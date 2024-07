It will be an interesting summer at Hull. I assumed they'd be going for promotion again when they appointed Tim Walter but selling their best two players isn't inspiring. That said, if they do get £35m for Greaves and Philogene then it gives Walter a bit of spending money.



Ipswich look to be building an entertaining team. They seem to lack a bit of top-flight experience - maybe they can tempt Milly to swap the south coast for the east coast.