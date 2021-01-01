West Ham wanting to spend the Declan Rice money on Maguire and McTominay. Christ.



I was chatting to a mate of a mate on Sunday, he's a West Ham fan and apparently there's been some noise about getting rid of Moyes because they have some new director of football (Steidten or something) who has a database of decent young players and is putting forward all these names, but Moyes is vetoing them all and asking for signings like the aforementioned. The owners are on the side of Steidten. No idea if it's true, but it makes some sense.