That's because he bet on Man City actually getting fined for their 115 charges.
West Ham still got a betting firm on their kit? Absolutely nothing to see with that (and the countless other advertising of betting these clubs do).
Che Adams to Everton. Hilariously bad signing. 25 goals in 4 seasons.
Che Adams to Everton. Hilariously bad signing. 25 goals in 4 seasons.
To be fair, he is a decent signing for them ...
Hes an upgrade on anything theyve got up top already imo.
Yes we have a £4bn business but we let the Goofy German guy make all the decisions.
Page created in 0.037 seconds with 24 queries.
[Server Load: 2.36]