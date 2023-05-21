« previous next »
THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD

Phineus

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #16240 on: Yesterday at 08:18:27 am
Quote from: Tobelius on May 21, 2023, 12:43:04 pm
Our one time DM target (?) Ibrahim Sangare's apparently close to joining PSG according to this.

https://www.getfootballnewsfrance.com/2023/ibrahim-sangare-has-a-provisional-agreement-with-psg/

Interesting. Consensus on here was great destroyer but very limited on the ball, even for that position. Be interesting how he does there, more so in latter stages of champions league. Gives them some physicality though that Im sure Mourinho wanted.
Phineus

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #16241 on: Yesterday at 08:32:27 am
Ornstein saying Kudus rejected a contract extension and available for 40m euros this summer  not a priority for us I imagine but someone will pick up a very promising player there for a pretty modest fee.
PeterTheRed

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #16242 on: Yesterday at 08:44:34 am
Quote from: Phineus on Yesterday at 08:32:27 am
Ornstein saying Kudus rejected a contract extension and available for 40m euros this summer  not a priority for us I imagine but someone will pick up a very promising player there for a pretty modest fee.

Kudus could be a good alternative to Mount, if he stays at Chelsea, or goes to Arsenal ...
plura

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #16243 on: Yesterday at 08:55:57 am
Quote from: Phineus on Yesterday at 08:32:27 am
Ornstein saying Kudus rejected a contract extension and available for 40m euros this summer  not a priority for us I imagine but someone will pick up a very promising player there for a pretty modest fee.

For that fee I can feel he's a good deal for us and any club. Not sure if he's the type of forward we should prioritise then.
ScouserAtHeart

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #16244 on: Yesterday at 12:49:16 pm
Arsenal plot move for Manchester City captain Ilkay Gündogan on free transfer

Germany midfielder is out of contract at end of season
Gündogan could be tempted to work with Mikel Arteta

https://www.theguardian.com/football/2023/may/22/arsenal-plot-move-for-manchester-city-captain-ilkay-gundogan-on-free-transfer
Barefoot Doctor

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #16245 on: Yesterday at 02:20:35 pm
Gundogan will renew at City, I'd suggest. Not like Zinchenko and Jesus where they weren't starters - he just wants a longer contract than they were initially offering.
Working Class Hen-Pecked Hero

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #16246 on: Yesterday at 02:34:34 pm
Gundogan is class, they'd be daft not to renew him. They'll have his replacement bought this year anyway
Dim Glas

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #16247 on: Yesterday at 02:37:47 pm
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on Yesterday at 02:20:35 pm
Gundogan will renew at City, I'd suggest. Not like Zinchenko and Jesus where they weren't starters - he just wants a longer contract than they were initially offering.

A longer contract and even more money funneled into the hidden contracts most Abu Dhabi players and staff are likely on  :P
PeterTheRed

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #16248 on: Yesterday at 02:41:55 pm
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on Yesterday at 02:20:35 pm
Gundogan will renew at City, I'd suggest. Not like Zinchenko and Jesus where they weren't starters - he just wants a longer contract than they were initially offering.

I'd be surprised if he does. He is turning 33 later this year, and is ready for his last contract in Spain/Italy ...
Ravishing Rick Dude

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #16249 on: Yesterday at 03:14:33 pm
Arteta the mini-Guardiola
tubby

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #16250 on: Today at 03:23:29 pm
Ryan Kent leaving Rangers on a free in the summer, wonder where he'll turn up.  Leeds were heavily linked over the past two seasons.
JackWard33

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #16251 on: Today at 03:38:34 pm
Quote from: tubby on Today at 03:23:29 pm
Ryan Kent leaving Rangers on a free in the summer, wonder where he'll turn up.  Leeds were heavily linked over the past two seasons.

Ahh I remember the Ryan Kent he can do a job for us arguments . Great days
So Howard Philips

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #16252 on: Today at 03:43:24 pm
Quote from: Phineus on Yesterday at 08:32:27 am
Ornstein saying Kudus rejected a contract extension and available for 40m euros this summer  not a priority for us I imagine but someone will pick up a very promising player there for a pretty modest fee.

Werent Everton after him last summer?

From the ridiculous to the?
Aldo1988

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #16253 on: Today at 03:53:32 pm
Quote from: tubby on Today at 03:23:29 pm
Ryan Kent leaving Rangers on a free in the summer, wonder where he'll turn up.  Leeds were heavily linked over the past two seasons.

I'm sure I read somewhere in Turkey a few weeks ago?
Flaccido Dongingo

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #16254 on: Today at 03:54:41 pm
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 03:38:34 pm
Ahh I remember the Ryan Kent he can do a job for us arguments . Great days
He's absolutely shit.
Aldo1988

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #16255 on: Today at 03:54:56 pm
Robb off to Real  ::) ::)....

Liverpool are vulnerable to losing one of their most influential defenders in the event they miss out on Champions League qualification, with a report claiming Real Madrid are ready to strike.

A 0-0 draw with Leicester on Monday night secured Newcastles return to the Champions League for the first time since 2003.

Liverpool still retain slight hope of overhauling Man Utd for the final qualifying spot. However, only Man Utd defeats against Chelsea and Fulham and a Liverpool victory against Southampton can see that scenario unfold.

Liverpool look certain to be resigned to playing in the Europa League next term and according to reports in Spain, that could play havoc in their defensive line.

As cited by Goal, its claimed the expected UCL miss could result in the exit of superstar left-back, Andrew Robertson.

The Scotland international, 29, remains one of Liverpools most important players despite approaching his 30s.

The creative spark in Jurgen Klopps system comes from the full-backs and after a slow start, Robertson has gone on to provide eight league assists this term.

However, per the Spanish press, Robertsons trophy-laden six-year stint at Anfield could be coming to a close.

Its claimed LaLiga giant Real Madrid are lining the left-back up to replace the increasingly injured Ferland Mendy.

Mendys frequent trips to the treatment table have forced manager Carlo Ancelotti to deploy Eduardo Camavinga out of position in defence for much of 2023. Mendy could be on the chopping block this summer and Robertson is the man Real are turning to as his replacement.

Robertson has reportedly been on Reals radar for several years, though its only now that they believe they have an opening to pull off a move.

The lack of UCL football is deemed critical in that regard, with the report adding itll be difficult for Liverpool to retain their star left-back as a result.

Robertson valuation revealed
In the event Real do act on their interest, its claimed Robertson is valued in the 45m-50m range. The top end of that bracket equates to £43.5m.

The report in question arent known for being among the most reliable when it comes to transfer news and in our view, a Robertson exit is highly unlikely.

Robertson is adored at Anfield, not least by his manager, and despite being 29, remains vital to everything Liverpool do well.

Hes under contract until 2026 and a sale would require Liverpool to channel much-needed funds into a replacement signing when midfield additions are clearly taking precedent.
