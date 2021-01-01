« previous next »
Offline killer-heels

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #22200 on: Today at 11:00:14 am »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 10:56:17 am
Who the fuck is that?

Youngster for Villa, they got him from Derby. He has potential but isnt yet seen as a first team player. Deffo PSR diddle.
Offline Working Class Hen-Pecked Hero

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #22201 on: Today at 11:03:01 am »
Quote from: Ray K on Today at 10:58:04 am
@LukeEdwardsTele
🚨EXCLUSIVE Newcastle United are pushing ahead with deal to sign Everton striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin. Still work to be done and talks not finished but closing in on a long standing target #nufc #efc

As if the Newcastle medical staff don't have enough on their plate with Callum Wilson

Thought they had to sell before they bought, or will the little jarg thing they've done with Everton enough
Online Crosby Nick

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #22202 on: Today at 11:03:55 am »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 11:00:14 am
Youngster for Villa, they got him from Derby. He has potential but isnt yet seen as a first team player. Deffo PSR diddle.

Chelsea, Villa and Wverin are a right little triangle of filth this summer.
Offline koptommy93

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #22203 on: Today at 11:07:20 am »
Chelsea and Villa just helping eachother out i see
Offline rafathegaffa83

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #22204 on: Today at 11:23:06 am »
Quote from: DelTrotter on Today at 10:55:09 am
This league is absolutely fucked, badly needs sorting out but probably too late.

David Ornstein
@David_Ornstein
🚨 Chelsea close to agreement with Aston Villa to sign Omari Kellyman. #CFC deal for 18yo #AVFC striker expected to be struck at £19m.

Villa paid £600k for him 2 years ago. He only has two PL appearances.6 in total. He has more England u-19 appearances. What on earth are Chelsea playing at? Definitely a case of Villa overpaying for Maatsen and Chelsea now overpaying for this kid to satisfy FFP/PSR. Like Arthur-Pjanic on steroids this stuff
Online disgraced cake

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #22205 on: Today at 11:25:57 am »
Never heard of the kid Chelsea are after. It is fucked obviously but funny I think, he'll not make double figures appearances for them.

Newcastle are insane to buy Calvert Lewin. Not only is he made out of tempered chocolate, he's not even very good. Still though, I can see Everton replacing him with someone less effective and they already have huge issues in front of goal.
Online MonsLibpool

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #22206 on: Today at 11:39:17 am »
Quote from: Ray K on Today at 10:58:04 am
@LukeEdwardsTele
🚨EXCLUSIVE Newcastle United are pushing ahead with deal to sign Everton striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin. Still work to be done and talks not finished but closing in on a long standing target #nufc #efc

As if the Newcastle medical staff don't have enough on their plate with Callum Wilson
This means that they might sell Isak.
Online Crosby Nick

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #22207 on: Today at 11:47:19 am »
Or play them together? Like when they bought another big unit from Everton who just won headers.
Offline koptommy93

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #22208 on: Today at 12:04:14 pm »
Everton buying some kid from Villa. Clubs are just selling youngsters to eachother to get around FFP it's so brazen.
Offline Chris~

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #22209 on: Today at 01:05:09 pm »
When has the swapping players for FFP/PSR reasons ever worked out well? Usually seems to be desperate clubs just making more of a mess for themselves.
Online just Riggins?

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #22210 on: Today at 01:15:59 pm »
Calvert Lewin is a mad one for me. Cant believe hes 27, what an indifferent career so far. And doesnt feel like worth it to be backup ST
Online Phineus

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #22211 on: Today at 01:21:15 pm »
Quote from: just Riggins? on Today at 01:15:59 pm
Calvert Lewin is a mad one for me. Cant believe hes 27, what an indifferent career so far. And doesnt feel like worth it to be backup ST

He had a 3 month purple patch during Covid lockdown football under Ancelotti and thats  pretty much it.

Bizarre signing, hes a championship player.
Offline Fromola

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #22212 on: Today at 01:47:07 pm »
Quote from: Phineus on Today at 01:21:15 pm
He had a 3 month purple patch during Covid lockdown football under Ancelotti and thats  pretty much it.

Bizarre signing, hes a championship player.

Like when Newcastle signed Duncan Ferguson from them.

He's just a battering ram in a dogs of war team. Get on the end of set pieces.
Offline KennyDaggers

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #22213 on: Today at 01:48:17 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 11:00:14 am
Youngster for Villa, they got him from Derby. He has potential but isnt yet seen as a first team player. Deffo PSR diddle.

Hes a brilliant player, the best in the country for his age in my opinion but hes just coming back from an almost season long injury otherwise hed have been playing regularly for Villa.

