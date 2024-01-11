Reading £40m holding out for £50m , personally think they would be foolish to sell at that price .



I like Solanke a lot but if they get 50 million they should be snapping their hands off, surely? Good goalscorers are hard to come by and he's proving he is one of those this season, but I think you have to be realistic about things. Ings had one really good season after leaving Liverpool where he scored 20 plus for Southampton and I think Solanke is in his bracket where 20 goal seasons are the exception and not the norm. They might want to hold on until the summer and sell if he's interested in a move but they aren't in much danger of going down.We'll probably have 10 or 20% of the sale so it's more back including the 20 odd million we sold him for. It's a deal that's worked out for all parties really. If I was a Newcastle fan with all that money to spend I'd be a bit whelmed personally I must say. Wilson can do his numbers if not better when fit and Isak is a level above really.