to be covered in the shame of someone who hits his wife. I don't want my club to be covered in the ashes of someone who hits his wife like that. It's not acceptable.