Hmmm Kind of in the way Gakpo plays as an 8. Hes ill-fitting there, hes definitively a 10.



Hes a very good player and fun to watch, I just think there were moves that suited him better football-wise, namely not to a David Moyes team.



Yeah I wonder what fell apart with the Brighton deal maybe he wanted a low buyout? Or big, big wages? Not sure where he fits in with Antonio, hes never really played from left.Anyway, 1 week left. Any other big deals on horizon? I can see City getting Nunes, Chelsea doing something stupid, Utd doing something stupid. Spurs are after Johnson from forest for 50m (which is also stupid).Newcastle look like they need 1-2 more quality additions if they want top 6. I guess Bayern are after a 6 too (not sure I believe Mctominay rumours, even Tuchel isnt that much of an anti-football criminal). Arsenal maybe for another full back too, as short term cover though they seem more interested in moving players on at this stage.Wonder what first move will be which starts the dominos.