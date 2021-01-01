« previous next »
THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD

Egyptian36

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Yesterday at 03:53:17 pm
Quote from: Haggis36 on Yesterday at 02:59:48 pm
Surprised Saudi havent learned the lesson of what China tried to do before them - signing a load of washed players who can no longer cut it in the big leagues or second rate mercenaries who are more interested in money than their careers doesnt magically make a great product that will appeal worldwide.

You sort of get the logic with Ronaldo, Benzema and the attempted signing of Messi as you might pick up a proportion of those weird fanboys who support players rather than clubs, but probably only for another few years. Outside of that no one is going to suddenly take an interest in a league whose best players include the likes of Neves, Ziyech and Lukaku though.

During Benzema interview they were showing the Red Sea projects. I can see players later posting pictures at the islands. Think this is their main goal, tourism.

https://www.arabianbusiness.com/galleries/galleries-photos/in-pictures-saudi-arabias-neom-luxury-island-destination-sindalah
https://www.redseaglobal.com/en/our-destinations/the-red-sea
https://www.constructionweeksaudi.com/multimedia/the-red-sea-project-sheybarah-hotel-image-gallery
Skeeve

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Yesterday at 03:58:52 pm
Quote from: Haggis36 on Yesterday at 03:13:21 pm
True, although Im not sure having their own third rate league really moves the dial, theyd be better off going the old bribery route like Qatar.

Im also always a bit skeptical of what benefits the World Cup would really bring? The financial cost of the Qatar World Cup must have absolutely dwarfed any possible economic gain from hosting it and from a reputational/sports washing perspective, outside of the few weeks the tournament was actually happening I dare say people are MORE aware of their horrible human rights record than they were before. I mean I guess it does legitimise them a little, but its not like Qatar is now viewed as some up and coming place where people want to go, and I dont think its really changed opinion on them long-term.

I'd suspect that with the Saudis it will be a case of wanting to keep up with the neighbours rather than actively wanting reputational changes, Qatar got one, so now they need one too.
disgraced cake

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Yesterday at 04:02:51 pm
Quote from: Capon Debaser on Yesterday at 03:22:57 pm
https://twitter.com/sircarloz/status/1670280862980796418


IMG-1171" border="0

Fuck off FSG you fucking cheapskates
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #17323 on: Yesterday at 04:10:14 pm »
Wolves must be absolutely fucking made up with that re: Neves. Financial problems and face either losing him for nothing in a year or Barca signing him and never ponying up the money, then you get these nutters coming in at that price. Pray to god they don't stump up a 70 million pound bid for Alex Iwobi.
Capon Debaser

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Yesterday at 04:18:10 pm
Before you know it the Saudis will have paid all these smaller clubs excessive amounts for players who they were never gonna get that type of money for. Next thing ya know, when theyre in need of votes the smaller clubs are like, These Saudis are alright ya know voting through everything the Saudis want, and before ya know it were at the bottom of the spend league cos the Saudis are buying every player available cept from Liverpool and Utd, Arsenal. Their main competitors. Meanwhile Southampton and Accrington Stanley have enough money to buy Mbappe cos they sold Scott Gemmil and Prekii for a combined total of 450 million who only had 6 months left on their respective contracts.
Agent99

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Yesterday at 04:20:29 pm
Quote
Santi Aouna
@Santi_J_FM

◉ The Saudi government's head of football is currently in London to negotiate with Chelsea (Ziyech, E.Mendy, Koulibaly).

◉ Several Saudi clubs are also present to negotiate with others players. Meeting are already scheduled with their agent next week in London.
:lmao Totally legit
newterp

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Yesterday at 04:24:53 pm
Quote from: Agent99 on Yesterday at 04:20:29 pm
:lmao Totally legit

They aren't even trying to hide.

I guess after buying Golf they just don't care to hide it for now.
MonsLibpool

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Yesterday at 04:36:22 pm
Quote from: Agent99 on Yesterday at 04:20:29 pm
:lmao Totally legit
They must buy them at a profit for Chelsea to reduce their deficit. If not, it'd cancel out their savings in wages. Can see why Muslim players would want to play in Saudi
Skeeve

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Yesterday at 04:41:56 pm
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Yesterday at 04:36:22 pm
They must buy them at a profit for Chelsea to reduce their deficit. If not, it'd cancel out their savings in wages. Can see why Muslim players would want to play in Saudi


Due to amortisation though, don't players near the end of a contract need far lower fees to be classed as a profit since the majority will have already been counted against previous seasons anyway?
MonsLibpool

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Yesterday at 04:44:39 pm
Quote from: Skeeve on Yesterday at 04:41:56 pm
Due to amortisation though, don't players near the end of a contract need far lower fees to be classed as a profit since the majority will have already been counted against previous seasons anyway?
Mendy and Ziyech didn't cost a lot and they should make a tidy profit therewhich wouldn't be a lot when you divide by 3. Koulibaly was signed last season and he wasn't great so it'd be curious if they made a profit on him.

