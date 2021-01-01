They casually drop £30m on a fair share of random players. Theyve got a bloated squad because of all the deadwood theyve signed and they just wont stop. This guy will hardly play for them. Never seen him play obviously, but you just know he wont.



If you want to get into their team at the minute you better have cost a lot of fucking money, and a 30 million signing isn't a lot of money for Chelsea. If you're a 110 million pound midfielder you might get a game, and Caicedo might too at 80 odd million but some of the people they drop 30+ million on don't even make the bench some weeks. Mind you, Mudryk didn't start half the time for them and look how much he cost.Some job Pochettino has got on his hands there. Where do you even begin. Hopefully we catch them at just the right time to play them on the opening day. Can't imagine he'll be given much time to build something considering every part of the last 20 years at Chelsea. Hopefully get booted for Mourinho part 3 there soon.