Summerville on his way to Brighton, according to Beeb Gossip (actually, Talksport). Thank God?



He was anonymous when Leeds lost in the play-off final. I'm not saying our analysts would judge him on one game but I'm sure they made a big deal about seeing Mane step up in the big moments (e.g. scoring a decisive penalty for Senegal) as the point they knew he was ready for a top club.It may be that Summerville shows that at Brighton and people can then ask why we didn't sign him this summer. It may also be that, like the majority of players, he never shows it.Brighton are going to have a lively forward line next season though with Summerville, Joao Pedro, Mitoma and Adingra!