« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 534 535 536 537 538 [539]   Go Down

Author Topic: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD  (Read 1644653 times)

Offline Barefoot Doctor

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,291
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #21520 on: November 27, 2023, 08:04:12 pm »
Spurs trying to sign Jota (not that one) on loan, says The Times. He was great under Postecoglou at Celtic and went to Saudi in the summer but all a bit strange and has been frozen out.
Logged

Offline Buck Pete

  • GV66 LJF for short. King Kong Balls. Bathes in peat. Partial to a walnut whip. Gets wet for 24/7 but disappointed Chopper. On the mortgage blacklist. Too tight to really be called a
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 29,737
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #21521 on: December 6, 2023, 11:19:25 am »
From BBC

Manchester United's 26-year-old Netherlands midfielder Donny van de Beek has offered himself to Barcelona as a replacement for the injured Gavi

In other news, I have offered myself to Beyoncé as a replacement for Jay-Z
Logged

Offline Tobelius

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,087
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #21522 on: December 6, 2023, 11:23:30 am »
Quote from: Buck Pete on December  6, 2023, 11:19:25 am
From BBC

Manchester United's 26-year-old Netherlands midfielder Donny van de Beek has offered himself to Barcelona as a replacement for the injured Gavi

In other news, I have offered myself to Beyoncé as a replacement for Jay-Z

 ;D
Logged

Offline Good King WencDimGlas

  • Die Nullfünfer.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 38,596
  • Michael Sheen is the actual Prince of 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #21523 on: December 6, 2023, 12:35:55 pm »
Bayern sign Bryan Zaragoza from Granada CF on a 5 year deal for 15m

https://x.com/GranadaCF/status/1732376844945482229?s=20
Logged

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 74,382
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #21524 on: December 21, 2023, 12:04:59 am »
Spurs in talks to buy Todibo. Seen him play once, looked good.
Logged

Offline elsewhere

  • Turning Japanese, I think I'm turning Japanese, I really think I mean African, so...
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 31,327
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #21525 on: December 24, 2023, 04:30:24 pm »
Quote from: Good King WencDimGlas on December  6, 2023, 12:35:55 pm
Bayern sign Bryan Zaragoza from Granada CF on a 5 year deal for 15m

https://x.com/GranadaCF/status/1732376844945482229?s=20
Bryan Gil, Bryan Zaragoza. Whats up with often seeing Bryan name in Spanish language?
Logged

Offline Drinks Sangria

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,583
  • 'I'm caught on your coat again.'
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #21526 on: December 27, 2023, 12:47:10 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on December 21, 2023, 12:04:59 am
Spurs in talks to buy Todibo. Seen him play once, looked good.
Todibo, Romero and Van De Ven would be a really strong back 3.
Logged
Seeing these smiling faces is the greatest pleasure. They have been magnificent all season. They have been our 12th man. I have always said our fans are the best in England. Now I know they are the best in Europe too. Rafa Benitez

Online newterp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,256
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #21527 on: December 28, 2023, 02:15:58 am »
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on December 27, 2023, 12:47:10 pm
Todibo, Romero and Van De Ven would be a really strong back 3.

Romero, to me, is a calamity. Van de Ven is good - but seems like a pace merchant more so.
Logged

Online lionel_messias

  • likes pulling cocker spaniels out of Kim Kardassian's ass
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,041
  • 'You can throw your plan in the purple bin'
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #21528 on: December 28, 2023, 07:55:37 am »
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on December 27, 2023, 12:47:10 pm
Todibo, Romero and Van De Ven would be a really strong back 3.

2/3 of a really busy medical casebook atm though.
Logged
Follow me on twatter: @JDMessias

Offline Hazell Nutter

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 75,597
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #21529 on: December 28, 2023, 08:37:43 am »
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on December 27, 2023, 12:47:10 pm
Todibo, Romero and Van De Ven would be a really strong back 3.

Is there no room for Udogie in there? If not, maybe we could make a move for him in Janaury to aid our defensive woes, if he's not too expensive. How much is Udogie in the window?
Logged
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Offline tubby

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,084
  • Destroyed Cowboy
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #21530 on: December 28, 2023, 08:42:16 am »
Quote from: Hazell Nutter on December 28, 2023, 08:37:43 am
Is there no room for Udogie in there? If not, maybe we could make a move for him in Janaury to aid our defensive woes, if he's not too expensive. How much is Udogie in the window?

Get out.
Logged
Sit down, shock is better taken with bent knees.

Online Bing Crosby sings down under

  • He was super funny. Used to do these super hilarious puns
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 109,225
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #21531 on: December 28, 2023, 09:06:45 am »
Quote from: Hazell Nutter on December 28, 2023, 08:37:43 am
Is there no room for Udogie in there? If not, maybe we could make a move for him in Janaury to aid our defensive woes, if he's not too expensive. How much is Udogie in the window?



