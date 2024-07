Can't believe he's belived Chelsea actually want him for Chelsea football club this season. He won't play a minute.



I went down a rabbit hole of clicking through Wiki pages last night after checking out the England Under 21 team that won the Toulon Tournament under Southgate. Chelsea's Lewis Baker scored in the final and was overall top-scorer of the tournament despite playing in midfield. He had eight loan spells out from Chelsea before finally leaving as a 27-year old having made one five minute cameo appearance in the FA Cup. He's doing well for Stoke now but what a waste of a career.Young players should always back themselves and there's some chance that some will play. It's a simple numbers game though and most won't play and will just be farmed out on loan and then sold when the books need balancing. It's a bit grim.