Author Topic: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD  (Read 1820357 times)

Offline dutchkop

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #22520 on: July 9, 2024, 01:50:00 pm »
Quote from: MD1990 on July  9, 2024, 12:38:51 pm
Ipswich showing good ambition
wont be that easy first game of the season

They never are. first few games against newly promoted teams are like away cup ties. promoted teams have nothing to lose, and unknown in setup & tactics.
Online Caston

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #22521 on: July 9, 2024, 02:20:07 pm »
United agreed a fee with Lille for Yoro. But sounds like he is waiting for Madrid who dont want to overpay
Online newterp

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #22522 on: July 9, 2024, 02:21:37 pm »
Quote from: BarryCrocker on July  7, 2024, 01:18:56 pm
Going to play him up front with Antony so they've got everything from A-Z in their arsenal.
united or arsenal?
Offline Agent99

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #22523 on: July 9, 2024, 07:10:21 pm »
Quote
Fabrizio Romano
@FabrizioRomano

Olympique Marseille official proposal for Mason Greenwood revealed on Monday is worth 30m plus big sell-on clause.

Future sale percentage considered crucial by Man Utd, it can be around 40/50% with final round of talks now ongoing.
Offline Dim Glas

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #22524 on: July 9, 2024, 08:03:53 pm »
Quote from: Agent99 on July  9, 2024, 07:10:21 pm


Marseille mayor Benoit Payan has this to say about the idea of Greenwod playing for Marseille:

 "Greenwood's behaviour is unspeakable, unacceptable. Hitting his wife... I saw images that deeply shocked me. Attacking his wife in this way is unworthy of a man and I believe he cannot have a place in this team."

"The values ​​of Marseille and the values ​​of Olympique de Marseille are anything but that. It's anything but racism, anti-Semitism. It's anything but... can you imagine, violence against women? Do you realise that? And he wants to play for Olympique de Marseille, Greenwood? It's a disgrace."

"I will ask the president of Olympique de Marseille not to recruit Greenwood. I don't want my club to be covered in the shame of someone who hits his wife. I don't want my club to be covered in the ashes of someone who hits his wife like that. It's not acceptable.

Offline Garlic Red

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #22525 on: July 9, 2024, 11:55:14 pm »
Quote from: Agent99 on July  9, 2024, 07:10:21 pm


There was a point I was genuinely worried about him. As a forward prospect he looked like he had bag fulls of talent and the type of attitude that wouldve dominated their attack in a way Rashford simply never will. Im sure theyll say that the emergence of Mainoo, Garnacho and probably Lacey in the next couple of years will soften the blow, but they must be wounded that they managed to produce one with serious attacking gifts and he flushed it down the drain. The United fans I know still talk about Ravel Morrison as one of their great what ifs, this one might take some topping for a while.
Offline Stockholm Syndrome

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #22526 on: July 10, 2024, 11:08:03 am »
Quote from: Dim Glas on July  9, 2024, 08:03:53 pm
Marseille mayor Benoit Payan has this to say about the idea of Greenwod playing for Marseille:

 "Greenwood's behaviour is unspeakable, unacceptable. Hitting his wife... I saw images that deeply shocked me. Attacking his wife in this way is unworthy of a man and I believe he cannot have a place in this team."

"The values ​​of Marseille and the values ​​of Olympique de Marseille are anything but that. It's anything but racism, anti-Semitism. It's anything but... can you imagine, violence against women? Do you realise that? And he wants to play for Olympique de Marseille, Greenwood? It's a disgrace."

"I will ask the president of Olympique de Marseille not to recruit Greenwood. I don't want my club to be covered in the shame of someone who hits his wife. I don't want my club to be covered in the ashes of someone who hits his wife like that. It's not acceptable.

Compare that response to De Zerbi's response as Marseilles manager

Quote
🔵⚪️ De Zerbi on Greenwood deal: For sure Masons a world-class player.

I dont know his background. No matter the player once they sign here, they become like my children. I protect them, always.

https://x.com/FabrizioRomano/status/1810689621107302452?t=-qhHDwGFCdH-V5fTfPXgig&s=19
Offline thaddeus

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #22527 on: July 10, 2024, 11:11:34 am »
30m plus 40/50% sell-on clause for a player with only 12 months left on his contract is a bit of a mad one.  He's consistently been a one goal in four games player and he's a horrible prick.

In some ways I'd like to see interventions like those from Benoit Payan with every club he's linked with.  All that will result in though is Greenwood raking in a massive contract as a free agent next summer.
Offline thaddeus

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #22528 on: July 10, 2024, 11:20:20 am »
Leicester look to be planning for a relegation season.  Caleb Okoli (from Atalanta, on loan at relegated Frosinone last season) the latest signing, joining Michael Golding (Chelsea youth player) and Bobby Decordova-Reid (Fulham).

