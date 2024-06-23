Olise to Bayern for £45mil + £5mil in addons is fantastic business.



Do you mean for Palace or Bayern?I think it's about fair for a player with loads of talent and potential but that's not sustainably delivered much yet. Last season was by far his best for output with a goal every other game and he certainly passes the eye test as he's so direct, well balanced and has great technique. He did only manage to play in less that half the games though.Ignoring that small sample from last season he's scored 13 goals in 144 games.It could turn out to be great business for Bayern if he kicks on but he could equally be another Hudson-Odoi. I don't think Palace will regret getting a guaranteed £45m for him and they seem to have learnt from their experiences with Zaha (the second time around).