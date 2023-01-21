« previous next »
THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD

Yesterday at 05:52:31 pm
newterp:
Quote from: sinnermichael on Yesterday at 05:49:55 pm
That's because he bet on Man City actually getting fined for their 115 charges.

haha! that's good.
Yesterday at 05:54:26 pm
gerrardisgod:
West Ham still got a betting firm on their kit? Absolutely nothing to see with that (and the countless other advertising of betting these clubs do).
AHA!

Yesterday at 05:56:27 pm
newterp:
Quote from: gerrardisgod on Yesterday at 05:54:26 pm
West Ham still got a betting firm on their kit? Absolutely nothing to see with that (and the countless other advertising of betting these clubs do).

That's hilarious. I may have laughed out loud.
Yesterday at 06:19:48 pm
PeterTheRed...:
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Yesterday at 04:55:34 pm
Che Adams to Everton. Hilariously bad signing. 25 goals in 4 seasons.

To be fair, he is a decent signing for them ...
Yesterday at 06:42:43 pm
Flaccido Dongingo:
Che Adams is crap, a typical Dyche forward.......ie one that doesn't score any goals.
Yesterday at 08:31:14 pm
schumi_pete:
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Yesterday at 04:55:34 pm
Che Adams to Everton. Hilariously bad signing. 25 goals in 4 seasons.

Everton will gladly take that. He might likely be their top scorer if he managed to score six goals next season.
Yesterday at 09:43:19 pm
bird_lfc:
Quote from: PeterTheRed... on Yesterday at 06:19:48 pm
To be fair, he is a decent signing for them ...

Hes an upgrade on anything theyve got up top already imo.
Yesterday at 09:48:37 pm
PeterTheRed...:
Quote from: bird_lfc on Yesterday at 09:43:19 pm
Hes an upgrade on anything theyve got up top already imo.

Yup, that is why I've said he is a decent signing for them.

Hopefully not enough to keep them up, just like Southampton ...
Yesterday at 11:01:10 pm
slotmachine:
Che Adams is a handful. He could do a good job for a dozen PL sides.
Today at 02:59:31 am
Hysterical Fool:
Che Adams is a brilliant player 
Quote from: Al 666 on January 21, 2023, 02:19:29 am
Yes we have a £4bn business but we let the Goofy German guy make all the decisions.

Constantly wondering how some people get away with things like this.