The amount and quality of players they've lost since they pushed for top four a few seasons ago is bit reminiscent of Ridsdale's Leeds.  Fofana, Schmeichel, Maddison, Barnes, Castagne, Tielemans, Soyuncu, Perez, Amartey, Evans, Dewsbury-Hall, Ndidi, Iheanacho and Praet.  That's a whole team and a bit!
Offline PeterTheRed ...

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #22529 on: July 10, 2024, 11:30:14 am »
Quote from: thaddeus on July 10, 2024, 11:20:20 am
Leicester look to be planning for a relegation season.  Caleb Okoli (from Atalanta, on loan at relegated Frosinone last season) the latest signing, joining Michael Golding (Chelsea youth player) and Bobby Decordova-Reid (Fulham).

The amount and quality of players they've lost since they pushed for top four a few seasons ago is bit reminiscent of Ridsdale's Leeds.  Fofana, Schmeichel, Maddison, Barnes, Castagne, Tielemans, Soyuncu, Perez, Amartey, Evans, Dewsbury-Hall, Ndidi, Iheanacho and Praet.  That's a whole team and a bit!

They still have a decent team, and will no doubt add few more players. I have a feeling that Cooper will keep them up ...
Offline thaddeus

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #22530 on: July 10, 2024, 02:40:49 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed ... on July 10, 2024, 11:30:14 am
They still have a decent team, and will no doubt add few more players. I have a feeling that Cooper will keep them up ...
If they make a steady start then maybe.  If they start poorly though then the Leicester fans will turn on Cooper in a heartbeat.  They soon turned on Brendan despite what he'd done for them - imagine how they'll treat a former Forest manager with no goodwill in the bank.

I saw they were linked with Matias Soule but they don't seem to have the funds to buy him.  It could just be that they're playing hardball with Juve though.
Offline Fortneef

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #22531 on: July 10, 2024, 03:40:40 pm »
Everyone has been linked with Soule. 
Online mullyred94

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #22532 on: July 10, 2024, 04:08:00 pm »
Quote from: thaddeus on July 10, 2024, 11:11:34 am
30m plus 40/50% sell-on clause for a player with only 12 months left on his contract is a bit of a mad one.  He's consistently been a one goal in four games player and he's a horrible prick.

In some ways I'd like to see interventions like those from Benoit Payan with every club he's linked with.  All that will result in though is Greenwood raking in a massive contract as a free agent next summer.

Isn't the first and won't be the last.

If you have talent they will sweep your demons under the rug.

Offline Kopenhagen

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #22533 on: July 10, 2024, 05:25:48 pm »
Quote from: thaddeus on July 10, 2024, 11:11:34 am
30m plus 40/50% sell-on clause for a player with only 12 months left on his contract is a bit of a mad one.  He's consistently been a one goal in four games player and he's a horrible prick.

In some ways I'd like to see interventions like those from Benoit Payan with every club he's linked with.  All that will result in though is Greenwood raking in a massive contract as a free agent next summer.

Yeah, that's highway robbery if United get that for him. Clueless business from OM.
Offline Coolie High

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #22534 on: July 10, 2024, 09:04:39 pm »
Hold on De Zerbi left Brighton? :o
Offline Boaty McBoatface

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #22535 on: July 10, 2024, 09:07:19 pm »
Quote from: Coolie High on July 10, 2024, 09:04:39 pm
Hold on De Zerbi left Brighton? :o
Do you get your news via carrier pigeon, or smoke signals? ;D
Online IgorBobbins

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #22536 on: July 11, 2024, 09:48:17 am »
Online Original

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #22537 on: July 11, 2024, 06:37:57 pm »
Zirkzee to united looking almost done 🤷
Offline Agent99

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #22538 on: July 11, 2024, 08:44:56 pm »
Moussa Diaby looks like he could be moving from Villa to Al-Ittihad for £50m.
Offline PeterTheRed ...

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #22539 on: July 11, 2024, 09:30:32 pm »
Quote from: Original on July 11, 2024, 06:37:57 pm
Zirkzee to united looking almost done 🤷

He will be a decent mid-table striker in the Premier League. Good signing for Man Utd ...
Offline thaddeus

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #22540 on: Yesterday at 09:51:12 am »
Quote from: Agent99 on July 11, 2024, 08:44:56 pm
Moussa Diaby looks like he could be moving from Villa to Al-Ittihad for £50m.
A sad move for him.  His international career has never quite taken off but that would surely be the death knell for it.

