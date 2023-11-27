IT'S TURNING LEFT!
From BBCManchester United's 26-year-old Netherlands midfielder Donny van de Beek has offered himself to Barcelona as a replacement for the injured GaviIn other news, I have offered myself to Beyoncé as a replacement for Jay-Z
Bayern sign Bryan Zaragoza from Granada CF on a 5 year deal for 15mhttps://x.com/GranadaCF/status/1732376844945482229?s=20
Spurs in talks to buy Todibo. Seen him play once, looked good.
Todibo, Romero and Van De Ven would be a really strong back 3.
Is there no room for Udogie in there? If not, maybe we could make a move for him in Janaury to aid our defensive woes, if he's not too expensive. How much is Udogie in the window?
Crosby Nick never fails.
Get out.
Bryan Gil, Bryan Zaragoza. Whats up with often seeing Bryan name in Spanish language?
We already have shit in the country, and the game of Liverpool fills life with joy. Thanks
Bryan is just the spanish version of Brian. Spain has a lot of names just translated into Spanish versions, like Alejandro, or Fernando (Germanic Ferdinand), Carlos is just their version of Charles.I suppose the thing that makes it look odd is that it looks the same to us
Spurs have shifted from Todibo to Dragusin at Genoa. Also apparently trying to get Gallagher from Chelsea, who want to sell him because hes a youth product and will be pure profit when they sell.
Anyone seen Dragusin play?
Page created in 0.041 seconds with 25 queries.
[Server Load: 1.28]