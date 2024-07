Interesting signing for Bayern if they go back a year later and get him. Feels like a short term solution over the next few years over someone who will spend the next ten years in their side. It's probably what they need though given they'll want to become German champions again straight away. I've never been massively impressed while watching him, in fact he's one of them ones you always seem to catch on a bad day because a lot of the time I have seen him it looks like he can barely move. Just feels like one of those ones you see go for huge money and can't believe there aren't a number of really cheap alternatives.



I suppose his stats must speak for themselves. I can't imagine him ever making a difference in the business stage of the Champions League.