This league is absolutely fucked, badly needs sorting out but probably too late.



🚨 Chelsea close to agreement with Aston Villa to sign Omari Kellyman. #CFC deal for 18yo #AVFC striker expected to be struck at £19m.



Chelsea and Villa just helping eachother out i see



This reminds me of a joke...Two numpties walking down a path in the countryside. One sees a dog shit and tells the other: "I'll give you £100 if you eat that shit." the other's thinking, £100 is a bunch of dough, so he eats the shit. A while later, they walk by another dog shit. The guy who ate the shit says: "This time I'll give you £100 if you eat that shit." The guy who gave the money the first time around was thinking that he got taken for a ride then, so, he decided to make the money back and ate the shit. A wee bit later, they both look at each other and asked themselves "We still have the same money, why did we eat the shit?"How exactly are Villa and Chelsea helping each other when they have the same intent?