He had been involved for them during the 22/23 season prior to his injury.
Online MD1990

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #22214 on: Today at 02:12:03 pm »
dont think this is too clever from the PSR clubs narrows the market for where they can purchase players from
Offline rafathegaffa83

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #22215 on: Today at 02:31:44 pm »
Quote from: MD1990 on Today at 02:12:03 pm
dont think this is too clever from the PSR clubs narrows the market for where they can purchase players from

Also what happens a few years down the line when they need to sell players - they can't loan out due to age, who aren't good enough for them - for a price that allows them to make an accounting profit.
Online In the Name of Klopp

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #22216 on: Today at 02:47:34 pm »
Quote from: Chris~ on Today at 01:05:09 pm
When has the swapping players for FFP/PSR reasons ever worked out well? Usually seems to be desperate clubs just making more of a mess for themselves.

It did work in Italy until the authorities stepped in. I can't imagine the same will happen in England.
Offline classycarra

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #22217 on: Today at 02:52:33 pm »
Quote from: In the Name of Klopp on Today at 02:47:34 pm
It did work in Italy until the authorities stepped in. I can't imagine the same will happen in England.
they could consider switching things to tackle this loophole, so it forces more competitiveness by being a zero sum game. eg 'any time there is more than one sale between two clubs in the same window, the pure net cost is the only thing counted on their PSR accounts'.

eg if chelsea buy a villa player for £19mil and sell them a player for 20 million, then instead of boosting both their profits/losses just change it so that chelsea record a 1mil profit and villa record a 1 mil loss

they may then look to go to a three club deal to get around it, but that's inherently more difficult (and adds risk that a team promises to collude, but then hilariously fucks a rival over - and they can't exactly squeal to the authorities for help)
Offline Kopenhagen

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #22218 on: Today at 03:24:52 pm »
Quote from: DelTrotter on Today at 10:55:09 am
This league is absolutely fucked, badly needs sorting out but probably too late.

David Ornstein
@David_Ornstein
🚨 Chelsea close to agreement with Aston Villa to sign Omari Kellyman. #CFC deal for 18yo #AVFC striker expected to be struck at £19m.

Laughable what they've been allowed to do to the market in recent years.
Online Americano12345

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #22219 on: Today at 03:58:00 pm »
Quote from: classycarra on Today at 02:52:33 pm
they could consider switching things to tackle this loophole, so it forces more competitiveness by being a zero sum game. eg 'any time there is more than one sale between two clubs in the same window, the pure net cost is the only thing counted on their PSR accounts'.

eg if chelsea buy a villa player for £19mil and sell them a player for 20 million, then instead of boosting both their profits/losses just change it so that chelsea record a 1mil profit and villa record a 1 mil loss

they may then look to go to a three club deal to get around it, but that's inherently more difficult (and adds risk that a team promises to collude, but then hilariously fucks a rival over - and they can't exactly squeal to the authorities for help)
I'd imagine the PL would have a very difficult time trying to get something like that passed
Online farawayred

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #22220 on: Today at 05:37:21 pm »
Quote from: DelTrotter on Today at 10:55:09 am
This league is absolutely fucked, badly needs sorting out but probably too late.

David Ornstein
@David_Ornstein
🚨 Chelsea close to agreement with Aston Villa to sign Omari Kellyman. #CFC deal for 18yo #AVFC striker expected to be struck at £19m.
Quote from: koptommy93 on Today at 11:07:20 am
Chelsea and Villa just helping eachother out i see
This reminds me of a joke...

Two numpties walking down a path in the countryside. One sees a dog shit and tells the other: "I'll give you £100 if you eat that shit." the other's thinking, £100 is a bunch of dough, so he eats the shit. A while later, they walk by another dog shit. The guy who ate the shit says: "This time I'll give you £100 if you eat that shit." The guy who gave the money the first time around was thinking that he got taken for a ride then, so, he decided to make the money back and ate the shit. A wee bit later, they both look at each other and asked themselves "We still have the same money, why did we eat the shit?"

How exactly are Villa and Chelsea helping each other when they have the same intent?  ;D
Online Nitramdorf

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #22221 on: Today at 05:39:56 pm »
Quote from: Phineus on Today at 01:21:15 pm
He had a 3 month purple patch during Covid lockdown football under Ancelotti and thats  pretty much it.

Bizarre signing, hes a championship player.

He does have the ability to get awarded a penalty for kneeling someone in the back of the head. Think that's his career highlight.
Online Oskar

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #22222 on: Today at 05:47:31 pm »
It is funny looking at Villa fans' justifications for the Kellyman fee.

Apparently he was MOTM in a Conference League game against Hibs and that explains why he's gone from a £600k academy signing to one valued at £19m having played 35 minutes of PL football.

The mental gymnastics that supporters of these clubs go through to try and argue that there's nothing even remotely dodgy about these deals is something to behold.
Online Hazell

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #22223 on: Today at 05:53:45 pm »
Quote from: koptommy93 on Today at 12:04:14 pm
Everton buying some kid from Villa. Clubs are just selling youngsters to eachother to get around FFP it's so brazen.

Chelsea at it too. Laughable antics from Everton, Villa and Chelsea. Horrible clubs.
