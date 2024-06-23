« previous next »
Author Topic: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD  (Read 1791672 times)

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #22240 on: Yesterday at 12:30:47 am »
Chelsea are advancing in talks to sign Marc Guiu by triggering 6m release clause.  The agreement with Guiu on long term deal is getting closer, Bayern overtaken after positive talks this weekend.  Barça offered Guiu new deal  still no final answer from players side.

How the fuck do you even keep up with transfers as a Chelsea fan.  It's madness.  Surely they can't keep operating like this. 
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #22241 on: Yesterday at 12:43:44 am »
Quote from: AmanShah21 on June 23, 2024, 10:21:28 pm
Its kicking the can down the road. Allows them to spend more now and less later but they could do this again next season and keep compunding it. It goes bad when they have to write off these big money buys because either they are sold on a loss, or they run out their contract. The whole shtick is running on the speculation that these young players might eventually be worth what they paid or more, which just isnt so likely because these teams dont really create a pathway for youngsters. Chukwuemeka is a great example, 20 million paid in 2022, he has played around 600 mins for the first team and spent most of the 2 seasons injured.

What Chelsea are doing is the biggest gamble the game of football has ever seen. So far, the gamble is not paying off, and the clock is ticking ...
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #22242 on: Yesterday at 12:52:52 am »
Quote from: Gifted Right Foot on Yesterday at 12:30:47 am
Chelsea are advancing in talks to sign Marc Guiu by triggering 6m release clause.  The agreement with Guiu on long term deal is getting closer, Bayern overtaken after positive talks this weekend.  Barça offered Guiu new deal  still no final answer from players side.

How the fuck do you even keep up with transfers as a Chelsea fan.  It's madness.  Surely they can't keep operating like this.

They're a front for KSA and the money is endless.

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #22243 on: Yesterday at 02:50:47 am »
Quote from: Garlic Red on June 18, 2024, 08:29:08 pm
United in for Zirkzee

https://x.com/david_ornstein/status/1803120575377739885?s=46&t=0-c-q6ANPH_2yomP8PeB9Q

Interestingly the Italian media are reporting  the only reason why his move to Milan has stalled is because Joorabchian wants 15m in commission fees. Milan have already told Bologna they will activate his release clause, but they want Joorabchian to lower his demands first
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #22244 on: Yesterday at 08:00:35 am »
Quote from: Gifted Right Foot on Yesterday at 12:30:47 am
Chelsea are advancing in talks to sign Marc Guiu by triggering 6m release clause.  The agreement with Guiu on long term deal is getting closer, Bayern overtaken after positive talks this weekend.  Barça offered Guiu new deal  still no final answer from players side.

How the fuck do you even keep up with transfers as a Chelsea fan.  It's madness.  Surely they can't keep operating like this.

They will have 100 players on the books soon. At what point do Uefa/premier league step and in stop this stockpiling of players.

They are baking on these players being worth more and will be either sold of kept. They are using them simply to make money. It's a big risk too.

At some point clearklake will want a return
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #22245 on: Yesterday at 09:12:17 am »
Quote from: clinical on Yesterday at 08:00:35 am
They will have 100 players on the books soon. At what point do Uefa/premier league step and in stop this stockpiling of players.

They are baking on these players being worth more and will be either sold of kept. They are using them simply to make money. It's a big risk too.

At some point clearklake will want a return

Well lets see how things progress and where we are in a few years, and after the Man City case. If Clearlake is a front then the underlying sponsors behind it will have no problem paying Todd and co separately.
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #22246 on: Yesterday at 09:14:43 am »
Quote from: plura on Yesterday at 09:12:17 am
Well lets see how things progress and where we are in a few years, and after the Man City case. If Clearlake is a front then the underlying sponsors behind it will have no problem paying Todd and co separately.

Uefa and the league need to stop clubs stockpiling players. If chelsea are successful in making money this way more teams will do it. They should ban multi clubs too.
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #22247 on: Yesterday at 10:15:07 am »
Quote from: clinical on Yesterday at 09:14:43 am
Uefa and the league need to stop clubs stockpiling players. If chelsea are successful in making money this way more teams will do it. They should ban multi clubs too.

My hopes for UEFA, FIFA, the FA, etc to make smart decisions that benefit football in a logical way are low. I hope that perhaps courts, outside factors or the clubs of the majority can apply some pressure on them to solve the stockpiling situation though.
I perhaps expect Chelsea to implode before UEFA or PL created any solutions for it.
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #22248 on: Yesterday at 12:33:55 pm »
PSG in for Geertruida. Interesting were not going for these players that are clearly good enough for the next level when Arne knows them so well. Minteh, Wieffer playing in positions of need too.
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #22249 on: Yesterday at 12:34:58 pm »
Quote from: Gifted Right Foot on Yesterday at 12:30:47 am
Chelsea are advancing in talks to sign Marc Guiu by triggering 6m release clause.  The agreement with Guiu on long term deal is getting closer, Bayern overtaken after positive talks this weekend.  Barça offered Guiu new deal  still no final answer from players side.

