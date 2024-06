Anyone who has joined Chelsea in the last couple of years, the present, or next few years at a minimum is absolutely destorying their career. Palmer an exception as he'll probably earn a move at some stage.



It blows my mind that players are still going there. A mixture of money talking and bad advice I'd imagine.Even if you're one of the few that actually manages to be a key player within their enormous squad, there's no success at the end of it like there was with Abramovich. There's literally no positives to the move other than money (and it's not like it's Chelsea or nothing) and London (and it's not like Chelsea are the only London club).