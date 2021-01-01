« previous next »
They casually drop £30m on a fair share of random players. Theyve got a bloated squad because of all the deadwood theyve signed and they just wont stop. This guy will hardly play for them. Never seen him play obviously, but you just know he wont.
They casually drop £30m on a fair share of random players. Theyve got a bloated squad because of all the deadwood theyve signed and they just wont stop. This guy will hardly play for them. Never seen him play obviously, but you just know he wont.

If you want to get into their team at the minute you better have cost a lot of fucking money, and a 30 million signing isn't a lot of money for Chelsea. If you're a 110 million pound midfielder you might get a game, and Caicedo might too at 80 odd million but some of the people they drop 30+ million on don't even make the bench some weeks. Mind you, Mudryk didn't start half the time for them and look how much he cost.

Some job Pochettino has got on his hands there. Where do you even begin. Hopefully we catch them at just the right time to play them on the opening day. Can't imagine he'll be given much time to build something considering every part of the last 20 years at Chelsea. Hopefully get booted for Mourinho part 3 there soon.
If you want to get into their team at the minute you better have cost a lot of fucking money, and a 30 million signing isn't a lot of money for Chelsea. If you're a 110 million pound midfielder you might get a game, and Caicedo might too at 80 odd million but some of the people they drop 30+ million on don't even make the bench some weeks. Mind you, Mudryk didn't start half the time for them and look how much he cost.

Some job Pochettino has got on his hands there. Where do you even begin. Hopefully we catch them at just the right time to play them on the opening day. Can't imagine he'll be given much time to build something considering every part of the last 20 years at Chelsea. Hopefully get booted for Mourinho part 3 there soon.

By getting rid of about 15 players  :P I think they are losing 3 or 4 at end of contract or loans - Kante, Joao Felix, Zakaria for sure, hasnt Aubameyang gone too? Mount, Kovacic, Havertz and Gallagher seem to the subject of substantial rumours to leave as well, they really need to cut back that mad squad so much.  I think its safe to say too many players played well below expectation last year, more structure and a settled, smaller squad, and Id presume Pochettino will get far more out of a lot of them. 

But yes, quite a job cutting that squad back.
 this guy Boehly is always in panic mode
The fat fucker wants Veiga now too. I really don;t think he and his people know anything, they just wait for others to set up deals and come in waving the cash.
Chelsea must be a massive money laundering operation. At this point, there is no other reasonable explanation ...
The best part of it is that they are desperate to get rid of players, who wont even sign new contracts with them, and yet they want 70m plus for mount and havertz. Theyll learn the hard way.
Gundogan released by city.  Surprised at that.

Man City offered him a contract, but it looks like he didn't take it. Barca have been interested in him for a while, and according to reports, they have discussed with him, so he could be expecting a deal from them.
Feels like an odd transfer for Bayern, not sure an ageing Walker makes them any better. Bayern need to do some work to not get left behind the top clubs in the Champions League.

I think they will be okay. They're favourites to sign Kim-Min Jae which solves their CB problem, they have a lot of good wingers and their midfield is good. All they need is a good striker.
Man City offered him a contract, but it looks like he didn't take it. Barca have been interested in him for a while, and according to reports, they have discussed with him, so he could be expecting a deal from them.

City only offered him a 1 year deal. Barca Arsenal and Milan all offered him 3 years, so hes leaving city and barca seems his favoured destination.
I hope his family enjoy him being an outcast.

Im sorry, Miss Jackson.
I'm sorry Nick Jackson
Oh, I am for real
Never meant to see your career die
I apologise a trillion times.
