City will win the league again anyway, no matter who they sell.
Quote from: killer-heels on May 25, 2024, 12:44:55 pm
City will win the league again anyway, no matter who they sell.
Probably, does that mean we should be trying to build a team to win the league in 2-3 years when Guardiola is likely gone over short term decisions?
Quote from: RyanBabel19 on May 25, 2024, 08:27:52 am
Suprised by the calls on Ederson, personally think were spoilt in having Ali and that warps views on other keepers. Ederson is exceptional and a very underrated keeper. Hes wayyyyy off declining

Ederson the midfielder who plays for Atalanta.
Quote from: Chris~ on May 25, 2024, 01:06:06 pm
Probably, does that mean we should be trying to build a team to win the league in 2-3 years when Guardiola is likely gone over short term decisions?

Build a team to win the league now, Guardiola might still be there in 2-3 years anyways.
Quote from: Chris~ on May 25, 2024, 01:06:06 pm
Probably, does that mean we should be trying to build a team to win the league in 2-3 years when Guardiola is likely gone over short term decisions?

Nope we should be about building the best team we can for now. Id rather come 2nd than 3rd or 4th. Plus there is always the CL.
Quote from: Coolie High on May 25, 2024, 02:09:03 pm
Ederson the midfielder who plays for Atalanta.

How have you cherry picked my post from about 5 or 6 all referring to Ederson the keeper
He is high, so ...  ;D
Lallana could go back to Southampton, might be a nice end to his career even if he wasn't very popular when he left
Quote from: Coolie High on May 25, 2024, 02:09:34 pm
Build a team to win the league now, Guardiola might still be there in 2-3 years anyways.

Sounds like he's got one more year then he's off. 
I see Chelsea have offered Tosin Adarabioyo a contract.

So that'd just be him, Colwill, Badiashile, Disasi, Fofana and Chalobah as senior CB options. Someone badly needs to reign them in.
Quote from: Haggis36 on May 27, 2024, 08:58:47 pm
I see Chelsea have offered Tosin Adarabioyo a contract.

So that'd just be him, Colwill, Badiashile, Disasi, Fofana and Chalobah as senior CB options. Someone badly needs to reign them in.
I'm surprised we weren't interested in him. Would be a good depth option.
Quote from: koptommy93 on May 27, 2024, 09:00:47 pm
I'm surprised we weren't interested in him. Would be a good depth option.

No.
Quote from: Haggis36 on May 27, 2024, 08:58:47 pm
I see Chelsea have offered Tosin Adarabioyo a contract.

So that'd just be him, Colwill, Badiashile, Disasi, Fofana and Chalobah as senior CB options. Someone badly needs to reign them in.
Agree with the sentiment, but they're selling Chalobah and who knows, hopefully Colwill too (so long as it's not to a rival) - given injury records that probably leaves them short with four
Quote from: koptommy93 on May 27, 2024, 09:00:47 pm
I'm surprised we weren't interested in him. Would be a good depth option.

Both Quansah and Van den Berg are already better players than him ...
Quote from: killer-heels on May 25, 2024, 02:36:49 pm
Nope we should be about building the best team we can for now. Id rather come 2nd than 3rd or 4th. Plus there is always the CL.

Buying for now seems to be something a well-run club only does from a settled position, where there is high confidence around the squad and manager's ability to win at this moment.

Given all the recent changes and the high turnover within the squad last summer and what I believe will continue this coming transfer window - just my opinion - I don't believe we are ready for that yet. 

We are still very much in the rebuilding phase and the limited funds that we usually have available dictate that we will need to spread those funds across several players to reinforce the areas we are weakest, rather than on 1 player that is expensive but ready to go now.  In time, yes.
Quote from: Suareznumber7 on May 27, 2024, 12:39:14 pm
Sounds like he's got one more year then he's off. 

He'll leave just before the sanctions hit next summer, classy.

In time for a freshly-sacked-from-Bayern, Vincent Kompany to take the reins of City, for their promotion campaign from League 1.

Lovely, Brian.
I genuinely dont understand how Chelsea are getting away with what theyre doing.

Like they spent £1b and I thought ok that doesnt make sense but maybe its a loophole with the length of deals and theyre front loading everything and wont sign anyone now for a few years then they drop £35m on some teenager from Brazil already this window.

How is this not breaking FFP? The fuckers cant just sell off hotels pay for this shit can they?
Quote from: SlotRightIn on Yesterday at 11:02:53 am
I genuinely dont understand how Chelsea are getting away with what theyre doing.

Like they spent £1b and I thought ok that doesnt make sense but maybe its a loophole with the length of deals and theyre front loading everything and wont sign anyone now for a few years then they drop £35m on some teenager from Brazil already this window.

How is this not breaking FFP? The fuckers cant just sell off hotels pay for this shit can they?

Mason Mount was a 75m profit as he was a youth player.

The contract length is only 5 years now.

Ie they sign a player for 100m on 5 years, its only a 20m incoming for the upcoming finicals.

Sell a player like Colwill for example for 70m it would offset it as 50m coming into the club as a net overall.

Or Conor Gallagher whatever they sell him for is seen as full profit as he was a youth player.

Grim, will be driving wages up massively for teams in Europe trying to compete in market.
Quote from: Phineus on Yesterday at 12:36:35 pm
Grim, will be driving wages up massively for teams in Europe trying to compete in market.

I cant see that to be honest.

If a top European club is in for a player and they say well Saudi will pay me 400k and youre only offering 200k then id imagine the European club would just call their bluff. Look at Mbappe. He knocked back like £250m a year from them so he could join Madrid.
Timo Werner's loan to Tottenham extended by a year with a £8.5m purchase option. Spurs also paying all wages and a loan fee
https://www.bbc.com/sport/football/articles/c1vvr74y9veo
