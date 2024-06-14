« previous next »
THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD

Kopenhagen

  Ban hammer of Damocles poised to drop if Everton finish fourth.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  Posts: 18,532
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #22120 on: June 14, 2024, 07:27:55 pm
Quote from: RyanBabel19 on June 14, 2024, 07:22:31 pm
Chelsea determined to absolutely fuck the transfer market at every opportunity they get

Yeah, like, what are they doing? Duran literally just moved for 1/3 of the price they're paying for him, and he hasn't pulled up any trees. They don't even try to haggle, they just overpay from the beginning.
"There is no final victory, just as there is no final defeat. There is just the same battle to be fought over and over again."

Chris~

  • Legacy Fan
  Posts: 12,713
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #22121 on: June 14, 2024, 07:32:32 pm
Lallana back at Southampton for a year.
Draex

  Geek God of Typing Letters. Hugo unleashes Jaws? Purveyor of fuel products in Kent.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  Posts: 13,695
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #22122 on: June 14, 2024, 07:42:00 pm
Quote from: Kopenhagen on June 14, 2024, 07:27:55 pm
Yeah, like, what are they doing? Duran literally just moved for 1/3 of the price they're paying for him, and he hasn't pulled up any trees. They don't even try to haggle, they just overpay from the beginning.

Im convinced their money comes from Saudi.
clinical

  incision required - a bad case of an urgent rawkectomy? "And of course I've got this terrible pain in all the diodes down my left side."
  • Legacy Fan
  Posts: 25,967
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #22123 on: June 15, 2024, 10:11:38 am
Quote from: RyanBabel19 on June 14, 2024, 07:22:31 pm
Chelsea determined to absolutely fuck the transfer market at every opportunity they get

£55m on Esteveo, £10m on some Brazilian right back. £40m on Duran, £60m+ looking likely on Olise. £20m on sacking/hiring managers. All before end of June is insane.
Knight

  No one understands football like me.
  • Legacy Fan
  Posts: 7,422
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #22124 on: June 15, 2024, 10:26:50 am
Im far from convinced Olise goes to Chelsea. Well see but I reckon hes too smart.
clinical

  incision required - a bad case of an urgent rawkectomy? "And of course I've got this terrible pain in all the diodes down my left side."
  • Legacy Fan
  Posts: 25,967
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #22125 on: June 15, 2024, 10:34:04 am
Quote from: Knight on June 15, 2024, 10:26:50 am
Im far from convinced Olise goes to Chelsea. Well see but I reckon hes too smart.

Reports today saying they are willing to pay over the odds to get it done

However if he's smart he will realise they have just spent £55m on a young Brazilian who plays in his position. They also have spent £20m on a young Ecuadorian who plays in his position and £35m on a young Englishman who plays in his position.
Fortneef

  Palace Fan. Punka wallah?
  • Kopite
  Posts: 598
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #22126 on: June 15, 2024, 01:55:31 pm
If Olise is looking for his perfect, medal-winning, career defining, transfer every option i think of looks better in a years time.
farawayred

  Whizz For Atomms. Nucular boffin. A Mars A Day Helps Him Work, Rest And Play
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  Posts: 26,931
  • Oh yes, I'm a believer!
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #22127 on: June 15, 2024, 04:59:50 pm
Quote from: clinical on June 15, 2024, 10:11:38 am
£55m on Esteveo, £10m on some Brazilian right back. £40m on Duran, £60m+ looking likely on Olise. £20m on sacking/hiring managers. All before end of June is insane.
Nah... They will sell the seats in the stadium to an unknown company with extraordinary resources and enthusiasm for CFC.
Sonofthewind

  Anny Roader
  Posts: 256
  • Cheers like
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #22128 on: June 17, 2024, 04:20:03 pm
Quote from: Knight on June 15, 2024, 10:26:50 am
Im far from convinced Olise goes to Chelsea. Well see but I reckon hes too smart.

