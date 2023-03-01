Uh oh, sorry to be the bearer of bad news Peter but it's much too late for that desire I'm afraid.



In the latest accounts direct from the club, up to June 2022, LFC's debt was running at £150million



Top of PDF page 4 if you'd like to see the numbers in full at this link to LFC website here



Net liabilities are slightly higher still, at £159million [middle of PDF pg 7]



Half of that debt is an intercompany loan for the infrastructure, while other (bank) debt fell by 21m from 2021 to 2022.The point is that FSG aint going to issue new debt of £250m (like arsenal in 21/22) to bet on players, which Arsenal are doing. Theyve been clear about that since they took over. So unless they have some change of strategy, people are basically shouting at clouds.