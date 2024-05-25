Nope we should be about building the best team we can for now. Id rather come 2nd than 3rd or 4th. Plus there is always the CL.



Buying for now seems to be something a well-run club only does from a settled position, where there is high confidence around the squad and manager's ability to win at this moment.Given all the recent changes and the high turnover within the squad last summer and what I believe will continue this coming transfer window - just my opinion - I don't believe we are ready for that yet.We are still very much in the rebuilding phase and the limited funds that we usually have available dictate that we will need to spread those funds across several players to reinforce the areas we are weakest, rather than on 1 player that is expensive but ready to go now. In time, yes.