How they deal with the likes of Lukaku will be very interesting.
So Howard Philips

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Yesterday at 04:49:56 pm
Quote from: newterp on Yesterday at 03:49:39 pm
That's two answers which don't necessarily jibe:

1) yes
2) I really hope so

In between the yes and the I really hope so hed consulted Als latest thesis on our transfer budget so applied the usual caveat.
PeterTheRed

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Yesterday at 04:50:59 pm
Quote from: disgraced cake on Yesterday at 04:10:14 pm
Wolves must be absolutely fucking made up with that re: Neves. Financial problems and face either losing him for nothing in a year or Barca signing him and never ponying up the money, then you get these nutters coming in at that price. Pray to god they don't stump up a 70 million pound bid for Alex Iwobi.

Neves is represented by Mendes, like most of Wolves' players. They were never going to get into financial trouble ...
Peabee

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Yesterday at 05:12:51 pm
Quote from: Capon Debaser on Yesterday at 03:22:57 pm
https://twitter.com/sircarloz/status/1670280862980796418


IMG-1171" border="0

Do we have any heatmaps for the canteen?
QC

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Yesterday at 05:22:44 pm
Wouldve been nice for this Saudi money to be thrown around when we were selling Mane
The North Bank

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Yesterday at 05:30:23 pm
According to reports, Arsenal wantaway player Nicolas Pepe is open to a move to Saudi Arabia. The report also claims that Mikel Arteta does not have Pepe in his long-term plans. Hence, he will allow the player to leave the Premier League club.


Id reluctantly accept 50m for this superstar
MNAA

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Yesterday at 05:36:50 pm
The Saudis can have Mo too  for £1B
the_red_pill

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Yesterday at 05:40:29 pm
Quote from: The North Bank on Yesterday at 05:30:23 pm
According to reports, Arsenal wantaway player Nicolas Pepe is open to a move to Saudi Arabia. The report also claims that Mikel Arteta does not have Pepe in his long-term plans. Hence, he will allow the player to leave the Premier League club.


Id reluctantly accept 50m for this superstar
That sounds so desperate. "I'm ready, please come and take me away!"
Doc Red

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Yesterday at 05:41:13 pm
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Yesterday at 04:36:22 pm
They must buy them at a profit for Chelsea to reduce their deficit. If not, it'd cancel out their savings in wages. Can see why Muslim players would want to play in Saudi

I don't think Muslim players would necessarily want to play in Saudi. Saudi bullies the neighbouring Muslim countries at best, and at worst their hands are plenty red from the blood of Muslims. Both outside of Saudi and within. Unless they come with a tremendous overpay offer, I'm fairly certainly most active Muslim players would only want to visit Saudi for Hajj or Umrah pilgrimages. UAE, Qatar , etc , are more likely to be countries where they would settle. Still dictatorial in essence,  but far more leeway to breathe.

They're communicating through greed, not faith.
Doc Red

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Yesterday at 05:43:51 pm
Quote from: The North Bank on Yesterday at 05:30:23 pm
Id reluctantly accept 50m for this superstar

Forgot he was still at Arsenal! Was he out injured or on loan?
The North Bank

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Yesterday at 05:49:25 pm
Quote from: Doc Red on Yesterday at 05:43:51 pm
Forgot he was still at Arsenal! Was he out injured or on loan?

Both

Got injured on loan at nice.
Keith Lard

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Yesterday at 07:03:39 pm
Quote from: Peabee on Yesterday at 05:12:51 pm
Do we have any heatmaps for the canteen?

Haha that cracked me up.
A Red Abroad

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Yesterday at 08:08:15 pm
Quote from: Peabee on Yesterday at 05:12:51 pm
Do we have any heatmaps for the canteen?

 ;D
darragh85

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Yesterday at 08:17:15 pm
What's this about Ruben neves going to Saudi Arabia also?