I'm sure he turned down a move to Saudi Arabia when he joined Villa.  I guess they've come back with an offer that's too good for Villa and the player to turn down.
Offline the_red_pill

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #22541 on: Yesterday at 10:12:23 am »
Quote from: Coolie High on July 10, 2024, 09:04:39 pm
Hold on De Zerbi left Brighton? :o
Hearing that now also.
Offline amir87

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #22542 on: Yesterday at 10:39:42 am »
Quote from: the_red_pill on Yesterday at 10:12:23 am
Hearing that now also.


Can see us going for him at some point whenever Jurgen leaves.
Offline Peabee

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #22543 on: Yesterday at 10:43:56 am »
Quote from: Coolie High on July 10, 2024, 09:04:39 pm
Hold on De Zerbi left Brighton? :o

Penalty to Watford.
Offline Kalito

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #22544 on: Yesterday at 11:20:26 am »
Quote from: amir87 on Yesterday at 10:39:42 am
Can see us going for him at some point whenever Jurgen leaves.
:D
Offline Asam

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #22545 on: Yesterday at 11:27:11 am »


Andre looks like joining Fulham as their replacement for Paulinha
Offline RedBlakey

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #22546 on: Yesterday at 12:57:57 pm »
Quote from: Peabee on Yesterday at 10:43:56 am
Penalty to Watford.

Ha, that's a blast from the past.
Online Crosby Nick

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #22547 on: Yesterday at 03:47:09 pm »
Quote from: Peabee on Yesterday at 10:43:56 am
Penalty to Watford.

Actually, theyre down to ten!
Offline Ray K

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #22548 on: Today at 11:00:47 am »
Ornstein:
 EXCLUSIVE: Aston Villa in process of finalising agreement with Everton to sign Amadou Onana. Deal worth ~£50m & personal terms in place on long-term contract. 22yo #EFC midfielder targeted by Unai Emery + keen to play for Spaniard & #AVFC @TheAthleticFC
Online So Howard Philips

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #22549 on: Today at 11:01:49 am »
Quote from: Ray K on Today at 11:00:47 am
Ornstein:
 EXCLUSIVE: Aston Villa in process of finalising agreement with Everton to sign Amadou Onana. Deal worth ~£50m & personal terms in place on long-term contract. 22yo #EFC midfielder targeted by Unai Emery + keen to play for Spaniard & #AVFC @TheAthleticFC

Well thats kept the lights on for a few months.
Offline Bennett

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #22550 on: Today at 11:03:20 am »
Good signing for Villa, but also a good sale for Everton. He's a luxury they can't afford right now.
Offline DelTrotter

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #22551 on: Today at 11:05:49 am »
Done great to get their money back annoyingly, he's shit though might improve under the better coaching at a bigger club

Orny gets some amount of scoops, hopefully we have one soon. (though for a much better player than this!)
Online disgraced cake

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #22552 on: Today at 11:48:44 am »
Was hoping Onana would be going to someone like Arsenal or Chelsea/United etc. He's one of those footballers I just don't get at all. Everton signed him for 30 million after one season in top flight football, 2/3rds of his appearances were off the bench. Now two seasons on he's not stood out in a crap team and someone buys him for 50 million. Even with Belgium he looks turd. What is he actually meant to be doing? Looks like he goes hiding a lot for me, Villa are weakening their midfield with him in and Douglas Luiz out.

Monchi after finally getting big money to work with seems ... underwhelming. Suppose they've done very well to be in the Champions League though. Even with Roma where they hated him he took them to a Champions League semi after losing Salah.

Villa seem to be doing a lot of business. Hopefully we follow and it's not just contract extensions.
Online gerrardisgod

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #22553 on: Today at 11:56:02 am »
Cant say any of Villas business has particularly impressed me, especially if Diaby goes. Brought in a load of potential (I genuinely dont know if the lads from Juve are rated, Dobbin and Onana are shite, only one with pedigree is Maatsen) and Ross Barkley, who garnered a bizarre reputation last season, off the back of a few decent performances for around a month in October/November and went missing the rest of it.
Online gerrardisgod

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #22554 on: Today at 11:57:27 am »
And they had some bizarre buyback clause on Cameron Archer!
Online disgraced cake

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #22555 on: Today at 12:06:20 pm »
Quote from: gerrardisgod on Today at 11:56:02 am
Cant say any of Villas business has particularly impressed me, especially if Diaby goes. Brought in a load of potential (I genuinely dont know if the lads from Juve are rated, Dobbin and Onana are shite, only one with pedigree is Maatsen) and Ross Barkley, who garnered a bizarre reputation last season, off the back of a few decent performances for around a month in October/November and went missing the rest of it.

Yeah, it looks underwhelming. Think they'll try and pack the squad with Europe again, the level is much higher this time though. Onana is not the type of signing that improves sides IMO, if he's Luiz's replacement they've gone backwards. Could be that they struggle next season (I said that twelve months ago though and they had a good season  ;D)
