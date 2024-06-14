Chelsea determined to absolutely fuck the transfer market at every opportunity they get
Yeah, like, what are they doing? Duran literally just moved for 1/3 of the price they're paying for him, and he hasn't pulled up any trees. They don't even try to haggle, they just overpay from the beginning.
Thank Fowler we're not getting Caulker
Im far from convinced Olise goes to Chelsea. Well see but I reckon hes too smart.
£55m on Esteveo, £10m on some Brazilian right back. £40m on Duran, £60m+ looking likely on Olise. £20m on sacking/hiring managers. All before end of June is insane.
https://x.com/Matt_Law_DT/status/180274648821002692065m plus for Guehi. He will be staying at Palace thendecent player but thats a crazy price even in todays market
He's better than Branthwaite who will move for a similar fee.
I think Jookie might just be the best fisherman on this thread.
I doubt Braithwaite or Guehi move for anything near 65M.Think if either moves itll be for <50M.I like both players but not sure what team are buying above average centre backs for 65M this summer.
United surely will Varane is gone now
Mats Hummels being strongly linked with a move to Mallorca Didn't see that one coming
