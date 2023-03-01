« previous next »
THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD

Peabee

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Yesterday at 06:20:42 pm
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on Yesterday at 06:19:27 pm
Good on them. Got an owner whos used to winning in North America and clearly wants a piece of it in England. Not state affiliated and knows this is their time. Would bite your hand off for some of that backing for our superior manager.

£250m new debt to May 2022. Another few hundred million since. No way FSG operate like that, and we all know that.
MD1990

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Yesterday at 06:21:14 pm
Quote from: Tobelius on Yesterday at 05:59:38 pm
Takes their summer spending to well over £200m i believe.
owners deserve praise for the backing they are giving Arteta.
They are clearly intent on winning the league.
I think they will fall short but they have taken big steps as a club in the last 18 months
Gerry Attrick

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Yesterday at 06:23:02 pm
Quote from: Peabee on Yesterday at 06:20:42 pm
£250m new debt to May 2022. Another few hundred million since. No way FSG operate like that, and we all know that.

Debt is really irrelevant at this point. Hes absolutely minted and can afford to pay whatever it takes if push comes to shove and if he got bored, theyd be queueing to Kent to try and buy Arsenal. Sat counting pennies in the corner like paupers is pointless.
Peabee

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Yesterday at 06:25:39 pm
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on Yesterday at 06:23:02 pm
Debt is really irrelevant at this point. Hes absolutely minted and can afford to pay whatever it takes if push comes to shove and if he got bored, theyd be queueing to Kent to try and buy Arsenal. Sat counting pennies in the corner like paupers is pointless.

They aint doing it mate. Dont torture yourself. They arent going to bet hundreds of millions on players. Theyre trying to maximise their equity when they sell. 
Gerry Attrick

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Yesterday at 06:28:08 pm
Quote from: Peabee on Yesterday at 06:25:39 pm
They aint doing it mate. Dont torture yourself. They arent going to bet hundreds of millions on players. Theyre trying to maximise their equity when they sell.

Im not believing they will, Im saying I wish we had that kind of backing. Wed win everything in sight with that kind of money available. Wed probably have Gvardiol on the books for a start. Anyway, fair play to Arsenal. You have to strike when your window of opportunity is open and theyre trying their best.
killer-heels

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Yesterday at 07:14:44 pm
Quote from: Peabee on Yesterday at 06:25:39 pm
They aint doing it mate. Dont torture yourself. They arent going to bet hundreds of millions on players. Theyre trying to maximise their equity when they sell. 

In that case it makes them shite owners.
PeterTheRed...

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Yesterday at 07:39:13 pm
Quote from: Peabee on Yesterday at 06:20:42 pm
£250m new debt to May 2022. Another few hundred million since. No way FSG operate like that, and we all know that.

Good, I don't want any debt put onto the club. We all know what happened the last time ...
killer-heels

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Yesterday at 07:47:16 pm
Quote from: PeterTheRed... on Yesterday at 07:39:13 pm
Good, I don't want any debt put onto the club. We all know what happened the last time ...

We do have debt on the club.
classycarra

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Yesterday at 07:48:48 pm
Quote from: PeterTheRed... on Yesterday at 07:39:13 pm
Good, I don't want any debt put onto the club. We all know what happened the last time ...
Uh oh, sorry to be the bearer of bad news Peter but it's much too late for that desire I'm afraid.

In the latest accounts direct from the club, up to June 2022, LFC's debt was running at £150million

Top of PDF page 4 if you'd like to see the numbers in full at this link to LFC website here

Net liabilities are slightly higher still, at £159million [middle of PDF pg 7]
killer-heels

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Yesterday at 07:53:03 pm
Quote from: classycarra on Yesterday at 07:48:48 pm
Uh oh, sorry to be the bearer of bad news Peter but it's much too late for that desire I'm afraid.

In the latest accounts direct from the club, up to June 2022, LFC's debt was running at £150million

Top of PDF page 4 if you'd like to see the numbers in full at this link to LFC website here

Net liabilities are slightly higher still, at £159million [middle of PDF pg 7]

Id rather people not know those figures because then they will be advocating we sell players to pay that debt down.
PeterTheRed...

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Yesterday at 07:55:40 pm
Quote from: classycarra on Yesterday at 07:48:48 pm
Uh oh, sorry to be the bearer of bad news Peter but it's much too late for that desire I'm afraid.

In the latest accounts direct from the club, up to June 2022, LFC's debt was running at £150million

Top of PDF page 4 if you'd like to see the numbers in full at this link to LFC website here

Net liabilities are slightly higher still, at £159million [middle of PDF pg 7]

Considering that is stadium upgrade debt that will be wiped out by the increased matchday revenue, it is nothing to worry about. Of course, you already knew this ...
Agent99

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Yesterday at 07:56:59 pm
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 07:14:44 pm
In that case it makes them shite owners.
CraigDS is gonna have you for that.
killer-heels

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Yesterday at 07:57:32 pm
Quote from: PeterTheRed... on Yesterday at 07:55:40 pm
Considering that is stadium upgrade debt that will be wiped out by the increased matchday revenue, it is nothing to worry about. Of course, you already knew this ...

Our debt has gone up since the Main Stand has been built hasnt it? Why didnt that wipe out the debt?

What about the performance of footballers in terms of bringing in more revenue?
killer-heels

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Yesterday at 07:58:55 pm
Quote from: Agent99 on Yesterday at 07:56:59 pm
CraigDS is gonna have you for that.

I dont think they are shite owners. But if any owner is only about maximising equity then that makes them owners i dont want at this club.
Peabee

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Yesterday at 08:00:46 pm
Quote from: classycarra on Yesterday at 07:48:48 pm
Uh oh, sorry to be the bearer of bad news Peter but it's much too late for that desire I'm afraid.

