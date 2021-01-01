Scary thing about this is, hes 26. Usually older lads of 33+ make the move to these leagues, this lad is in his prime years and is one of the better premier league midfielders.



Nah! It was the same when the Chinese boom happened, or have you forgotten Alex Teixeira, or the brazilian Oscar? This Saudi Boom will also not last because its literally burning money. With Newcastle and City you can have the vision where they can start sustaining themselves in a decade or so, so it works out but regardless of the $20billion being invested, how long will that last if you are basically burning money indefinitely? For Example, Ronaldo's Club Al-Nassr is worth about 60million pounds , Ronaldo's annual salary is 3-4 times that. So essentially the 4 clubs being supported by PIF will burn billions every year and unless they get viewership and actual legitimate sponsorship support and viewership, they'll keep burning that money. Do you really expect them to get any significant global viewership in the next decade? Saudi football with regards to academy setups and culture is decades behind. By current rules they can have upto 8 foreign players in the squad and I think only 4 or 5 of those can be on the pitch at the same time in any given game, dont remember the exact numbers, but essentially that means that PIF will pay for at most 32 big name players (they only took control of 4 teams). The plan doesnt work. It just gets them the initial media attention but it'll die down in a couple years when they see its still square one because its an abysmally stupid plan.