Logged

Offline Rosario

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,398
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #21532 on: December 28, 2023, 09:19:22 am »
City looking likely to sign Claudio Echeverri from River Plate in the January window, looks a talent whenever Ive seen him play but could be slightly early to make the big jump straight to the PL.
« Last Edit: December 28, 2023, 09:23:22 am by Rosario »
Logged

Offline Hazell Nutter

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 75,597
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #21533 on: December 28, 2023, 09:21:18 am »
Logged
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Offline Gerrard flogged the gifts in Saudi

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 44,000
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #21534 on: December 28, 2023, 10:00:06 am »
Quote from: Hazell Nutter on December 28, 2023, 08:37:43 am
Is there no room for Udogie in there? If not, maybe we could make a move for him in Janaury to aid our defensive woes, if he's not too expensive. How much is Udogie in the window?
:lmao You have done well.
Logged

Online newterp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,256
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #21535 on: December 28, 2023, 01:46:58 pm »
Quote from: Hazell Nutter on December 28, 2023, 08:37:43 am
Is there no room for Udogie in there? If not, maybe we could make a move for him in Janaury to aid our defensive woes, if he's not too expensive. How much is Udogie in the window?

This is why you have no mates. :)
Logged

Offline Elzarneezer Scrooge

  • train station gate frustration - delia smith fan club founder ('ave it!)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,751
  • Bam!
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #21536 on: December 28, 2023, 02:13:44 pm »
Quote from: elsewhere on December 24, 2023, 04:30:24 pm
Bryan Gil, Bryan Zaragoza. Whats up with often seeing Bryan name in Spanish language?

Bryan is just the spanish version of Brian. Spain has a lot of names just translated into Spanish versions, like Alejandro, or Fernando (Germanic Ferdinand), Carlos is just their version of Charles.

I suppose the thing that makes it look odd is that it looks the same to us :)
Logged
Quote from: Alizan1892 on August 25, 2017, 01:34:50 pm
We already have shit in the country, and the game of Liverpool fills life with joy. Thanks

Offline Hedley Lamarr

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,151
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #21537 on: December 28, 2023, 04:47:58 pm »
Quote from: Hazell Nutter on December 28, 2023, 08:37:43 am
Is there no room for Udogie in there? If not, maybe we could make a move for him in Janaury to aid our defensive woes, if he's not too expensive. How much is Udogie in the window?

Youre a joke looking for a cracker.
Logged

Offline thejbs

  • well-focussed, deffo not at all bias......ed
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,067
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #21538 on: December 28, 2023, 11:04:40 pm »
Quote from: Elzarneezer Scrooge on December 28, 2023, 02:13:44 pm
Bryan is just the spanish version of Brian. Spain has a lot of names just translated into Spanish versions, like Alejandro, or Fernando (Germanic Ferdinand), Carlos is just their version of Charles.

I suppose the thing that makes it look odd is that it looks the same to us :)

Brian itself is actually an Irish name. With the Bryan variant originally used as a surname.
Logged

Offline Barefoot Doctor

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,291
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #21539 on: December 30, 2023, 12:34:59 pm »
Spurs have shifted from Todibo to Dragusin at Genoa.

Also apparently trying to get Gallagher from Chelsea, who want to sell him because hes a youth product and will be pure profit when they sell.
« Last Edit: December 30, 2023, 12:37:29 pm by Barefoot Doctor »
Logged

Offline Gerrard flogged the gifts in Saudi

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 44,000
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #21540 on: December 30, 2023, 02:47:11 pm »
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on December 30, 2023, 12:34:59 pm
Spurs have shifted from Todibo to Dragusin at Genoa.

Also apparently trying to get Gallagher from Chelsea, who want to sell him because hes a youth product and will be pure profit when they sell.
Gallagher would be an odd one. He's not going to be great alongside Bissouma? Shame Bentacur is injured so much.
Logged

Offline RyanBabel19

  • Embarrassing.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,601
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #21541 on: December 30, 2023, 02:56:45 pm »
Anyone seen Dragusin play?
Logged

Offline [new username under construction]

  • Poster formerly know as shadowbane. Never lost his head whilst others panicked. Fucking kopite!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,889
  • Insert something awesome here!
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #21542 on: December 30, 2023, 04:38:45 pm »
Quote from: RyanBabel19 on December 30, 2023, 02:56:45 pm
Anyone seen Dragusin play?

Didn't I just kill him in Skyrim??
Logged

Online PeterTheRed ...

  • Edgelord. Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,717
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #21543 on: December 30, 2023, 05:13:53 pm »
Quote from: RyanBabel19 on December 30, 2023, 02:56:45 pm
Anyone seen Dragusin play?

Talented player. I thought that he is on loan from Juventus, but it seems that Genoa have made the move permanent ...
Logged

Online PeterTheRed ...

  • Edgelord. Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,717
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #21544 on: Today at 02:03:07 am »
Eric Bailly has completed the full circle and has returned to Villarreal after 9 years ...
« Last Edit: Today at 02:09:28 am by PeterTheRed ... »
Logged

Online PeterTheRed ...

  • Edgelord. Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,717
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #21545 on: Today at 02:09:15 am »
Fabio Silva on loan to Rangers. When I think that Wolves paid 40 million for him ...
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 534 535 536 537 538 [539]   Go Up
« previous next »
 