In the latest accounts direct from the club, up to June 2022, LFC's debt was running at £150million

Top of PDF page 4 if you'd like to see the numbers in full at this link to LFC website here

Net liabilities are slightly higher still, at £159million [middle of PDF pg 7]

Half of that debt is an intercompany loan for the infrastructure, while other (bank) debt fell by 21m from 2021 to 2022.

The point is that FSG aint going to issue new debt of £250m (like arsenal in 21/22) to bet on players, which Arsenal are doing. Theyve been clear about that since they took over. So unless they have some change of strategy, people are basically shouting at clouds.
killer-heels

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Yesterday at 08:03:35 pm
Quote from: Peabee on Yesterday at 08:00:46 pm
Half of that debt is an intercompany loan for the infrastructure, while other (bank) debt fell by 21m from 2021 to 2022.

The point is that FSG aint going to issue new debt of £250m (like arsenal in 21/22) to bet on players, which Arsenal are doing. Theyve been clear about that since they took over. So unless they have some change of strategy, people are basically shouting at clouds.


I understand that but we shouldnt then assume that makes them good owners and good for our football club. I do think they are decent owners, but I find it mad the acceptance people have with way they run the club as if they are the only good owners any football club has had. Its one thing criticising sports washers, now some people criticise any club (Villa, Arsenal) for doing it differently.
rafathegaffa83

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Yesterday at 08:07:43 pm
The revisionism on Stan Kroenke's qualities as an owner is quite something.
classycarra

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Yesterday at 08:08:13 pm
Quote from: Peabee on Yesterday at 08:00:46 pm
Half of that debt is an intercompany loan for the infrastructure, while other (bank) debt fell by 21m from 2021 to 2022.

The point is that FSG ain’t going to issue new debt of £250m (like arsenal in 21/22) to bet on players, which Arsenal are doing. They’ve been clear about that since they took over. So unless they have some change of strategy, people are basically shouting at clouds.
My point was solely in raising Peter's awareness, nothing beyond that.

He was saying he doesn't want LFC having any debt, because that would lead to same outcome as H&G, so I just linked to the facts from the accounts that unfortunately he's around £150mil too late for his wish to come true.

(and saying he's shouting at clouds is purely your comment, not mine! I don't endorse! ;D )
PeterTheRed...

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Yesterday at 08:08:45 pm
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 07:57:32 pm
Our debt has gone up since the Main Stand has been built hasnt it? Why didnt that wipe out the debt?

Probably because we have built a new training complex and the ARE upgrade since ...
PeterTheRed...

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Yesterday at 08:09:45 pm
Quote from: Peabee on Yesterday at 08:00:46 pm
Half of that debt is an intercompany loan for the infrastructure, while other (bank) debt fell by 21m from 2021 to 2022.

The point is that FSG aint going to issue new debt of £250m (like arsenal in 21/22) to bet on players, which Arsenal are doing. Theyve been clear about that since they took over. So unless they have some change of strategy, people are basically shouting at clouds.

They already know this, but they like to moan about something ...
killer-heels

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Yesterday at 08:10:38 pm
Quote from: PeterTheRed... on Yesterday at 08:08:45 pm
Probably because we have built a new training complex and the ARE upgrade since ...

So guess what, sometimes debt is needed. Who do you think made us second in terms of revenue? Was it the greatest marketing team of all time, or was it the players on the field?
classycarra

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Yesterday at 08:11:02 pm
Quote from: PeterTheRed... on Yesterday at 08:09:45 pm
They already know this, but they like to moan about something ...
my friend, correcting misinformation on the internet with facts (and sourcing those facts) - with no additional comment - is not moaning ;D

why not chill out a bit
Peabee

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Yesterday at 08:12:22 pm
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 08:03:35 pm
I understand that but we shouldnt then assume that makes them good owners and good for our football club. I do think they are decent owners, but I find it mad the acceptance people have with way they run the club as if they are the only good owners any football club has had. Its one thing criticising sports washers, now some people criticise any club (Villa, Arsenal) for doing it differently.

Im not criticising Arsenal. Im just pointing out the difference in strategies. FSG could inject £100-200m to invest in the playing squad, but they wont. Theyve never shown any intention. They want to maximise their ROI.
killer-heels

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Yesterday at 08:14:42 pm
Quote from: Peabee on Yesterday at 08:12:22 pm
Im not criticising Arsenal. Im just pointing out the difference in strategies. FSG could inject £100-200m to invest in the playing squad, but they wont. Theyve never shown any intention. They want to maximise their ROI.

Think thats quite clear. I certainly wouldnt class that as a good owner though.
The North Bank

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Yesterday at 08:53:54 pm
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on Yesterday at 08:07:43 pm
The revisionism on Stan Kroenke's qualities as an owner is quite something.

Its his son Josh that has made all the difference, hes very hands on, at the training ground, at every home game, and hes backing edu and Arteta massively.

Theyve turned it around the Kroenkes, ill never forgive them for ruining Wengers legacy though, if they backed him hed have won so much more.
MD1990

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Yesterday at 10:57:54 pm
West Ham getting Ward Prowse & Alvarez after losing Rice
amir87

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Yesterday at 10:59:15 pm
Quote from: MD1990 on Yesterday at 10:57:54 pm
West Ham getting Ward Prowse & Alvarez after losing Rice

Decent couple of signings for them. Hopefully means they don't waste money on McTominay.
Barefoot Doctor

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Today at 04:46:09 am
City trying for Paqueta apparently.