What makes you think he's too smart for that? I think the smartest thing he could do is spend one more year at Palace.
MD1990

  Makes your eyes bleed and your brain hurt.
  • Legacy Fan
  Posts: 6,134
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #22129 on: June 17, 2024, 05:55:01 pm
https://x.com/Matt_Law_DT/status/1802746488210026920

65m plus for Guehi. He will be staying at Palace then
decent player but thats a crazy price even in todays market
Kopenhagen

  Ban hammer of Damocles poised to drop if Everton finish fourth.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  Posts: 18,532
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #22130 on: June 17, 2024, 05:56:07 pm
Wolves have hijacked a Chelsea's deal for Pedro Lima, a RB nobody has heard of. Reported by very reliable Chelsea beat journalist Fabrizio Tap-In Romano.

I suppose Wolves have now finished Chelsea as a sporting entity by hijacking this move.
[new username under construction]

  Poster formerly know as shadowbane. Never lost his head whilst others panicked. Fucking kopite!
  • Legacy Fan
  Posts: 12,550
  • Insert something awesome here!
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #22131 on: June 17, 2024, 05:56:19 pm
Quote from: MD1990 on June 17, 2024, 05:55:01 pm
https://x.com/Matt_Law_DT/status/1802746488210026920

65m plus for Guehi. He will be staying at Palace then
decent player but thats a crazy price even in todays market

Palace could be totally awash with moolah
Kopenhagen

  Ban hammer of Damocles poised to drop if Everton finish fourth.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  Posts: 18,532
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #22132 on: June 17, 2024, 05:57:18 pm
Quote from: MD1990 on June 17, 2024, 05:55:01 pm
https://x.com/Matt_Law_DT/status/1802746488210026920

65m plus for Guehi. He will be staying at Palace then
decent player but thats a crazy price even in todays market

He's better than Branthwaite who will move for a similar fee.
mullyred94

  • Legacy Fan
  Posts: 1,583
  • Darwin Nunez's lovechild
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #22133 on: June 17, 2024, 06:34:00 pm
Quote from: MD1990 on June 17, 2024, 05:55:01 pm
https://x.com/Matt_Law_DT/status/1802746488210026920

65m plus for Guehi. He will be staying at Palace then
decent player but thats a crazy price even in todays market

His 23 mate, probably 10-15m on top because English tax but it not as outrageous as it seems to me.
In the Name of Klopp

  smann. Talks as if he/she/they single handedly saw off H&G in 2010.
  • Legacy Fan
  Posts: 3,900
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #22134 on: June 17, 2024, 07:46:24 pm
Fat Boehly would happily sell his nan if it meant circumventing PSR/FFP. Makes you wonder how many solicitors he's got looking for Premier League loopholes.
Jookie

  Ruptures, then repairs the tears
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 8,913
  • Muted Al 666's posts for my own sanity
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #22135 on: June 17, 2024, 08:22:12 pm
Quote from: Kopenhagen on June 17, 2024, 05:57:18 pm
He's better than Branthwaite who will move for a similar fee.


I doubt Braithwaite or Guehi move for anything near 65M.

Think if either moves itll be for <50M.


I like both players but not  sure what team are buying above average centre backs for 65M this summer.
mullyred94

  • Legacy Fan
  Posts: 1,583
  • Darwin Nunez's lovechild
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #22136 on: June 17, 2024, 08:52:10 pm
Quote from: Jookie on June 17, 2024, 08:22:12 pm

I doubt Braithwaite or Guehi move for anything near 65M.

Think if either moves itll be for <50M.


I like both players but not  sure what team are buying above average centre backs for 65M this summer.

United surely will Varane is gone now
Sheer Magnetism

  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  Posts: 6,234
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #22137 on: Yesterday at 12:26:10 am
Quote from: Kopenhagen on June 17, 2024, 05:57:18 pm
He's better than Branthwaite who will move for a similar fee.
But Branthwaite is nearly half a foot taller. That doesn't mean he's better, but you take less flack signing a 6'5 defender who flops than a 6'0 defender who flops. That's just the way it is.
rafathegaffa83

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 42,541
  • Dutch Class
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #22138 on: Yesterday at 02:38:34 am
Mats Hummels being strongly linked with a move to Mallorca  :o Didn't see that one coming
Henry Chinaski

  Gay for Dirk, wants him naked.
  • Legacy Fan
  Posts: 8,250
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #22139 on: Yesterday at 07:58:18 am
Summerville on his way to Brighton, according to Beeb Gossip (actually, Talksport). Thank God?
Jookie

  Ruptures, then repairs the tears
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 8,913
  • Muted Al 666's posts for my own sanity
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #22140 on: Yesterday at 08:12:57 am
Quote from: mullyred94 on June 17, 2024, 08:52:10 pm
United surely will Varane is gone now


They supposedly have 50M plus sales to spend.