How the fuck do you even keep up with transfers as a Chelsea fan.  It's madness.  Surely they can't keep operating like this.

Here's a prediction: Less than five games for Chelsea.

Looks like he's already played a few games for Barca's first team. What on earth other than money would make you want to leave Barca for Chelsea. It's fucking ludicrous.
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #22250 on: Yesterday at 12:37:15 pm »
Quote from: disgraced cake on Yesterday at 12:34:58 pm
Here's a prediction: Less than five games for Chelsea.

Looks like he's already played a few games for Barca's first team. What on earth other than money would make you want to leave Barca for Chelsea. It's fucking ludicrous.

Chelsea gonna have to hire someone to run a spreadsheet and carry a binder around just so the manager knows who the fuck plays for them any more.


I've no interest in them, unless we throw a late Levi Colwill bid in, probably do it on Thursday of this week, see if they need to sell prior to June 30th.

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #22251 on: Yesterday at 12:48:46 pm »
Quote from: disgraced cake on Yesterday at 12:34:58 pm
Here's a prediction: Less than five games for Chelsea.

Looks like he's already played a few games for Barca's first team. What on earth other than money would make you want to leave Barca for Chelsea. It's fucking ludicrous.

Idiotic if he does. I guess Barcelona are pressing him to sign a new contract or go to the club that pays him the most. If he was any smart, and prefer to leave for more playing time then another Spanish team, or some good German one where he can play regularly would be the smart thing. He still can choose to stay or leave for the right club.
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #22252 on: Yesterday at 01:35:54 pm »
Quote from: plura on Yesterday at 12:48:46 pm
Idiotic if he does. I guess Barcelona are pressing him to sign a new contract or go to the club that pays him the most. If he was any smart, and prefer to leave for more playing time then another Spanish team, or some good German one where he can play regularly would be the smart thing. He still can choose to stay or leave for the right club.

It seems to me Barca is a good place to be for young players right now, they've given plenty of opportunities out in recent years and have a strong B side with some who are tipped to do well in the main side. Still though, basically anywhere but Chelsea. It's a career killing move for lads who aren't even out of their teens yet.
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #22253 on: Yesterday at 03:08:28 pm »
Quote from: just Riggins? on Yesterday at 12:33:55 pm
PSG in for Geertruida. Interesting were not going for these players that are clearly good enough for the next level when Arne knows them so well. Minteh, Wieffer playing in positions of need too.

He was the one player I thought would be a dead cert for us
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #22254 on: Yesterday at 04:21:53 pm »
Quote from: just Riggins? on Yesterday at 12:33:55 pm
PSG in for Geertruida. Interesting were not going for these players that are clearly good enough for the next level when Arne knows them so well. Minteh, Wieffer playing in positions of need too.

With Trent, Bradley and Gomez I don't see how we'd fit Geertruida into the squad let alone first team.

Mintah is going to Everton to help Newcastle dodge PSR, expect a player from Everton to Newcastle (hi big Dom) very soon for a similar fee.
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #22255 on: Yesterday at 04:50:16 pm »
Quote from: Draex on Yesterday at 04:21:53 pm
With Trent, Bradley and Gomez I don't see how we'd fit Geertruida into the squad let alone first team.

Mintah is going to Everton to help Newcastle dodge PSR, expect a player from Everton to Newcastle (hi big Dom) very soon for a similar fee.

Was just reading that link about the dodgy PSR deals posted in the FFP thread and it hinted at those deals being dead:

Quote
Before both potential deals abruptly ended on Monday, Everton were also said to be interested in Newcastle Uniteds highly rated Gambian teenager Yankuba Minteh - with Newcastle reported to be signing striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin from Everton.

Not sure if that's the case as I've not heard anything about either deal for a few days.
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #22256 on: Yesterday at 06:59:05 pm »
https://x.com/martynziegler/status/1805287324600733844

Quote
Clubs warned not to breach Premier League good faith rules over PSR loophole deals.
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #22257 on: Yesterday at 07:03:31 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 06:59:05 pm
https://x.com/martynziegler/status/1805287324600733844

Clubs warned not to breach Premier League good faith rules over PSR loophole deals.

That'll show them.

 :tosser
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #22258 on: Today at 09:28:34 am »
Olise to Bayern for £45mil + £5mil in addons is fantastic business.
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #22259 on: Today at 09:33:43 am »
Quote from: Draex on Today at 09:28:34 am
Olise to Bayern for £45mil + £5mil in addons is fantastic business.

It really is.
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #22260 on: Today at 10:50:26 am »
Quote from: Draex on Today at 09:28:34 am
Olise to Bayern for £45mil + £5mil in addons is fantastic business.

+ £220,000 a week.