You have to wonder about him though. I don't think any top team ever wanted him. Was he ever really that good?
BobPaisley3

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Yesterday at 08:46:47 pm
Quote from: darragh85 on Yesterday at 08:17:15 pm
What's this about Ruben neves going to Saudi Arabia also?

You have to wonder about him though. I don't think any top team ever wanted him. Was he ever really that good?
Scary thing about this is, hes 26. Usually older lads of 33+ make the move to these leagues, this lad is in his prime years and is one of the better premier league midfielders.
newterp

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Yesterday at 08:48:51 pm
Quote from: BobPaisley3 on Yesterday at 08:46:47 pm
Scary thing about this is, hes 26. Usually older lads of 33+ make the move to these leagues, this lad is in his prime years and is one of the better premier league midfielders.

Neves going to get paid.

Mendes going to get even more paid.

Wolves (one of mendes favorites) get helped from financial issues.

Not shady.
BobPaisley3

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Yesterday at 08:49:48 pm
Quote from: newterp on Yesterday at 08:48:51 pm
Neves going to get paid.

Mendes going to get even more paid.

Wolves (one of mendes favorites) get helped from financial issues.

Not shady.
First of many youd imagine
Red-Soldier

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Yesterday at 09:04:38 pm
Quote from: newterp on Yesterday at 08:48:51 pm
Neves going to get paid.

Mendes going to get even more paid.

Wolves (one of mendes favorites) get helped from financial issues.

Not shady.

The Saudis don't fuck about.

All football clubs are tiny, compared to them.
LovelyCushionedHeader

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Yesterday at 09:06:53 pm
Quote from: BobPaisley3 on Yesterday at 08:46:47 pm
Scary thing about this is, hes 26. Usually older lads of 33+ make the move to these leagues, this lad is in his prime years and is one of the better premier league midfielders.

Never going to Wolves in the first place was dodgy as fuck given how highly regarded he was and with them in the Championship. Obviously never prioritised his playing career.
AmanShah21

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Yesterday at 10:54:23 pm
Quote from: BobPaisley3 on Yesterday at 08:46:47 pm
Scary thing about this is, hes 26. Usually older lads of 33+ make the move to these leagues, this lad is in his prime years and is one of the better premier league midfielders.

Nah! It was the same when the Chinese boom happened, or have you forgotten Alex Teixeira, or the brazilian Oscar? This Saudi Boom will also not last because its literally burning money. With Newcastle and City you can have the vision where they can start sustaining themselves in a decade or so, so it works out but regardless of the $20billion being invested, how long will that last if you are basically burning money indefinitely? For Example, Ronaldo's Club Al-Nassr is worth about 60million pounds , Ronaldo's annual salary is 3-4 times that. So essentially the 4 clubs being supported by PIF will burn billions every year and unless they get viewership and actual legitimate sponsorship support and viewership, they'll keep burning that money. Do you really expect them to get any significant global viewership in the next decade? Saudi football with regards to academy setups and culture is decades behind. By current rules they can have upto 8 foreign players in the squad and I think only 4 or 5 of those can be on the pitch at the same time in any given game, dont remember the exact numbers, but essentially that means that PIF will pay for at most 32 big name players (they only took control of 4 teams). The plan doesnt work. It just gets them the initial media attention but it'll die down in a couple years when they see its still square one because its an abysmally stupid plan.
rafathegaffa83

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Yesterday at 11:19:37 pm
Quote from: demain on Yesterday at 02:16:25 pm
This is quite reminiscent of the trend a decade or so ago with high profile players moving to play in the Russian league, or a few years later in the Chinese league, graveyard shifts for a career. Expect this fad to last until the Saudis start losing interest in burning cash on frivolous pursuits, so give it 4-5 years at best.

Yep. It's like China on steroids and I expect like with that league Chelsea will recoup several inflated fees.
Egyptian36

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Yesterday at 11:52:43 pm

Al-Hilal Saudi club after Bernardo Silva according to a local Saudi newspaper
Gifted Right Foot

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Today at 12:05:46 am
So there's a chance City lose Gundogan, Silva, , Mahrez, Cancelo, Walker and maybe Laporte?  Surely not. 
xbugawugax

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Today at 02:12:10 am
Quote from: Agent99 on Yesterday at 04:20:29 pm
:lmao Totally legit

Saudi government head of football

surely sounds like the hardest job in the world

are they going to offer 100m for rhys and nat or not?
