THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD

PeterTheRed

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Yesterday at 02:05:44 pm
Quote from: lionel_messias on Yesterday at 11:23:20 am
Peter, if you are a professional footballer who is considered one of the best talents at age 19, you are entitled, as is the unwritten law of sport and entertainment (of which football is now a branch) to claim as much money as you can.

It was never down to Jude Bellingham to somehow agree some sort of cut-price deal to join the charity case Liverpool. After a year or more of bogus stories, Liverpool announced our departure from the Jude-seeking game, like a rat up a drainpipe, a random 5 weeks before the transfer window.

Such is life.

To be honest, I couldn't care less if he suffers a career ending injury at the weekend. He had the chance to play for the best club in the World, yet he decided to play for that shithouse of a club for a pile of cash ...
Logged

tubby

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Yesterday at 02:24:38 pm
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Yesterday at 02:05:44 pm
To be honest, I couldn't care less if he suffers a career ending injury at the weekend.

The absolute state of you.
Logged
Sit down, shock is better taken with bent knees.

Henry Gale

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Yesterday at 02:31:53 pm
Quote from: tubby on Yesterday at 02:24:38 pm
The absolute state of you.

Yeah that's a scummy comment to be honest.
Logged

killer-heels

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Yesterday at 02:32:55 pm
He is just hurt because his fool proof strategy has gone down the shitter.
Logged

Henry Gale

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Yesterday at 02:34:49 pm
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 02:32:55 pm
He is just hurt because his fool proof strategy has gone down the shitter.

Yeah I can understand him feeling like a twat after all the talk he did about Mbappe and Bellingham but you don't put stuff like that.
Logged

child-in-time

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Yesterday at 03:21:54 pm
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Yesterday at 02:05:44 pm
He had the chance to play for the best club in the World, yet he decided to play for that shithouse of a club for a pile of cash ...
Madrid are the whole package. Biggest club and stage in the world. Rarely a player passes on a chance to sign for them. They have got the aura. And in the last 10 years they have the trophies to show for it too. Get over it.
Logged
We shall meet in the place where there is no darkness.

DonkeyWan

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Yesterday at 03:26:08 pm
Quote from: Henry Gale on Yesterday at 02:34:49 pm
Yeah I can understand him feeling like a twat after all the talk he did about Mbappe and Bellingham but you don't put stuff like that.
thems some psychotic mod swings he's showing... "I love you more than life itself.... You don't love me back? Fuck off and die then, you sack of shit"
Logged
Beatings will continue until morale improves...

IgorBobbins

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Yesterday at 07:15:36 pm
Quote from: DonkeyWan on Yesterday at 03:26:08 pm
thems some psychotic mod swings he's showing... "I love you more than life itself.... You don't love me back? Fuck off and die then, you sack of shit"
Isnt that the title of Royhendos latest acid jazz album?
Logged

Tobelius

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Yesterday at 07:21:20 pm
Quote from: IgorBobbins on Yesterday at 07:15:36 pm
Isnt that the title of Royhendos latest acid jazz album?

 :D


Logged

OkieRedman

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Yesterday at 08:38:30 pm
Quote from: child-in-time on Yesterday at 03:21:54 pm
Madrid are the whole package. Biggest club and stage in the world. Rarely a player passes on a chance to sign for them. They have got the aura. And in the last 10 years they have the trophies to show for it too. Get over it.

No. Fuck 'em.
Logged

The G in Gerrard

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Yesterday at 09:26:09 pm
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Yesterday at 02:05:44 pm
To be honest, I couldn't care less if he suffers a career ending injury at the weekend. He had the chance to play for the best club in the World, yet he decided to play for that shithouse of a club for a pile of cash ...
Just take a break sometimes. Awful thing to say.
Logged

Flaccido Dongingo

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Today at 01:15:42 am
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Yesterday at 02:05:44 pm
To be honest, I couldn't care less if he suffers a career ending injury at the weekend. He had the chance to play for the best club in the World, yet he decided to play for that shithouse of a club for a pile of cash ...
You realise you're talking about a 19 year old boy here Peter?, he's not a despot for fuck sake, he's a Foo.
Logged

Sheer Magnetism

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Today at 01:36:43 am
Ultimately, the club voluntarily pulled out of the race to sign Bellingham when he apparently favoured us, so I'm not sure why it's meant to be on him. In any case, to the average player we're currently a Europa League team with no apparent ambition to win anything substantial in future, while Real are the reigning Champions League winners and are looking to assemble the greatest team on earth. It sucks but it is what it is. As for Pete Red saying something like that, well that's why I have him on Ignore.
Logged

Samie

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Today at 01:42:17 am
It's easy when the government repeatedly bails you out.  ::)
Logged