Good price for the transfer fee, less so for the overall package (£112.2m) for a player with questionable hamstrings, no international appearances and no experience playing in Europe.
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #22261 on: Today at 10:54:00 am »
Quote from: JasonF on Today at 10:50:26 am
+ £220,000 a week.

Good price for the transfer fee, less so for the overall package (£112.2m) for a player with questionable hamstrings, no international appearances and no experience playing in Europe.

Why does international appearances matter?
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #22262 on: Today at 11:11:38 am »
Quote from: JasonF on Today at 10:50:26 am
+ £220,000 a week.

Good price for the transfer fee, less so for the overall package (£112.2m) for a player with questionable hamstrings, no international appearances and no experience playing in Europe.

Who cares about international experience?
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #22263 on: Today at 11:13:06 am »
50m player on 220k isn't that outlandish imo.
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #22264 on: Today at 11:14:56 am »
Quote from: Coolie High on Today at 10:54:00 am
Why does international appearances matter?

I don't value international football too highly, and if he'd opted to play for Nigeria or Algeria he'd likely have a few caps. But it's just another indicator of his inexperience IMO.

I like him as a player and I think he's made the right decision going to Bayern but let's not pretend it's the bargain of the century and wouldn't have been without risk.
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #22265 on: Today at 11:16:05 am »
Quote from: JasonF on Today at 11:14:56 am
I don't value international football too highly, and if he'd opted to play for Nigeria or Algeria he'd likely have a few caps. But it's just another indicator of his inexperience IMO.

I like him as a player and I think he's made the right decision going to Bayern but let's not pretend it's the bargain of the century and wouldn't have been without risk.

He'd be at the Euros if he chose to play for England
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #22266 on: Today at 11:59:41 am »
Quote from: Draex on Today at 09:28:34 am
Olise to Bayern for £45mil + £5mil in addons is fantastic business.
Do you mean for Palace or Bayern?

I think it's about fair for a player with loads of talent and potential but that's not sustainably delivered much yet.  Last season was by far his best for output with a goal every other game and he certainly passes the eye test as he's so direct, well balanced and has great technique.  He did only manage to play in less that half the games though.

Ignoring that small sample from last season he's scored 13 goals in 144 games.

It could turn out to be great business for Bayern if he kicks on but he could equally be another Hudson-Odoi.  I don't think Palace will regret getting a guaranteed £45m for him and they seem to have learnt from their experiences with Zaha (the second time around).
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #22267 on: Today at 12:02:20 pm »
Olise going Bayern also likely means less games/more rest, so potentially could help with his injury record. Being ran into the ground by Hodgson probably wasn't beneficial for him.
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #22268 on: Today at 12:05:19 pm »
220 grand a week on Olise seems huge to me. The transfer fee itself is fair though. I do think some are a bit overboard on him but he's good now and has lots of potential. I reckon the goals he's scored this season have really helped him, if he'd have ended up just scoring a few I doubt there'd have been the same interest in him, he needed to start chipping in with goals.
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #22269 on: Today at 12:31:46 pm »
Quote from: Draex on Today at 09:28:34 am
Olise to Bayern for £45mil + £5mil in addons is fantastic business.
Quote from: JasonF on Today at 10:50:26 am
+ £220,000 a week.

Good price for the transfer fee, less so for the overall package (£112.2m) for a player with questionable hamstrings, no international appearances and no experience playing in Europe.

Quite a big package for a player with no international experience and questionable injury record. But, Bayern can afford the risk ...
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #22270 on: Today at 12:46:41 pm »
Quote from: disgraced cake on Today at 12:05:19 pm
220 grand a week on Olise seems huge to me. The transfer fee itself is fair though. I do think some are a bit overboard on him but he's good now and has lots of potential. I reckon the goals he's scored this season have really helped him, if he'd have ended up just scoring a few I doubt there'd have been the same interest in him, he needed to start chipping in with goals.

So an attacker being good because he scored goals and wouldnt be if he hadnt, shocker.
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #22271 on: Today at 12:52:54 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 12:46:41 pm
So an attacker being good because he scored goals and wouldnt be if he hadnt, shocker.

He scored at almost double his XG this season though. Has he gone from being a 1 goal in 10 player the rest of his career to an exceptional finisher who scores at twice the expected rate? Or was this a hot streak?

I think we need to see him do it at least another season before we can say it's the former.
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #22272 on: Today at 01:00:45 pm »
Quote from: JasonF on Today at 12:52:54 pm
He scored at almost double his XG this season though. Has he gone from being a 1 goal in 10 player the rest of his career to an exceptional finisher who scores at twice the expected rate? Or was this a hot streak?

I think we need to see him do it at least another season before we can say it's the former.
It's a finishing hot streak but his per90 xg went up as well to a good level, that could also be a hot streak though I guess given the small sample and seems to be driven by him taking a lot more shots (being given the chance with no Zaha?)
