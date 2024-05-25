City will win the league again anyway, no matter who they sell.
Suprised by the calls on Ederson, personally think were spoilt in having Ali and that warps views on other keepers. Ederson is exceptional and a very underrated keeper. Hes wayyyyy off declining
Probably, does that mean we should be trying to build a team to win the league in 2-3 years when Guardiola is likely gone over short term decisions?
Ederson the midfielder who plays for Atalanta.
Build a team to win the league now, Guardiola might still be there in 2-3 years anyways.
I see Chelsea have offered Tosin Adarabioyo a contract. So that'd just be him, Colwill, Badiashile, Disasi, Fofana and Chalobah as senior CB options. Someone badly needs to reign them in.
I'm surprised we weren't interested in him. Would be a good depth option.
Nope we should be about building the best team we can for now. Id rather come 2nd than 3rd or 4th. Plus there is always the CL.
Sounds like he's got one more year then he's off.
I genuinely dont understand how Chelsea are getting away with what theyre doing.Like they spent £1b and I thought ok that doesnt make sense but maybe its a loophole with the length of deals and theyre front loading everything and wont sign anyone now for a few years
then they drop £35m on some teenager from Brazil already this window. How is this not breaking FFP? The fuckers cant just sell off hotels pay for this shit can they?
Grim, will be driving wages up massively for teams in Europe trying to compete in market.