Just dont see United paying 65M for Branthwaite.

Theres also an aspect of people assessing the market and value. PSR has slowed down the market. Id guess that spending collectively will be much lower this summer. Therefore is a 65M player last summer now a 50M player?
RJH

  doesn't know his alphabet
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  Posts: 8,407
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #22141 on: Yesterday at 08:33:25 am
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on Yesterday at 02:38:34 am
Mats Hummels being strongly linked with a move to Mallorca  :o Didn't see that one coming

Typical German move, retiring to Mallorca.
thaddeus

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 7,127
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #22142 on: Yesterday at 10:50:05 am
Quote from: Henry Chinaski on Yesterday at 07:58:18 am
Summerville on his way to Brighton, according to Beeb Gossip (actually, Talksport). Thank God?
He was anonymous when Leeds lost in the play-off final.  I'm not saying our analysts would judge him on one game but I'm sure they made a big deal about seeing Mane step up in the big moments (e.g. scoring a decisive penalty for Senegal) as the point they knew he was ready for a top club.

It may be that Summerville shows that at Brighton and people can then ask why we didn't sign him this summer.  It may also be that, like the majority of players, he never shows it.

Brighton are going to have a lively forward line next season though with Summerville, Joao Pedro, Mitoma and Adingra!
BarryCrocker

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 17,407
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #22143 on: Yesterday at 11:12:44 am
Quote from: RJH on Yesterday at 08:33:25 am
Typical German move, retiring to Mallorca.

H & K International - Defence Industry Company
rafathegaffa83

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 42,541
  • Dutch Class
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #22144 on: Yesterday at 11:22:05 am
Quote from: RJH on Yesterday at 08:33:25 am
Typical German move, retiring to Mallorca.

Pretty much the case if this happens. He apparently already has a house there
Dim Glas

  Die Nullfünfer.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  Posts: 39,722
  • Michael Sheen is the actual Prince of 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #22145 on: Yesterday at 03:44:01 pm
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on Yesterday at 11:22:05 am
Pretty much the case if this happens. He apparently already has a house there

Theres a German enclave there it seems  ;D  Hell be hanging out with Jürgen & Ulla soon enough!
mullyred94

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 1,583
  • Darwin Nunez's lovechild
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #22146 on: Yesterday at 06:33:24 pm
Quote from: Dim Glas on Yesterday at 03:44:01 pm
Theres a German enclave there it seems  ;D  Hell be hanging out with Jürgen & Ulla soon enough!

Argentina isn't once what it was it seems
Kopenhagen

  Ban hammer of Damocles poised to drop if Everton finish fourth.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 18,532
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #22147 on: Yesterday at 07:21:21 pm
Atlético Madrid have rejected today formal bid from Chelsea for Samu Omorodion around 30m plus add-ons up to 40m package. Chelsea keep considering Omorodion and Jhon Durán as options for new striker. Atlético Madrid insist on their plan to keep Samu Omorodion.

Source: Tap In
Phineus

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 5,205
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #22148 on: Yesterday at 08:24:51 pm
Thats a class name tbf but also, they Nkunku & Jackson  why they so desperate for another striker?
Garlic Red

  • Kopite
  • *****
  Posts: 845
  • Pop n crisp
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #22149 on: Yesterday at 08:29:08 pm
disgraced cake

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 11,033
  • Seis Veces
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #22150 on: Yesterday at 10:53:12 pm
Quote from: Kopenhagen on Yesterday at 07:21:21 pm
Atlético Madrid have rejected today formal bid from Chelsea for Samu Omorodion around 30m plus add-ons up to 40m package. Chelsea keep considering Omorodion and Jhon Durán as options for new striker. Atlético Madrid insist on their plan to keep Samu Omorodion.

Source: Tap In

Ah yes, because he'll definitely play games for them won't he. He definitely won't end up playing a bit part role before going to Verona on loan will he.
Sheer Magnetism

  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  Posts: 6,234
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #22151 on: Today at 01:16:56 am
£40 million for a striker who couldn't score one in four last season. Absolutely amazing, they haven't learned a thing.
