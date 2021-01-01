If you want to get into their team at the minute you better have cost a lot of fucking money, and a 30 million signing isn't a lot of money for Chelsea. If you're a 110 million pound midfielder you might get a game, and Caicedo might too at 80 odd million but some of the people they drop 30+ million on don't even make the bench some weeks. Mind you, Mudryk didn't start half the time for them and look how much he cost.
Some job Pochettino has got on his hands there. Where do you even begin. Hopefully we catch them at just the right time to play them on the opening day. Can't imagine he'll be given much time to build something considering every part of the last 20 years at Chelsea. Hopefully get booted for Mourinho part 3 there soon.
By getting rid of about 15 players
I think they are losing 3 or 4 at end of contract or loans - Kante, Joao Felix, Zakaria for sure, hasnt Aubameyang gone too? Mount, Kovacic, Havertz and Gallagher seem to the subject of substantial rumours to leave as well, they really need to cut back that mad squad so much. I think its safe to say too many players played well below expectation last year, more structure and a settled, smaller squad, and Id presume Pochettino will get far more out of a lot of them.
But yes, quite a job cutting that squad back.